The phrase “Big Tech” seems new to our lexicon, especially having gained traction during the previous administration through the 2020 general election. It also seems somewhat ill-defined. The New York Times and Bloomberg agree that it refers to Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft. Sometimes they interchange the label with “the Big Five.” It’s debatable whether Big Tech equates to those specific firms, or how many altogether. PC Mag defines Big Tech as “major technology companies such as Apple and the rest,” leaving the description flexible. Makes sense, tech being ever-changing as it is. Others refer to Big Tech as just four of the above, or add Netflix to reflect Big Six. Some of these media companies are contrarian, even if the Times and Bloomberg collection seem apt.
Other “Bigs” have permeated the literature for quite a while: Big Business (not the Bette Midler vehicle), Big Brother (government, not the show), or Big Media (newish, like Tech) are just some. We haven’t encountered Big Religion, yet, nor Big Sport, though in America’s automobile heyday “the Big Three” was commonly understood as GM, Ford, and Mopar.
Some of the problems assigned to Big Tech, whichever of the variants you run with, include the fact that they control the scuttlebutt of the populous. Don’t buy into the argument that they control media. You and your neighbors create content on Facebook and the like. While journalists also contribute to Big Tech’s fodder, social media “news” earns the quotation marks for a reason. Those against Big Tech contend that because of that control, the private companies have a certain responsibility to moderate their user-generated content. I know, I know … they’re traded publicly, but the private-public distinction in this context relates to their not being a governmental entity, the public’s government.
Opponents of Big Tech cry “Foul!” when one of the private companies bans or otherwise limits a user’s words. But, even the newly initiated Constitution reader must understand that the First Amendment only applies to the public entities that are truly public—i.e., governmental agencies. We, the people, enjoy First Amendment protections, but only governmental actions are limited by it. Apple and the rest can limit speech as they see fit. Okay. To Constitutional scholars, one of whom I am not, “as they see fit” likely got you agitated because the law … she ain’t so cut and dry as to have Big Tech totally relieved from free speech issues. There’s a deep enough rabbit hole that’d run from Southeast Kentucky to the Indian Ocean (not to China, as lore would have it) that we could go down, related.
It’s more than Big Tech’s management and control of information that concerns some. Much like the Big Three, Big Business, or the pre-breakup telecommunications era, Big Tech implicates commercial competition troubles, too. The Federal Trade Commission helps us maintain a healthy business environment of competitiveness. With an unhealthy one, consumer pricing gets pushed upwards unfairly, so said Adam Smith and his invisible hand theory, followed by countless economists since 1759. The invisible hand of the free market is only effective at maintaining a stable economy when government and other intervening parties, such as monopolistic companies, are held at bay. Big Tech critics say that because of the behemoths, the economy is not ideal, competition is not fairly available, and consumer pricing suffers. Maybe you can see that based on the iPhone prices. Maybe you’d debate that based on how much you pay for your Facebook wall and page. Intuition tells me that there’s something to the critique because relatively few companies dominate the commercial components of the internet, which is so massive and pervasive in modern society to be considered a utility. In America, there are no longer just a few select companies handling water, power, or other utilities.
Big Tech adversaries see their dominance in another unattractive light outside of driving informational influence and nearly monopolizing consumer pricing, and it’s along those anticompetitive lines. Too many of the smaller players, and there are thousands despite my notes above, are either being bullied out of the most fertile commercial grounds by Big Tech, or in many cases they’re simply being gobbled up amassing even Bigger Tech. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, for example, has taken over at least 243 companies from Dejavue in 2001 to Dysonics this year, so far. Some of those you may have heard of, unlike the two ends of the M&A line I cited: Fitbit, YouTube, Motorola Mobility, and Android represent some acquisitions along the way.
What to do about these potentially serious issues posed by Big Tech? Consumer pricing, anti-competitiveness, and control of information (and, the security risks, of course) are surely big picture issues. Thus, here comes the government. The White House signed into action the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy last Friday. This is Executive Order 14036, the 52nd by the current administration if you weren’t keeping track. With around 70 initiatives managed by a dozen or more federal agencies “sweeping” seems appropriate. Healthcare, agriculture, transportation, banking, beer, wine, and spirits … no one seems left out, including Big Tech, which in the E.O. is also a capitalized label. All will be subject to governmental oversight with its aim to diminish abuses of market power. The approach is characterized as “Whole-of-Government,” and that rings true, for instance, with the newly minted White House Competition Council comprised of Treasury, Defense, Justice, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor, Health and Human Services, Transportation, and other executive branch agencies.
For our fungible definition of Big Tech firms, whomever they are or may be, the E.O. means greater scrutiny over mergers, “free” products as competitive devices, and data management and security. It also means Big Brother and Big Tech might be meeting in the arena for the foreseeable future.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
