The word is relatively new, though the action has been part of the internet’s bad actors’ playbooks since the 1990s. Doxing is the act of leveraging the vast, sometimes private, information available online about a targeted person or organization. The word isn’t all that inventive. It comes from the materials one cobbles together in a dossier, such as a cache of documents, shortened as “docs.” That abbreviated version of “documents” doesn’t take the etymological discipline to its brink, though. If you’ve been observant during the past couple decades, you’ve seen tech companies racing Big Pharma to see who can create the most newfound words: Google, Yervoy, Hulu, Etsy, Celexa, and the list goes on. Only the most attuned marketing fanatic might tell which ones are drugs and which are websites.
As summarized, to dox someone or some entity involves combing the internet, usually but not always limited to no-cost information, and developing a dossier. Let’s say that your teenage daughter comes home from school bawling, and not from the normal effects of being at that age and of that gender, “friends” being not so friendly all the time. You can tell this time it’s more serious. She has a good family relationship so she trusts enough to explain how, seemingly out of nowhere, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram all contained ugly, vile messages and home-edited imagery of the poor girl. She’d gotten media attention for getting a college scholarship for softball talents and academics. The trolls of the web could not sit still with mere good news.
What might you do? Your daughter’s angst and anguish await your heroic responses. Yet, the scumbags appear anonymous. The jerks who’ve been harassing her aren’t known to you or her. They’re @Gonuts_Donuts or @primetime772 or @fratrat96 (all, like “TikTok,” made up, so beg your pardon if those are handles you hide behind online). You want to repurpose her softball bat but know better than to respond violently. You still don’t know who they are anyway, so vengeance must be meted out more creatively.
You might hit the keyboard, yourself. Who are these masked trolls? Sometimes, perhaps most of the times, it isn’t impossible to start gaining intel. And, that’s exactly what multiple World Series winning pitcher Curtis Montague Schilling did. My “what if” hypothetical, sadly, belonged to him and his family around six years ago when his daughter was recruited to play collegiate softball. He bore down with a vengeance and learned that one harasser was a college radio station DJ. Another was, in fact, a frat boy and even vice president of his fraternity. Others were poorly hidden college athletes themselves who essentially, anonymously, and disgustingly hazed poor, young Gabby Schilling. Curt had identified many of his foes, and then doxed them by gathering as much as he could about them. He published it online, and in a couple cases to their employers. The DJ lost his record-spinning duties at the community college. The frat flake had been in ticket sales at Yankees Stadium, but that cherry gig disappeared straightaway.
Doxing, you see, can be done for good, or at least for morality’s sake in someone’s mind. More frequently, though, doxing does not have anything ethically sound driving its forces. There is ample argument to be made that, despite it being used to avenge the cyberbullying attacks against his daughter, Schilling’s doxing was no less an act of cyberbullying. Who among us wouldn’t want to find those trolls and make them pay? Who among us, then, would exact the same tactics as they did? That does not comport with any sense of righteousness. It’s a problem in and of itself.
Stay with me, here, because now I want to introduce another awful online phenomenon: SWATting. If you’re super-peeved about someone cutting you off while driving, and then take careful note of their bumper stickers, license plate, and other intelligence—or you are so disturbed that you surreptitiously follow them to see where they live—you might take that knowledge and “SWAT” them. You call in such an outrageous and false 9-1-1 emergency that the only viable response is to dispatch the SWAT team. First, you doxed them to figure out their location, then you SWATted them by wasting emergency police resources. It’s happened much, much more often than you might think, and is an ongoing problem.
Doxing takes many other forms and provides many results. Teens have committed suicide after getting doxed. Professionals have lost their livelihoods. Politicians, first responders, people of all ages and from all backgrounds have succumbed. Vigilantism is sometimes what doxers contend supports their efforts, like Batman’s justice, though that thing is made up and stems from children’s comics. This thing, this doxing, seems more aligned with stalking than crimefighting.
Doxing also is relatively easy work for those with patience. You cannot have read this column over the years without embracing the fact that most of the information that might’ve been known as private just some years ago is mostly available about most of us. Curt Schilling’s talents are not computer programming, or investigating, but he ran down the actual people behind his daughter’s victimization in around an hour.
Doxing is likely also illegal and now is specifically illegal in Kentucky. For years, federal courts have prosecuted doxers in the most egregious cases, though not according to any anti-doxing law on the federal books. Rather, because the base actions are so similar, doxers get charged according to anti-stalking principles.
In Kentucky, which is leading the pack at the state-level when it comes to anti-doxing laws, it became illegal this past June to dox someone with the intent to do them harm or even to frighten them. If you get doxed in Kentucky, you can now sue the harasser in civil court, creating even more dox (and a newfound vengeance). Be careful you latent “investigators!”
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.