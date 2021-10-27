What is your identity? If asked, “Who are you?”, would you list some characteristics, your ancestry, religious or professional activities? For many, you’d first share your name. It’s not that a name serves as the sole descriptor of a human’s identity. It’s more habitual since as early as anything other than the cord-cutting we’re known by name. Then, by a Social Security number connected to that name. Later, all sorts of personally identifiable information build up our identities.
We’re [name] from [address], born on [DOB], having graduated from [school, and possibly degree earned], now in the fifth year at [employer] to help support [family members’ names]. It starts with your name, though after adding up all the rest of one’s PII someone might deduce a name without knowing it.
Many named humans aren’t so decidedly identified without more information. Through life I’ve been “Eddie” as a child, “Edward” on every officially leaning document or list, plain ol’ “Ed” to most, and other names, some behind my back and most all unrepeatable in print form in such a publication as this. Ron, Ronnie, and Ronald, and others styled like it and Edward are not so perplexing, and connecting dots in those examples can be easily done.
If you’re a billionaire rapper and producer, people might have a trickier path to navigate toward your true identity. Is it Ye, Saint Pablo, Yeezy or Yeezus, or is it Kanye Omari West? Is it Diddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, Puff Daddy, or Sean John Combs? Many other genres of entertainment reflect faux names, both of fictional characters and real-life celebrities. The people you might know as Reese Witherspoon, Miley Cyrus, and Brad Pitt all have different first names imprinted on their birth certificates. Why else would Sir Elton Hercules John (born as Reginald Kenneth Dwight) sing “Goodbye, Norma Jean,” in tribute to Marilyn Monroe (born as born Norma Jeane Mortenson; note the “e” that Elton missed or omitted)?
I can see why celebrities change their earliest identifier. In days gone by there were racial implications or political reasons. Jewish entertainers were prone to anglicize their names to disarm bigots, as well as to present a more familiar name that could be easily recognized. Writers infamously changed their names during the McCarthyism period when naming names logically compelled some to adopt fake ones to avoid the blacklists. Then, there are the fanatical stalkers. These examples show how a name change can result in a more positive position, though not necessarily stemming from guilt, crimes, or one’s personal history.
It’s a common movie, TV, or streaming trope to have a character change names for more malicious reasons. Countless scenes, usually in a dimly lit, windowless room or basement with scattered photographic equipment, government-like plain blue backdrops, and fake ID accoutrements have filled the silver screen. Every so often it’s more legit, such as a CIA operative prepping for a mission and gathering a half dozen passports. More likely, though, it’s about someone on the lam, interacting with unsavory types who’ve mastered the art of creating identities, which starts with a replacing a name. After you’ve done some illegal deed, and your capture is imminent, desperation calls for a new name, identity, even plastic surgery in the more melodramatic plotlines.
The scenes aren’t limited to individuals who are intent to reinvent, and hide, their true personas. Also, the move is not limited to the dramatic or comedic arts. In real life, real companies can just as easily go through a transformation, if by nothing more than changing names. During my lifetime, and perhaps yours, Corbin, Kentucky’s, own most famous hometown brand—sorry Salt Lake City … there can only be one birthplace—changed from Kentucky Fried Chicken to the vaguer KFC. Why? Eeeek! They fry chicken there?! Nowadays the buckets of fried chicken are much healthier, right?
Phillip Morris was an American business behemoth last century selling Virginia Slims and Marlboros. Whack! Big Tobacco got hit, and now it’s Altria Group that makes the smokes. You surely know the brand Bausch & Lomb. It’s unlikely you know it as Valeant Pharmaceuticals any more since their criminal accounting practices landed them in the SEC hot seat, and left one exec behind bars. Valeant was the named umbrella company over Bausch & Lomb, so after the fraud and its nosedive, “Valeant” disintegrated and Bausch Health signage replaced the ghosted brand name.
The newest and most known brand name escapee appears to be Facebook. Facebook may as well rent space in Capitol Hill as many times as Zuckerberg has been treated to a hearing. From the Cambridge Analytica disaster to its influence of the horrendous violence in Myanmar to the new tragedies coming into light about its effects on teens, its promotion of hate speech and misinformation, the company with nearly half the world’s population as customers is about to need a new passport, in the ID sense. The company’s effects and problems are expansive. They’ve breached just about every privacy protocol; manipulated elections; spent millions transcribing users’ audio communications; and are integral to global economies, politics, culture, healthcare, and the environment.
Who knows whether Zuckerberg will change the name of Facebook? There are reports circling among legitimate news outlets and industry publications predicting that. There are ample recent and historical reputational damage that “Facebook” has sustained. The notion is that it will become Horizon. Honestly, with all the goofy website and company names created lately, I’m almost shocked that “Horizon” is available.
We consumers, generally, receive the seemingly slight adjustment of a handful of letters as indicative of true change in corporate culture and conduct. Rubes on the midway.
Here’s once amidst my otherwise true ignorance I might call Shakespeare to mind: “...that which we call Facebook by any other name would smell as rotten,” or something like that.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
