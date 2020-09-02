You’ve heard TikTok hit the news cycles lately. There are some business, political, and legal forces carrying it into the spotlight. I want to explain the perceived risk of TikTok, which is only one that’s facing similar controversy. You may not use TikTok. There certainly are many people who both take an interest in opinion column journalism and use some of the most popular mobile phone applications to broadcast their own opinions, via video in the TikTok domain. How many? I’m unsure, but I’d guess an assumption that, like me, you don’t use TikTok makes it rich for gaining a little intel. So, what’s all the hullabaloo about TikTok these days?
There’s a company based in Beijing, China, known as ByteDance. Cool name, right? Hmm. Anyway, just four years ago in September ByteDance launched Douyin, a social media service meant to link friends, new and old, and family not too differently from Facebook, or of you’re truly skewed toward the demo I alluded to above, like MySpace (Friendster or LiveJournal if you’re really out of the game). The striking difference with the new Chinese app was that it was video-based rather than one for posting written updates on your wall. Its initial dominant function of providing its users with a platform to record and distribute short videos, around five to 15 seconds being the norm, remains today. Users record dance moves, home-edited humor videos, Karaoke-like singing, and other personal communications. For example, my niece loves to don a theater costume, sing a bar or so, twirl, and then through the magic of editing as she whips around to face the camera, mid-twirl she sports a new costume and hairdo. “Voila! and Brava!”, exclaims the uncle.
As of this writing, TikTok, its American and English-speakers’ name for Douyin, claims over one billion users. There are offices in L.A., Dublin, Paris, New York City. You get it. They’ve grown in 1,300 days. In that timeframe TikTok’s exploded. And, unless the political and legal forces—the business forces favor and propel TikTok—change tides TikTok will take a devastating hit in a couple weeks.
When I even mentioned that TikTok was founded in China, you knew there was going to be trouble a-brewin’. We’re not exactly chummy with China or its tech right now. Hello, Huawei. It’s pertinent to invoke Huawei, another Chinese tech firm that’s been precariously seated in the U.S. as of late, too. There’s an underlying distrust of Chinese technologies, and not for nothing. If you’ve read this column awhile you may recall some discredit I described when Amazon was buying servers from China, only to later discover that so deep within the complicated communications boxes some sneaky, nondescript chips had been added that, if not discovered, would have provided a user across the globe to weasel their way into Amazon’s server farms. We, the modern nation-states, all cheat, lie, spy, and sneak around trying to peer into each other’s business. It’s the truth. Yet, when one gets caught: public outcry, policies change, and businesses tank, sometimes.
Last January, private investigators were examining TikTok. A DC-based, non-partisan think tank found serious vulnerabilities being exploited by TikTok. It invoked Huawei and other similarly situated Chinese tech problems by putting TikTok in the same suspicious category. The risks, by the way, steer clear of affecting Chinese subjects because TikTok isn’t even available there. Hmm, again.
More recently, the investigations evolved from private groups to those by Congress and federal government forces. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., military bureaus and agencies, the TSA, the Director of National Intelligence, both sides of the aisle of Congress, and other factions are all delving into my niece’s online dance venue.
There may be a safety net for TikTok in the face of the current Administration’s threat to ban it in a couple weeks. Microsoft has shown interest in acquiring it, and whether they or another “very American company,” as quoted in Verge, buys it … fait accompli. TikTok’s done in the U.S.
Seems to me a bit overcovering. Banning the app altogether because of the potential security risks, especially with tens of millions of regular American users, skirts the freedoms provided by the U.S Constitution. Maybe you and I do not think of Free Speech in the first instance as having much to do with communicating online. We may otherwise think of peaceful protests, the right to assemble, our God-given right to critique government or other powers-that-be. Know, however, that for many—at least the billion TikTok users—freedom of expression includes, if not begins at, their phone, tablet, or laptop.
Now, I and most would be willing to sidestep our rights if the time, manner, and place of the restriction were neatly and legally provided. This, though, an all-out ban not only of TikTok the communicative device but TikTok the business entity may not balance appropriately these competing forces of democracy in our republic. On the side of the upcoming governmental ban on it, we understand that, like another Chinese app, WeChat, there are possible risks because of embedded spyware; WeChat, by the way, is prevalent in China. India and Australia already took action with one or both of these apps because of that risk. My sense of balance, though, relates to all technology. What, in the Wide World of Internet, does not implicate an ability for a foreign power to infiltrate the information channels? Might television news be leveraged against us? Other online social media outlets? Print news? How about all phones, whether smart, landline, or otherwise?
Before taking away this channel of communications, and therefore paring away at our First Amendment right, this balance must be analyzed, found, and explained. “Slippery slopes” irk me, personally, as purported logic tools, but here I’m afraid we may loose our footing.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
