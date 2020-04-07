Let’s time travel a bit together. I’m traveling in both directions while I just take you forward in time with me through speculation and dreaming. My traveling backwards shouldn’t affect you more than how the Times-Tribune’s new print schedule has otherwise. From the moment I was invited into your newspaper’s pages it was always on a Wednesday. Now that your Wednesday news can be learned online, my work will appear in print on Tuesdays. So, it’s only for my fancy that I made mention of going backwards. Truly, it affects me no more than you unless you never read on Wednesdays and now you’re wondering who am I and why am I yammering on every Tuesday?
That leaves us going into the future together now that we’re here, on a Tuesday, together. How about we don’t go into the future, an act reserved for Doc Brown, but rather dream a little about what the future may bring. And, to keep things somewhat grounded in my wheelhouse of information security, privacy, and how technology influences those concepts, we’ll dream about those slices of future life in America. To make it even more practical and contemporary, I’ve been wondering and contemplating the future of these areas of life in the post-COVID-19 era to come.
In my view, somewhat informed that it is, we have not yet been engaged in the pinnacle of the pandemic’s effects. There are still weeks, maybe months, before we’ve realized its crest. That position doesn’t change whether someone is right here in the Tri-county, down and out into Tennessee’s Tri-cities, or way up east in the Tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The world over, even where the novel coronavirus took root, is still experiencing its impact, which is mostly not yet waning. With that limitation understood, however, we’ve been enveloped in “stay-at-home” orders and “essential” business restrictions and travel bans long enough now that some of what lies ahead can be thought about; not predicted, mind you, but we have enough to ponder, to dream.
This is a pandemic. A “pandemic” is a disease that’s affecting healthcare across the globe, in this case, or more generically at least throughout an entire nation or vast population. The COVID-19 is a pandemic the world over, of course. Thus, the first area to dream about, again to me and my limited perspective as a technologist/cybersecurity guy/lawyer, seems to be within the healthcare industry. If you think “industry” is too cold of a term to describe the “medical arts” then (a) I applaud your idealism and (b) unlike myself you likely never worked in a hospital. Too much change will come into the healthcare world from the pandemic to even list, but the one thing that’s likely to evolve as the future comes is the concept of telemedicine. Basically, telemedicine is the delivery of medical care conducted remotely. This is not a new concept. For example, say a patient is living the life. They’re out in Jackson, in Breathitt County. Beautiful! Also, quite remote. When I was “riding the circuit” as a lawyer I visited at least 80 Kentucky counties, so I’ve been to Jackson. I know that they have the Kentucky River medical facility, sure, but some ailments need more sophisticated medical advice. A great deal of advice can be delivered remotely without a physical visit, say from UK’s hospital staff.
Telemedicine has already increased during the pandemic. Patients are connecting via the internet or even just phones. Diagnoses for many cases don’t need physical presence. The future, after this force fed testing ground, will surely continue the growth of telemedicine. Therefore, the always present security and privacy concerns about protected health information will also need to be kept in check, and improved upon as the information itself becomes more vulnerable.
Obviously, another big move is in force when it comes to working remotely. If you are fortunate to have a job that can conceivably be done remotely, and you have forward thinking leaders, then you are already working from home. It’s a new way to work. In my dreaming about this area my thoughts are still keeping privacy and information security front and center. Much of the work done in our area is for the government, for instance, where privacy and security are being tested in this work-from-home experiment. Lots of lessons to be learned for sure. However, another facet really intrigues me. It’s about the infrastructure of the internet itself, and the capacities that it was modeled on. Some experts who research employment technologies have already been discussing the remote work “revolution” that may come from all of this. Why invest in office space? Why pay utilities? Why protect and insure a physical space?
What’s happened in pretty quick order, again for the lucky few who can work from home, is that those things shifted from being on the company’s shoulders to being borne by us, and our home budgets. When I was in an office nine hours a day, that was about half of my water, electricity, and communications bills covered by the company. More than economics, though, that company and its IT staff, its vast resources, the consultants who helped it architect computers and internet usage all got replaced by my $100 router and home-based security “policies.” The other thing happening in this paradigm shift relates to the internet’s backbones and trunk lines. They were designed to support, say, tens of thousands of buildings housing tens of millions of users. Now, we’ve all dispersed from city-centers to millions of individual points along the information superhighway.
There’s just a couple big picture slices of life that are in flux and may change dramatically in the future. If you’ve dreamt about other things a-comin’ I’d love to learn your views if you’ll please email me at the address below.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
