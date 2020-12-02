Don’t ask me how the next few weeks of presidential transition will play out. In fact, don’t bother asking anyone. There is no reference point for the circumstances that utterly pollute most news outlets regardless of their political leanings. What I can opine about is that the U.S. government operates, essentially, like one of the world’s largest organizations. It includes up to six million workers (military, civil servants, and contracted personnel) and has thousands of offices spanning every U.S. state and every nation. Line items in its budget reflect billions of dollars, or more. For perspective, Amazon, Microsoft, or Tesla might be massive enterprises, but if their names and logos were removed from the page headings their books could easily be mistaken for any one agency’s numbers.
Those descriptions of the federal government’s scope were my opinions but not the opining I was alluding to. My real thoughts and message are premised on that view of its massiveness, as well as its criticality. Without the countless machinations of the federal government working, everything in life that we’ve come to know that’s part of being American would be different, and likely not in a positive manner. In the coming weeks most parts of the organization will be going through change. Change management is a topic familiar to me in theory as a Project Management Professional who’s been certified since 2014 by the Project Management Institute (no bragging), and in practice. We are not going to go into the discipline here but let’s agree that a change even in your own home—trading in a car, finding new insurance—can be laborious and challenging. Changing the operations of millions of people … the same, but on a scale the likes of which most of the world has never seen.
I often pay attention to, call on, and share with you some of the myriad security challenges that the federal government faces and tries to defend against. There are so many resources to learn from because the vast majority of governmental work, the work of We The People, gets published in the public domain. Over the weekend between decorating, feasting, and shopping online I was envisioning for the first time really the amount of change that happens from one administration to a new one. I wanted to get a sense for what all was at stake from the perspective of cybersecurity in the administration. Of course, the highlight in most news cycles kicked off my senses after the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, housed in our Department of Homeland Security, was removed from office after his statement on election security. CISA is one of the topmost agencies dealing with cybersecurity, but that’s the mere tip of the next 40 days or so, and what’s at stake.
Over at Defense, for example, its Inspector General published a report about the coming year’s challenges. Among the top ten issues facing our military establishment are data security, the information systems security efforts, and how emerging technologies will affect the department. Think of that. Three of the ten most concerning issues for the Pentagon’s top brass surround technology security, and at a time when one of the industry’s biggest naysayers is that same entity: the U.S. government and its “big tech” cautions. Defense, according to the report, needs to “dominate” emerging technologies in order to overcome the upcoming challenges.
On a wider scale, and one that envelops hundreds of Tri-County families who support federal government work, the entire enterprise like any other is mired in remote working issues. How does an organization empty out millions of offices and transfer the workload and processes to home-based countertops; and do so in weeks’ time; and do so securely? There’s no playbook for that, and the government continually manages and improves it. We citizens are dealing with it as well. We rely on those millions of public servants for answers, aid, solutions, and all sorts of help that a government supplies to its populace. Now, they’re providing help from home, and alongside their kids’ schooling. Another report recently published demands that the government plans for permanent remote work operations. Some time ago I invoked the word “revolution” when the work-from-home model started filling out, and that may come to be.
Back to a more acute view of cybersecurity pains joined by the administrative transitioning variety, the Federal Communications Commission is another of scores of agencies that represent heightened security concerns. The internet and its proclivity for crime, fraud, and abuse, is, in a nutshell, the pinnacle of communications. The FCC is trying to mete out billions of dollars in Congressional funding to the industry providers of telecommunications services. Those entities, under law, were recently mandated to remove equipment manufactured by “untrustworthy” vendors. Think Huawei or ZTE, as they’re basically the poster children of these issues. So, you had all these private firms providing telecom solutions, and their infrastructures were developed before the prohibition, and now to remain viable in their contracts with the government, they have to scrap millions of dollars of equipment to keep in compliance. If they do, the FCC might reimburse them. It’s a mess, and just one of thousands of little-to-monumental changes ongoing, layered above the underlying transition.
A healthy, modern, well-oiled American government machine still never reaches the quality level that we deserve and expect. Companies fail daily, learn from their mistakes, and then adapt and change. Despite the regular failings, they prosper and work well. We should get at least that performance level. Yet, how can our military defend against foreign threats and dominate technologies? How do millions of workers activate a paradigm shift in weeks? How can the FCC’s cybersecurity efforts work, or any agency’s, when this complex, mammoth organization flails rather than smoothly transitioning? The answer ain’t blowing in the wind.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
