When you throw “cyber” in front of a word you know it’s got something to do with bringing that word, whatever the word represents, into the digital age. You computerize it, in a sense, by adding such a funny, five-letter word, or sometimes you add it as a prefix such as in cybersecurity. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, my go-to when trying to figure out our language, “cyber”-whatevers form words relating to the culture of computers. One of the earliest uses of the prefix was in the Wall Street Journal in 1961 where the Cybertron computer was being discussed as revolutionary. The Cybertron worked on another plane above conventional computers because it was able to make use of raw data and signals. I don’t know the Cybertron, but I suspect that the remote control nearest you at this moment has more computing power than the Cybertron ever did.
I assume that you already know the word “engineer,” yes? Bingo! The driver of the train is the engineer. My father, now retired, was a mechanical engineer, a so-credentialed Professional Engineer, who built public swimming pools, Mercedes dealerships, U.S. Air Force facilities here and abroad, and tons of other interesting and not-so-interesting institutions in the Midwest and well beyond. I never mistook his job title as being involved in the rail arts (?) but as a young kid my friends’ eyes widened when I said that he was an engineer because their immediate vision was the striped cap donning my dad while he pulled the steam whistle. Nope, friends, he basically drew, measured, planned, and otherwise arranged the pipes, ducts and other banal components of a building to make it work efficiently and effectively. Once, when I was around tennish, they really got the distinction after he’d been away for a bit in Memphis working on the environmental controls of a fireworks plant and brought home boxes of non-train-related goodies that any kid of that age would relish in. We learned about the upshot of good engineering: M-80s; whether they were that, or my memory recalls them as so powerful, and I think illegal, explosives is of no use here.
From being alongside Dad’s life those years that I stuck it out, having mistakenly gone out on my own when I turned 18, I never really gathered too great a detailed account of what an engineer did even though I joined the bring-your-kid-to-interrupt-us days at his office from time to time. I got the gist of it. Engineers, particularly mechanical engineers, add to a big development project all of the logistics: how the HVAC system does its thing and how that system adds to the value of the project. Civil engineers, such that my uncle was, also throw a bunch of mathematical solutions at building projects but instead of it directing pipes, ducts, and the like civil engineers conceive, design, and plan transportation systems. Because of my profession, or one of them, being cybersecurity I know that computer engineers, likewise, do the planning and apply mathematical principles to improve the computing experience. Thus, all of these engineers (aside from the train types, I suppose) bring forth their powers of math, logic, and scientific methods to bear on, typically, bigger endeavors. A skyscraper built without a structural engineer would never the sky reach.
About six months ago I was engaged to help build a new degree program, one for graduate level students who wanted to become cyber engineers. I’d never dug into what these critical players do in light of building computer solutions, though I had an inkling from my work and my dad’s tenure. I want to share with you a wee bit about these experts and their growing importance to technology.
A cyber engineer—sometimes, by the way, “cyber-engineer” with the hyphen and other times all one word: “cyberengineer”—have their fingerprints all over your technologies. Your iPhone, tablet, laptop, TV, cars and trucks, etc., etc. If the device has computing power and it was made at a reputable company’s place of business a cyber engineer imprinted it, thank goodness. These cross-pollinated smarties combine three main functions. One part electrical engineer, one part computer scientist, and one part cybersecurity professional coalesce into a cyber engineer. It’s that third leg of the stool that’s become so crucial. The billions of things, you may know the phrase to have become the Internet of Things, or “IoT,” are all susceptible to cyberthreats, hackers, or even the less malicious ends of dumb or careless users. To try and mitigate those dark forces, here come the cyber engineers! These experts meld their various and complementary talents to help build cool, new technologies, and all the while to ensure that they’re being built to withstand the criminal and sloppy computer users spanning the globe.
Design the newest Windows operating system without a cyber engineer? You’re going to welcome into the platform vulnerabilities that the black hats will exploit. Want to develop the newest gadget for modern kitchens that alerts your phone when the milk is down to drops? It had better have spent some time on the development bench in the hands of a cyber engineer who can add cyber defenses to its functionality, without taking away the innovative backbone of the new tech. Oh, and expand your business into “the cloud” (a whole ‘nother explanatory article can help you even understand what all that cloud business is)? You best not head upward into the cumulus abyss without having the sage advice of cyber engineers.
This field is growing. Makes sense to me since I’ve been helping create its degree program for future leaders. As the production of new tech grows, so too does the need to protect it from the bad guys. Want to ensure your kids’ rich futures? Engineering, computing, security. Can’t beat that combo these days or next.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
