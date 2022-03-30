In movies and television, in novels and true crime tomes, in radio, and through any other channel of information or entertainment we’ve seen it time and again: The government … she’s a-watchin’ us.
To me, it’s a fascinating trope bordering on paradox. Claiming that the federal government is monitoring your communications, web browser activity, or movement, you appear simultaneously paranoid, self-aggrandizing, and thus dismissible. “What in the Wide World of Sports makes you of all people so intriguing that time, money, and governmental resources were decided to aim at your business?!”
If official surveillance efforts operate ideally, no one would ever know they’re being watched. Logically, therefore, anyone who claims they’re being watched could be categorized somewhere within the 947 pages of the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.” You cannot reliably state that you’re being surveilled lest the nearly budget-free federal operation be ineffective. It’s something akin to the logical fallacy of proving a non-existence, proving some negative.
We’re surveillable (word?) to the Nth degree living in modernity. It seems that anything that is powered may be prone to share information, the required act letting others know about us. Smartphones? Forget it. Not even worth discussing because we know that they provide our information to others. What we don’t know is how much and to whom. Computer, laptops, tablets, any other computing technology, particularly when connected to the internet, gives way to our beeswax. Global Positioning Systems incorporated into those devices as well as vehicles, smart compasses, air-and-watercraft and other gadgets tell others where we are and when. Then, there’s satellite imagery, aerial surveillance and other constant-monitoring technologies.
It could be that all those pale in comparison to the massive data mining efforts ongoing in both governmental operations and myriad corporate strategies. In those ploys, there are no per se targets but systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and all sorts of algorithmic-powered programs simply scarf up any tidbit of information. Then through analysis and visualization software makes sense out of it all. For example, next time you look up a new garden tool on Amazon as the season comes to life see how long before your web surfing, whether around news, entertainment, local events, whatever, is littered with similarly categorized ads. That, folks, is also surveillance.
Let me, amidst this indescribable breadth of potential watchers, hunters, and gatherers, narrow today’s focus back to the government, and merely at the federal level for economy of space. We don’t need the drama of Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four” or Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” to illustrate the real life, stranger perhaps than fiction that it is. All lawyers, and many non-lawyers, might look back to 1967 as a seminal point in surveillance law and power. The U.S. Supreme Court case was Katz v. United States when Charles Katz, a human and U.S. citizen and sports gambler, the latter of which provided him riches worthy of the government’s interest, had his communications tapped. Katz knew of his questionable activities, so used public phone booths to wager and handicap basketball games. What might ol’ Katz have done with St. Peters this year, one wonders, digressing….
Anyhoo, Katz got pinched by the FBI and cried “foul!”, this time not aiming his armchair refereeing to the hardwood. He cried all the way to the Supreme Court and was rewarded, as were we all, by the Court’s finding that the FBI did in fact foul on the play by breaching Katz’s reasonable expectation of privacy. A line in the privacy beach’s sand was drawn. When an American enjoys a reasonable expectation of privacy, only a court-ordered surveillance supersedes the expectation. “Reasonableness” would be forever debated.
So much in, about, and because of American society has changed during the past 55 years, and technologies might just be the biggest factor. And, when it comes to who has the best technology toys on the sandbox, you betcha it’s not you or me. It’s not the Silicon Valley of California, the Silicon Holler of Appalachia, nor the Silicon Plains of the Dakotas. It’s the government.
Proponents of governmental surveillance claim that without the tools, terrorism and crime would be [further] out of control. Privacy proponents claim that a mass surveillance society slides down the proverbial slippery slope toward personal freedoms’ extinction. Both sides, and all between them, have some merit in my mind. I will say that one of my own pet peeves in this arena is the former’s position that, “Welp … If you don’t have nuthin’ to hide … y’know?” No, I do not know. It is very complex, but let’s just say that when I look to my protections under the U.S. Constitution, “privacy” not being expressly stated I’d admit, it is tough to give them any value if in the effects of bearing out the “No crimes committed? Then, no fear of surveillance.” argument. If you’re going to give up your freedoms, why claim them in the first instance?
I wanted to discuss this today not only to try to temper my feelings and understandings of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine atrocities but also because of pending legislation that would affect federal government surveillance. A bi-partisan (!) bill presented last week by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the Government Surveillance Transparency Act, could bring balance, maybe reasonableness, to Big Brother. In a nutshell, it will make more transparent the thousands of federal search warrants issued annually for electronic surveillance. It will require specification of emails, browser search history, and other electronic communications within wiretap warrants and similar court filings during investigations. It will allow surveilled parties to contest sealed filings about their cases.
It’s early to call, but this will be a challenging bill to pass. Like technology itself, where the evolution (or devolution) of our personal privacies are concerned, there’s not very often the turning back of things.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.