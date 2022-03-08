You may harken back to the late 20th century in recalling the slang version of the word “bad” suddenly meaning its opposite. “That’s one bad Camaro, Chet. Thanks, Bryce! I just put those Cragars on and it looks mean, right?” That switcharoo is emblematic of why the English language, and our use of it, can be fascinating.
According to dictionary.com, the word bad actually got twisted much earlier than I believed. Maybe you’re more astute at etymology than I. I learned that it inherited its nemesis meaning in the 1890s and then, fittingly, being bad gained wider approval in the jazz houses circa 1920s. You may argue that the dual meaning came about earlier still. In African American circles during the late 1700s, the phrase “not bad” became the way that something rather impressive was characterized. Because of the “not” half of the phrase, perhaps it wasn’t as ironic as first thought, though.
“Virtue” or “taste” seem similar, though distinct. Before I go on, rest assured that this is still a piece, as always, that will get to information security, privacy, or cybersecurity pinnings. Maybe over the weekend I got too drawn into the rabbit hole of language usage. Anyhoo, while bad, the word itself, can be uttered in either its negative origins or the more recent positive spinning of the same three letters, virtue, taste, and many others describe what might be taken as good, bad, ugly, or something else.
Most of us would read or hear the word virtue and immediately conjure favor. Good for us! These days, or any, it’s healthy to presume positivity. Many traditionalists would agree that virtue is a trait to be admired. But wait … there’s more. Within the more intricate use of the word, what has become known as “virtue ethics,” it does not represent any given trait. Virtue ethics is a philosophy that puts the word in a different order. In those terms, virtue is primary to some behavior; traditionally, again, said behavior is goodly in nature. Back beyond the jazz era, the 18th century, and further still, Aristotle began discussing virtue in this more meaningful virtue ethics construct.
In that sense, virtue is still prized but merely because it would reflect one’s ambition or drive, which is their virtue. Said more clearly (?) under virtue ethics the virtue, the primary, can lead to negative or positive ends. One can have a virtue to reclaim foreign lands one believes were wrongfully taken away decades ago. The line of philosophers coming after Aristotle, and many other thinkers not known as philosophers, would celebrate that virtue as becoming an impetus to do something. However, depending on the righteousness of where the virtue takes one—e.g., into another sovereign land by force—the virtue’s end is squarely not admirable, a negative outcome. Most virtues, the primary meaning of the word, lead to goodness. You might say they lead to virtuous ends, in the more conventional meaning of virtue.
Taste … Well, we know that taste can be good or bad. I need not delve into its historical meanings, whether there are slang-y variants. It’s just another of many, many words in the English language that can bear numerous meanings. You have, most likely, both good and bad tastes depending on whatever the taste aims at: clothes, cars, friends, music, and so on.
At varying levels and in multiple ways our words can have more than one meaning. Sometimes, even polar opposite meanings. All of my traipsing about English usage came from getting a better understanding of something that, typically, is part of my world as an otherwise bona fide bad thing: hacking.
Every day, mostly every hour of every day, I am the recipient of information that reflects the heinousness of hacking. All of the banks, hospitals, government agencies, and schools that continually are attacked by hackers. Nation-state hackers that are currently waging cyberwarfare throughout the world, not the least of which is part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Hackers that destroy lives, businesses, and relationships. Hacking for profit, or for activism, or … for good, peace, prosperity and other [ah-hem] virtuous ends. There you go. There are, indeed, acts of hacking that can in very limited circumstances be welcomed from the overall perspective of a healthy, 21st century society.
For nearly 20 years the hacking group Anonymous has given pause to the kneejerk sentiment that hackers are bad. Most likely, and not only because of their name, you don’t know anyone who’s part of Anonymous. I don’t either. You have seen them, or I should say their emblems and symbols, in newspapers and on TV programming for most of their history. Their participants often don the Guy Fawkes masks, which recalls a 17th century plot to overthrow the House of Lords in London. They are the embodiment of hacktivism. Hacktivists believe that they rightfully may leverage their technological skills for social good, albeit admittedly illegally so. They’ve gone against al-Qaeda, the Islamic State and other terrorists; the Ku Klux Klan; Cleveland, Ferguson, Missouri, and other police departments who’ve been implicated in racial injustices; China, Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, Libya, Jordan, and Zimbabwe. The list is long.
Over the weekend, Anonymous hacked and took down live Russian TV channels and Russian streaming news outlets. They’ve been nipping at Putin’s heels since February 24 when the initial Ukraine offensive was activated. They’ve gotten into the Kremlin’s governmental systems as well as media outlets. They’re trying to bring justice to the propaganda machines.
Is this good or bad? It’s illegal, sure. Being virtuous, without even knowing the ends of the virtue, can be taken as a positive despite those ends. It’s better to have a virtue than to sit by and observe the world pass by. Evening the informational playing field just might be virtuous hacking done for good.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
