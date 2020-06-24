I’ve always been impressed by the people who make up the federal government’s inspector general roles. Not impressed like a star-struck, fan-boy reaction to a rock star or celebrity. More like the blander dictionary definition of showing admiration and respect. The professional role of IG is present universally. Governments from the U.S. to India to Norway and Vatican City all employ these promoters of law and ethics. Generally, IGs are responsible for overseeing civil or governmental organizations. In law enforcement circles, you’ve become used to knowing a similar function, “internal affairs,” such as Lumet’s illustration of Serpico within the precinct.
Many professions self-police in this way. Lawyers answers internally, such as to the Office of Bar Counsel at the Kentucky Bar Association, for violations of our professional code of ethics. Cops have their IA units. And, within the many and various federal government agencies, bureaus, and directorates in the executive branch of the American government system, as well as in our military, inspectors general are watchdogs and investigate breaches of laws and ethics. When an infraction leans toward criminal activities, the IG may pass the case along to the Department of Justice to prosecute. For the most part, though, each organization’s faults are held tighter and dealt with more locally, so to speak.
I’ve had slight dealings with inspectors general, thankfully not as a target of any investigation. Those few brief occasions when Washington—the place, our capital, but used here by anthropomorphizing (an 18-letter word I never expected to write) it into a being—sent an IG to my faraway agency location in the field, I was truly impressed. These public servants present so well informed, so intent on finding justice, and so profoundly dedicated to the unenviable task charged them that it’s hard not be impressed. In healthy organizations they’re revered and celebrated. They’re usually quite seasoned with long tenure behind them. In others, though, and again the IA version that pops up on screen during your favorite police drama comes to mind, they are nearly disenfranchised from the group that they serve.
Having such a layer of oversight can be critical to keeping one’s house in order. The role provides a deterrent. If you know that your peers are overseeing your work, and when you launch into the area of malfeasance your own will bear down on you, the presence of IGs keep bad actions at bay. It’s the same sort of thing that makes kids prefer, whether they think so or not, that they get “pinched” by their parents instead of having the authorities getting involved. No rational teen would opt for cuffs, booking, and jail over getting grounded.
Today, this community of IGs in the federal government has to be as much on its toes than ever. Sure, that’s partially because everyone’s working life has been challenging. People, inspectors general included, have been relegated to work from home. Meetings are hampered by connectivity and the lack of human contact. The communications nuances of body language escapes interpretation that would otherwise add value to collaboration. Realize that on top of those things that many are trying to manage as we slowly get back to normalcy, the IGs, whose cases all too often deal with the ever-present temptations of money, earned another 2.4 trillion things to oversee. The CARES ACT, meaning Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, disbursed $2.4 trillion to support federal programs and agency operations. Keep in mind, too, that agencies’ IG departments deal not only with the couple million federal civil servants hired by Uncle Sam, but also the millions more who serve as private contractors. If you ever have perused the former website known as FedBizOpps.gov, now rebranded as SAM.gov (actually, so new that it’s currently beta.sam.gov) then you understand that one agency, such as the U.S. Department of State and its Office of Inspector General, must keep tabs on its tens of thousands of employees as well as the hundreds, maybe thousands, of contractor businesses. That’s a library shelf full of policies and procedures, codes of ethics, and other governance that frames how those trillions get spent. Adding that volume of spending activity is like adding another 300,000 vehicles to I-75 every day and expecting Post 11 to keep up its policing quality.
Go figure that IGs are particularly challenged right now by being saddled with resources simply not up to the task. Not only are the additional funds and spending going to be nearly impossible to police with the current size of the IG community, but a recent report (yes, an internal report about the internal reporters … ahhh, bureaucracy) states the expected. Their resources, especially technological, were already too thin and dated. The antiquated IT systems are now being pushed even farther beyond their intended uses. Add the bandwidth limitations of homebound workers, coupled to the heightened activities of hackers, and real roadblocks now hamper the IG community’s imperative tasks: Keeping federal government spending and ethics in check.
Some months ago you could have read in this column that, essentially, those two forces that resonated from the novel coronavirus and its fallout would prevail throughout this phase of American history. They still are, apparently. Working from home and its technological limitations put the good guys at a disadvantage. That disadvantage directly improves the bad guys’ positions because there are so many more doors to break into now. Also, IT departments’ attention is being split into who-knows-how-many channels rather than keeping focused on one office and its infrastructure. Thus, security wanes. Remote endpoints are opportunities.
Inspectors general at NASA, the Small Business Administration, the General Services Administration, and 34 additional agencies report the same deficiencies. Will we suffer the consequences? How many of the trillions will disappear? Without quick action, we’ll maybe see the true value of the IG role in coming months and years.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
