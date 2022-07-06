I’m a sucker for a hard-copy book. I’ve asked many whether they agree. Old or young, there’s no way to prejudge the response. Some have added the third mode of audio books. I don’t get or enjoy a song if I merely read its lyrics. Same, as to listening to a book, though it’s a little more fulfilling in comparison I suppose.
Because of my proclivity for tactile reading, and for being cheap, I frequently land in libraries. I’ve been to scores, maybe over 100 libraries. It’s not really that the facility, itself, is my ultimate destination. Exceptions exist, such as the mecca of libraries that is the 42nd Street Library, meaning the New York City Library’s main branch at 42nd and Fifth. The Library of Congress, of course, is a spectacle in its own right, a tourist destination. Most of my visits are not for the building’s architecture, history, or social importance like these. Most are visited for what I’ve referred to as free shopping.
I like being in libraries. For the quiet? Sure. That’s morphed over time like the nature of library collections. It’s a little bit noisier, especially during summertime. Books, periodicals, and references materials have been joined by CDs, DVDs, computer labs, and genealogy collections, which aren’t so new in many areas.
A library I recently revisited has gone truly unconventional. They offered a seeds library. It’s exactly what it sounds like: A three-ring binder with laminated pages about flowers, veggies, herbs, and more. Each had a call number. Take notes of which you want. Grab a netted bag of all the necessary hand tools, and head to check-out. By the end of a weekend, adding your own soil and sweat, there’s your garden this year. Atop that whole menagerie of unexpected materials, they had around 35 novelty cake and cupcake pans. A whole range of cookbooks focused on canning, and sure enough … all the supplies, including massive pots and jar tongs, just not the Ball jars or your newfound garden’s bounty. Fascinating!
While fascinated at new services and collections, I mainly stick to old skool hunt-and-peck activities at the library. I dip into media, sometimes check out a car or culinary magazine, but it’s mainly for the traditional stacks. I happen to be in a profession where technology books land at my office door from publishers throughout the year, or I get them in advance of courses I teach. Thus, I don’t very often poke around that section of a library. I’m more inclined to non-fiction overall, but simply pass by the “T” area’s shelves; here, referring only to the Library of Congress’s call numbering schema, which is no longer universally followed. Maybe it’s not that I’m saturated in those topics as much as it’s an aversion to work when I’m at my mall, shopping freely.
I scanned the T section this week. Browsing the shelves and ranges of technology books presented a surprising dichotomy. First, along the lines of this column’s perhaps singular thread—cybersecurity topics—woven through its years of publication, one can glean enough information to either threaten or defend the most modern cybersecurity principles and do so anonymously and without cost.
Secondly, “caveat”emptor because, of course, despite its rich, no-cost information that can be both sword and shield, we’re still talking about my preferred mode of taking in intelligence: hard-copy, publishers’ paced, disseminations of data. Ten minutes in any given online forum, discussion board, or discord would uproot gads more timely information than the most recently published book on its topic. I get that. So, let me highlight the first side of the equation. The library has ready, free, and anonymously accessed and used information for cybersecurity stakeholders. That’s you!
You need to learn about security and privacy. You need to defend against those who learn with even more zeal, and certainly more malicious intent. You may be reading this—hand-held or electronically—intent on finding information to help you perpetrate online shenanigans, and I’ll admit there’s much for you, too, at the local library. Let me address the former crowd, though, and simply demonstrate what might help them defend against you by sharing a handful of titles at the rather small branch I visited.
For those of you who have even a nexus with security already, you might pooh-pooh “Cybersecurity for Dummies.” Don’t dismiss it so quickly, and certainly if you’re a lay-person, so to speak, take advantage of these easily digested lesson books, most written by scholars and researchers. The Dummies entry in cybersecurity will provide you with important basics, and many resources to keep exploring. Another offering for the taking, two weeks at a time, was “Scams, Security, and Over-sharing.” That 2020 book’s title almost says it all. You’d be a sucker not to know your most vulnerable access points, and simply being aware of the ulterior motives and strategies out there is a worthy endeavor.
If you want to go counter-intelligence, nab “breaking/_and/entering,” a 2019 narrative of the hacker known as “alien.” That one’s for you aspiring criminals, too (shhh, good guys, the budding hacker might be too dim to realize that alien got caught).
There were a many more, but that’s where the dichotomy’s other half comes into play. Much of what was available was outdated, or worse could advise you in a way that makes you more exposed.
No matter, my suggestion foremost is that you take some time to educate yourself about security, for your and my own sakes. We’re all connected after all. Don’t limit yourself to learning these lessons online, one Wikipedia page or news story at a time. Head out to the library. Take advantage. Couple the approaches, both online and hard-copy. It will never be old or new, whether discussing cybersecurity tactics or knowledge.
Thank you librarians!
Ed Zuger is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.