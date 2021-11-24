Thank you for reading this column today. This week we are all actively sharing our gratitude. It is something done too seldom and with too few acknowledged. I could never even list the countless people and organizations that I owe thanks to. Since I have your eyes captive at this moment, I started with you. There are others more identifiable, for the obvious reasons, and many others to whom I should bestow my thanks though whom I do not even know.
In the camp of unknowns to be grateful for, ironically, are the hackers. The black hats. The digital scofflaws. It’s not in my natural, organic makeup to appreciate an antisocial sect such that online criminals are. It’s unlikely that you’ll encounter a law enforcement officer who high-fives a perpetrator being held, awaiting bail. These are more naturally animus relationships.
I am thankful for hackers in the vein of seeing a negative as an opportunity. Because of their antics and exploits, sometimes downright heinous and always disruptive at the least, there are opportunities availed. For one, we have an appreciation for anything that is so desired by others. We are on guard because of the mere existence of online fraudsters. Protecting information, a good thing, has been a growing trend and is more popularly done now more than ever. There is a point in history, I assume way, way back, when residential doors were without locks. It might be so long ago that residential entryways weren’t even protected by a door, caves being what they were and are. Anyway, then, some greedy human pioneered the home break-in and gave the victim’s neighbors the impetus to enhance their own security.
The lesson is fundamental. Acknowledge that others value your belongings, and that some of them are too lazy to earn their own keep, so will take your belongings rather than work for theirs. The digital comparative is no more complex than that. Be thankful that long after doors were deadbolted, but before you had smart locks, there were bad actors aiming to take your digital belongings in order to profit. Without them you may never have been inspired to create a decent password, or to think twice before clicking a suspicious email link promising things too good to be true.
We can be thankful for the hackers who’ve come before now and plied their trade so clumsily as to have been caught. Security experts with digital forensics abilities took hold of those cases and learned. They derived new defenses that benefit all of us. They plugged the holes that were exploited. Not all of them. It’s Whack-a-mole, in a sense. You should appreciate the cops-and-robbers gaming though the years so that now, assuming you are a caring and careful consumer, your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, at least in their online modes, might be more secure.
You know, for instance, that when an email at first appears to come from Amazon, Macy’s, or PetSmart, and it has unbelievable savings or even average value, you should take a second look before clicking away. Many faux offers come from afar, where hackers face fewer and lesser repercussions for online fraud and crime. They come from some places where that conduct is celebrated and even encouraged by their governments. They also may come from non-English speaking lands, and that is most obvious when you carefully read the emails rife with spelling and grammar errors. Not to give American retailers an “A” grade on their English usage, but most have some minimum quality control in place that would catch “Click her to get a coopon code for off of the half!”
Be thankful throughout the entire shopping season that the retailers and merchants have also faced the online criminals and their evolutionary tactics through the years. Their lessons learned positively affect your experience. I oftentimes ask a classroom of students by show of hands to indicate whether they’ve endured any online fraud, waste, abuse, ID theft, or other hacker plots. It’s a steady 50% or more who’ve experienced this. That also means that each of those hands raised represent at least one store, bank, and payment card company that soaked up the costs of the crime; and, later, passed those costs to us. Now, thankfully, it is not uncommon that those many years and decades of security lessons have taught businesses how to recognize red flags. When they do, the transaction is cancelled or reversed, typically without any direct costs to you, the consumer. Again, we’ll pay eventually as fees rise and other fiscal responses resonate out to our bank accounts. Meantime, your lesson is to actively keep tabs on your bank and payment card accounts. You, too, can see red flags if you’re looking.
Traveling throughout the holidays will be more likely in 2021 than in the past year for sure. There, too, you have historical lessons to take in thanks to digital criminals and security vulnerabilities. You know to be attentive at the pump in case you’re swiping your card into a payment card skimmer surreptitiously installed as it collects and sends your card data to a nearby, Bluetooth connected bad guy, or gal, or they. You’ve become sophisticated and alert for shoulder surfers when you’re using a card at a restaurant or hotel. When you’re jumping on a public-facing workstation at a library or hotel. When you’re making a reservation at a sushi joint or a hotel. Hotels, it seems, are super risky.
If you hesitate to run out and give a thankful hug to the nearest hacker, I’m with you. I’m still not hugging anyone, much less a known baddie. Still, a portion of the security that you will enjoy during this season of travels and shopping came from their failed antics. It’s worth a thought, this most ironic gratitude I’m suggesting. Happy Thanksgiving!
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.