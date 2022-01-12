I suppose that given any year as the reference point we can highlight a number of profound, or at least memorable, human feats or events that might resonate forward as they affect humankind, whether for better or worse.
For example, in 1994 the first genetically engineered food product, the Flavr Savr tomato, was developed, which began the mass acceptance of GMO food products, such as 85% of corn raised in last year’s American crops were. That same year the White House published its first public-facing website, and please never type or click “whitehouse.com” into your browser, which brings up nothing related, though may most nearly provoke memories of Clinton’s terms in office. Use “.gov.” The year also had the pop cultural phenomenon known as the 27 Club add one more member when Kurt Cobain joined Janis, Jimi, Jim Morrison, Robert Johnson, Brian Jones, and Basquiat as artists who died too soon. Cobain, by his own hand, has been followed since in that manner or otherwise by, Amy Winehouse, and a continuing list. There were other meaningful events in 1994, and when you pick another year you can find the others.
To me, there was a particularly positive set of such memorable events and achievements in 1969. Anyone who was able to experience that year’s products is now at an age of grandparenting, perhaps, and almost certainly living the second half of their lives. Their grandchildren’s lives, and others still relishing in the first halves of a human lifespan, are enjoying the fruits of ’69. There was the incredibly influential rock event of their generation, maybe of rock’s entire being, in the original Woodstock Festival. In 1969 nuclear disarmament, nominally, began pacing with nuclear developments when the U.S.S.R., America, and another 100 nation-states committed to the nuclear proliferation treaty. I’ve shared the internet’s origin story, of sorts, since in 1969 the first online communications were established between Stanford and UCLA.
Of course, one of the most historical events of all time occurred in 1969 when Armstrong and the Apollo 11 team walked on the moon. I mean, c’mon!: The internet was born months after humans trekked the moon’s surface with Woodstock happening between these incomparable milestones. It was a year to be remembered. Bonus points to you if you realize that we went back to the moon that November. Since the cameras bricked and we tend to assign less merit to such things we cannot experience, even via a Sylvania console or other second-hand media, you might’ve been unaware of that.
Speaking of TV, if you’re such a fan of the medium to have understood my reference in this week’s title to harken to the great Jackie Gleason’s “The Honeymooners”—him, shaking his fist as some milquetoast “error” committed by his much better half, Alice—you also likely know that its run ended years before we actually went to the moon. It makes his hollow threats all the more fun.
So then, what will 2022 bring for us and future humanity? One thing is richer space-based communications. Face it, space-“everything” is coming down the pike and this and forthcoming generations will see space life becoming more and more familiar and acceptable. We’ve been sailing through space longer than since we trampled the moon’s surface. Despite seeming expanses of time since those early years without notable progression in space technologies, NASA and other governmental and private factions have been proceeding. Take last year’s highly publicized space tourism kernels as perfect evidence.
In February or possibly March, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center will host the launch of an unmanned Orion spacecraft to the moon and back. These happen so frequently as to not be all that newsworthy, which is another sign that 1969 was important, as a digression. In the upcoming Orion’s trip, the craft will be outfitted with Alexa. Amazon’s virtual assistant technology might help you uproot an old recipe. It could quickly list out the lineup for an upcoming NCAA game. Maybe you have Alexa play some tunes. Those aren’t exactly the functions that our rocket engineer contemporaries intend to leverage the tech’s abilities for.
You shouldn’t be surprised to learn that this Alexa can’t be found on a Best Buy shelf. It will, in this case, operate without any direct connectivity to Earth. You’re likely using the widely, publicly available internet as you read this, or have used it otherwise countless times today. You may even understand that the dark web is a counterpart to what we ham-and-eggers use daily, where darknets provide sketchy information only accessible with specialized tools. Its users call “our” internet Clearnet because it’s unencrypted and so open to all. But, were you aware of NASA’s Deep Space Network? The DSM is what this moon-bound Alexa is programmed to communicate over.
Your AT&T, Spectrum, Xfinity or other fan-favorite internet providers barely perform as advertised so, go figure, there’s little reliance on them to activate the DSN where the Alexa “astronaut” is headed. Rather, this Alexa will use the DSN to facilitate, for example, voice commands from mission control: “Alexa! Prepare to execute emergency landing plan.” Though, that will not be one of its commands, let’s hope.
The experiment, on the whole, is meant to test how future astronauts might use voice commands and artificial intelligence communications to operate the craft’s functions. As part of Orion’s same payload, Cisco’s Webex video conferencing technology, or I should say another customized version of it, will be aboard. In conjunction, engineers are hopeful that video communications alongside voice can enhance and make safer space travels. Initially, these intents aim at trained, professional astronauts. Soon, relatively, they will benefit anyone going beyond Earth’s confines.
Did those 1969 pioneers foresee all this? Probably not, though much of their vision never likely came to be either. I wonder, in 2075, what of Orion’s work will lead to its future?
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
