Soon, the 2021 year will be history and, hopefully, another new year and a new start will be ours for the taking. I’ll go out on the world’s strongest limb by saying, or repeating if I’m honest, that this last year has been challenging. That’s clearly based on the past two years’ wackiness, including the pandemic, the election, the economy, the education system, or the healthcare arena’s turning away certain patients. Another dozen or more ways have presented as being unprecedented, such as where we work, retail’s physical security, and space travel.
Those new ways for society’s acceptance and management do not acknowledge that in just three days those of you still writing checks will have to adjust your practice by one integer. Those ways do not stay up late to watch any Rockin’ New Year’s Eve goings on at Times Square. No fireworks or firearms signal that they need to change their trajectory. No matter what the calendar reflects, the pandemic, work-from-home, smash-and-grab, politically divisive culture within which society is currently operating will continue.
Nevertheless, we individual components of society’s system love to draw the line. We celebrate the moment in time—our exact time as set according to where we are, egoists that we are—by counting down to midnight. We’re anxiously awaiting the moment when “last year” is behind us, as if all of the sudden we can start anew.
“New Year, new me” is a popular mindset that many activate around this time of history every 365-and-one-fourth days, manhandled to 366 days every fourth year to make both the math and our lives simpler. Psychology scholars and practitioners have embraced this purely human phenomenon. Reflection, introspection, and then taking ownership of our foibles and furthermore trying to eject upon them seems healthy, eh? It’s hard to do utterly honestly, which is part of the reason that it falls into the area of psychology to try and understand.
No matter who studies it, who pooh-poohs it, or who engages in it, now is the time to dream up our New Year’s resolutions. Those same psychologists who claim that such reflection benefits our selves and those connected to us will also quickly admonish against too lofty of goals to take on for the next 365, or so, days. There’s an entire industry built on this vulnerability. The reason a gym membership initially costs less than the candy bar that got you there, and skyrockets within a few days or weeks after you’ve committed, is because they know this human shortcoming. The cynic in me sees that as dastardly. The realist in me imposes self-blame on the consumer. The digresser in me made you trudge through those trailing sentences.
The professionals will also advise you to seek inputs from others in order to avoid too big of a resolution lift, striving to make it attainable. They’d tell you to run your lofty idea across the desks of colleagues, family, or friends. Those people know you differently, maybe better even, than you know yourself. To me, this borders on intrusiveness. How dare someone else tell me about what to resolve as a signpost to a calendar year?! The professionals would also likely explain to me, possibly while patting my head, that by avoiding others’ inputs I’m protecting this presumably Herculean resolution so that when I inevitably fail at it, and end up just writing monthly checks to the gym I last visited on January 7th, no one knows the wiser and I skate by until December 31, next.
I’ll make it easy, and appease both approaches. Let me be your New Year’s resolution’s meter and director. I’ll make you accountable, and steer you to a resolution that’s attainable. I’ll give you one that helps you, your loved ones, and even me. In fact, here’s your charge that will ultimately and positively affect all of society! Want to really be a hero? It’s easy enough.
This year—don’t find reasons to wait out these next few days—why don’t you once and for all stop it with the “Password123” nonsense. Long gone are the days when you simply combine a couple data points from your life—last names, dates of birth, street addresses, kids’ or pets’ names—into that oh-so-crafty password.
This year embrace the fact that your online adversaries, the unknown hackers out there, count on your lax ways when it comes to internet security. Take the time, and it will take real effort, to revise and improve every single doorway’s security: banking accounts online; the dozens of credentials used to access social media accounts; all the various shopping and retailing accounts. I’m not the most enveloped online participant, but even I have over 100 sets of usernames and passwords to manage, or not. My hunch is that you’re like me in that there are many accounts that you haven’t even touched in months or years, though they too need your attention.
Dedicate some time to this over the remainder of the holidays, and continue until every single one has gotten your attention. Need some tips and direction about creating effective passwords? There are many. Search for some by looking up “creating strong passwords,” or “password generator,” or “secure passwords.”
You might opt to rely on the governmental services, related, that you’ve already paid for. Check out https://www.cisa.gov/uscert, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s public facing website, and search “passwords” for excellent tips and tricks. View the Federal Trade Commission’s Password Checklist at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/password-checklist.
So, go ahead and resolve to fix the world’s problems. Resolve to lose weight or gain perspective. Resolve to be kinder and compassionate. If you really want to do the world a solid in 2022, start smaller by securing your own online doorways, which with the internet’s connectivity and vulnerabilities, will create a better world.
Happy New Year!
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.