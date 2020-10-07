The past 160 hours of being an American, since last Tuesday’s debate, have been indigestible in many ways. There’s too much fodder to take in, and what does get to our taste buds more likely nauseates the more sophisticated palates. Division seems high as ever. The tenuous state of the administration of our nation is fractured, particularly as to continuity. So much had already occurred and hasn’t tempered in pace since I wrote this. Who could know from mere hours ago what the scenario looks like as you read this now?
It’s nearly beside the point whether you already know which lever to pull. Politics and rhetoric matter little when so much noise pollutes the signal. So, please consider that multi-partisan sympathy as I celebrate one faint signal that’s clear: the federal government churns on. To me, in light of the wild ride none of us volunteered to embark upon, I’m impressed that the various and sundried agencies, bureaus, and directorates are mainly keeping their heads down, ploughing through the workload, and committing to public service. Whatever the perceived lowest, negative position about our politics and governance in 2020 and recent years is, we can be somewhere between impressed and amazed that more of the federal services haven’t fallen into uselessness.
One agency supportive of my opinion is the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. I’ve made mention of CISA here and there, so to refresh it’s a rather new agency among hundreds in the federal system, and is housed in the Department of Homeland Security. Its mission is to serve as the nation’s risk advisor by leading the national effort to understand and manage both cyber and physical risks to our critical infrastructure. They identify and help defend a broad range of risks, but focus on those that are facilitated by or connected with the internet. We’re still, to a great degree, developing our intelligence about what being online means and how it’s introduced added risk to our lives, happiness, and safety. After 50 years, the worldwide Wild West of a web is still imperfectly tamed or domesticated. Therefore, CISA was designed to help.
Both of my points were proven true this past week. Federal services all over continue helping despite the times. And that’s specifically obvious since CISA produced the Telework Essentials Toolkit. Perennial critics and pessimists will cry, “Well, well, well … It only took eight months of the pandemic’s effects before they taught us how to safely telework. That’s the government for’ya.” I say it’s never too late, and the advice and direction in this area should always be welcomed.
CISA’s Telework Essentials Toolkit is knowledge for executive leaders, the IT profession, and frankly any of us who are working remotely these days, and for who knows how much longer. It’s been written in this column that we may be at the forefront of a revolution of the paradigm of a workaday, and I am therefore reading such advice and direction as it may apply for the long haul. I’ll digest the Toolkit in the Reader’s Digest sense, not the maceration of “Can I stomach another Fox News or CNN talking head right now?!”
To you executives, first thank you for taking a few minutes from your 14-hour day of providing the ever-present facetime that gave you the leg up over many other qualified personnel to nab the somewhat nicer office. Oh, you’re at home now too? You still likely have a nicer office than we kitchen-counter worker-bees. You nabbed the brass ring, which implies you know it all already, so I won’t drone on about your role. Suffice it to say, your charge according to CISA is to drive the strategy, culture, and investment of resources toward making teleworking secure. How? You got where you are so I trust that you can find the answers by assigning more research to … well … anyone else.
To the IT team, you don’t have time for my palavering because you’re mired in help desk calls about someone’s resuscitated Windows XP machine being used for your firm’s communications and work processes. That modern day tech was probably designed by the children of those who worked on XP. Also, if you’re truly an IT “professional,” you should be giving the advice and direction since you continually keep your security chops honed by attending conferences and earning professional education credits. Those development activities being interspersed with lamenting how “If only we could get rid of the users! Sheesh!” At the minimum, explains CISA, you should be spending more time making your internal customers, we staff, the users, more aware of cybersecurity threats than debating peer techies about whether the Z490 or the cheaper B460 motherboard is the next boost to your gaming rig.
That leaves you, the work-at-home professional. Teleworking is newer to most than the technology used to facilitate it. And, barring perfect acts by the two aforementioned groups, you need some help managing the process of working from home. CISA won’t help you manage getting things done in the white noise of kids and other distractions. It can help you stay secure, and therefore keep your homebound constituency happier. The essentials: First, update all of your computers, devices, and software. Take a few hours, work hours, to update everything and then learn about introducing two-factor authentication. Backup your computers. Do that more than once in their lifetime; try daily. Be cautious about links in emails, where too many security incidents begin. Communications go both ways. Your IT team should advise you how to be safe, and you need to inform them is you encounter shenanigans.
There’s so much more. Use what you’ve paid for by visiting CISA.gov to become a teleworking sophisticate. If the government can produce amidst our wackadoo world, you can certainly find time to better yourself from it.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.