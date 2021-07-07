I don’t post my goings on to The Gram, a/k/a Instagram. You won’t find me there, so you won’t find amateur pics of a well-plated meal. No Stories about vacations. No way to Explore Insta to find said non-existent Story. My story is not worth your exploration anyway.
I don’t Tweet, meaning I’m not a Twitter user who pollutes their home feed with quasi-curated re-Tweets drafted by others, who likely re-Tweeted others still. Originality on Twitter seems as rampant as original movie plots, to be cynical.
Same as to Facebook. Nada. With Twitter and Facebook, many years ago I made the egotistical move of [ah-hem] “securing” my social network identity by creating accounts with my name as a handle. Who among us needs to truly worry about their online persona being commandeered? Some, I suppose. Thus, all the #TheRealFirstNameLastName handles to oh-so-craftily help confused users parse #TheFakeFirstNameLastName from the bona fide human behind the name. Also, what other “Zuger” might you ever encounter anyhoo.
This is all to say that despite my being steeped in tech through my research and education duties, I’m not active within its social networks. Generally, I’m an inactive social actor whether IRL (“in real life” for those rather uninvolved in the internet’s parlance) or virtually. Though, at the same time, I’m continually meeting with colleagues and friends, and finding new connections. Like you, I’m fickle like this in many ways of life, socializing being one of them. We’re complex, composited folks, oftentimes at odds with our own selves. I digress.
The one social network where I do expend a skosh of energy is LinkedIn. I was late to that party. I had to go back in time within my email records to recall that was in 2014. One of the more respectable people in my work environment then encouraged me to get involved. I complied, reluctantly.
LinkedIn began its online existence in 2002, and is now a subsidiary of Microsoft with 18,000 employees and 765 million other users such as myself, and maybe you too. More or less, those decades of development and growth have not moved the primary objective of the firm, which is to serve as a professional network where companies, users, and job opportunities might find each other without the social networking trappings and noise found in MySpace then Facebook then Twitter then Instagram then TikTok then ________ (whatever it is, it’s coming).
For me, there have been some tangential opportunities found by being on LinkedIn. A D.C. firm found me and engaged me to serve as a consultant for a beat. That was a healthy connection in my opinion. I’ve been approached by many others with hollow “opportunities,” just shy of scams, most of them. All told, I’m hopeful that my LinkedIn return-on-investment is a push, such that if I amassed the amount of time spent interacting with it, I’ve gotten that amount of benefit from it. It’s tough math that’s not worth calculating. While I log in once weekly, I’m not their ideal user who considers LinkedIn to be part of their daily social networking diet, clicks into advertisements, or ups their involvement from the freebie offering to any of its premium services. At the least, I drop a copy of this column into my place within LinkedIn, so there’s my weekly dose, most often.
You can see that I’m not going to give you the hard sell on joining LinkedIn. It’s awesome for some. It’s helpful for many. And, I suspect, its stale and untended for many more than that. Still, if you’re new to the job market, or changing fields, or trying to learn a little about a potential employer, LinkedIn has some merit. Like I say, “endorsing” doesn’t exactly fit my pitch.
Here’s another reason why at this time you should be reconsidering a jump into LinkedIn. On June 22 a hacker’s forum advertised a real opportunity, related: FOR SALE – 700+ Million LinkedIn Users Data. Here we go again. The “again” fits twofold. Not only is LinkedIn among the many, many victims of data leaks and hacks, but it happened to LinkedIn again since in April this year a different half-billion set of users’ information was compromised. Lest you think last week’s hacker was fishing for a payoff without having the actual data purported to have been lifted—honor amongst thieves being what it is—they displayed one million of the 700 million users’ data sets. Presumably, my information is part of that larger group. Yours too if you’re already a LinkedIn user.
The enormous data set is available to purchase for $5,000. I suspect it’s so low with an expectation that hundreds or more potential buyers exist, so the hacker’s strategy is commodity pricing and volumetric buyers. Interesting. LinkedIn, and outside analysts, confirmed that the data being sold is not quite as onerous as it could be. Yippee! It’s “only” LinkedIn users’ information surrounding:
Full names and usernames;
Work email and phone, when supplied;
Industry sector;
Location, down to GPS in many cases;
Facebook usernames;
Professional backgrounds; and
Gender.
Note that LinkedIn passwords and other login credentials were not stolen. The hacker claimed that it was no Herculean effort, but rather they exploited LinkedIn’s Application Programming Interface. You use APIs all the time if you’re an internet user to more than a minimal degree. An API is an interface that allows two different applications to communicate. When you check the weather via your smartphone, it’s not Apple or Android that supplies the forecast. It’s an API that is between your phone and some weather application that actually tracks and reports on conditions. This is why Facebook data was involved in the LinkedIn hack. An API sits between them.
This may be your reason to avoid social networks: security. But to miss what they offer? That’s your decision.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
