In America, every four years poses an opportunity of sorts to improve the Executive Branch at large. That is because a new president may have as a policy plan something far afield from what is going on before taking the Oath of Office. As the Top Dog amongst the Executive Branch of government, it is their utter responsibility to arrange that part of our governance and the regulations that frame so, so much federal government conduct. We need not take a comprehensive drive along the boulevard of agencies in the District, but note some monuments of the branch's purview: Defense and all military operations; State, and all diplomatic conduct; Treasury and Commerce, to keep the economy in check; Justice, for federal criminal control; and on and on.
We've seen the executive order's oomph especially during White House transitions. The power of the pen at the Resolute Desk, the Oval Office's premiere furnishing gifted by Queen Victoria to President Hayes, is mighty indeed. I'm calling your attention to this oh-so-speedy, if not dangerous, manner to govern Americans and the country's business and systems. It's a power limited to Executive Branch conduct, mind you, and the Congress still sits as the Legislative Branch, which is responsible for creating laws. Federal directives arising from executive orders, on the other hand, relate to governing limits within administrative agencies' authorities. Like laws and regulations, the president's orders are also subject to the check and balance of the courts, but suffice it to say it's one of the speediest ways to shift governance. Presidents, all but one (Harrison, William Henry, that is), have used the device since our beginnings, with recent administrations issuing them in the hundreds.
For anyone who laments the pace of lawmaking, an executive order seems smart at first blush. However, as I began above, every time a new president gains the office the flip to their predecessor's flop is a potential. Out of the Paris Agreement, then back in. No to the Keystone Pipeline, then yes, then no again. The orders that implicate allies' actions must really put all parties at a disadvantage, at least as consistency, planning, and expectations are concerned. For some of the monumental, global actions, if we flip or flop every four years, then I'd imagine that the interim years must contend with ramping actions up and down, which takes time to be sure. Maybe, then, of the four years between elections, and discounting the potential for back-and-forth posturing, we're down to, say, 30 months of solid, continual work in an agreed direction, or mainly so. Maybe less. It's not dissimilar from our House of Representatives' terms model. Serving only two years at a stretch means that, with transitions and the time dedicated to election efforts, we get maybe one good year from each.
How might we, then, capitalize on the relatively short, potential duration of governmental operations when by the time an order is issued, understood, litigated when it happens, trained, and put into effect, it could be near its end depending on the next, incoming administration?
From the biased keyboard of this writer, that solution may be found in technology. Tech is part and parcel of every executive order and administrative agency regulation. Technology to rulemaking is like air and water to our own physiological lives. The one doesn't go forward without the other. Moreover, technology and its efficiencies can help shore up the time spent on the more trivial components of the process, leaving more for the meat of the matter. This is an ideal, I'd admit. We see so much technology steeped into governance, perhaps I am convincing myself that it's the positive amidst the muck and mire.
I turn to the current situation to see what's going on in the Executive Branch because we happen to be in one of the periods where not only the president is a new person, but so is the ruling party, much of the administration, and all of those changes are about as stark as any other similar transition.
From maybe the broadest perspective, the mere hiring rituals are being improved through technology. We saw that in the White House alone nearly 1,000 staff were sworn in by the new president. That's the tip of the two million civil servants hired on by agencies, not including military service people. An assessment of hiring practices is underway, and already there are reports of deficiencies. Mainly, the issue is that gauging an applicant's abilities relies too little, if at all, on their proven qualifications.
Hiring official: "Explain to us why you are qualified to lead a team of analysts in this national security mission."
Applicant: "I've spent my whole career building up to this. I've gotten the highest reviews, and was responsible for nearly every initiative."
Hiring Official: "That's exactly who we're looking for!"
The main portal for government jobs is USAJobs.gov, about which a study found that nine of ten postings relied purely on the applicants' positioning their knowledge, skills, and abilities. The remaining 10% were studied in a different light. Regrettably, what was discovered was that no matter an independent, objective assessment--i.e., the other 10%--or relying on self-aggrandizement, the same percentage of offers were being made.
The solution, just one amongst the complex, Herculean duty to staff millions of Executive Branch positions, was found in technology. The Office of Personnel Management is leveraging tech solutions by developing assessment tools that incorporate self-evaluations alongside more objective tests of KSAs. There is a dashboard component, a common technological innovation for data analysis, that dynamically reflects messy data in a well-organized way that can inspire more reliable actions. Here, those actions are in the hiring domain, which, if you've ever been hired or hired someone, you know is an utterly imperative first step to mission success. Change can be good, or not.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
