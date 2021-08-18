Let’s go way back. To set the limit, my way back may not be as far away as yours. To digress, this is why the phrase “back in the day” always has me begging for more. What day, exactly? Everyone’s “day” may fill up years or decades worth of calendars, each one having their own pivot point of when their backwards looking days later became the here and now, thus no waxing nostalgic to apply. It’s also why I’ve always sensed that the more fitting, though ironically dated, phrase of “back in my day” came across as being more informed and informational. At least, if you have a decent connection to those who utter “back in my day,” you might be able to tab when that day occurred.
Back to the back, the way back. Today, my day, my way back goes back in time to when our calendars were more likely to be paper based than operating as an iPhone or Android app. Then, with their glossy, theme-based, dozen images opposite each monthly calendar page—cats, horses, or dogs; models; muscle cars; inspirational scenes and sayings—the calendar would have read 1996. In that year Clinton was reelected. Kaczynski was nabbed. Redford’s Sundance Channel debuted. The Summer Olympics brought the globe’s best athletes and the Centennial Park bomber to Atlanta. In 1996 I was online, and maybe you were too.
Another thing way back then was that the Wayback Machine was initiated.
I have said, written, read, and believed the position that whatever you or I communicate to the internet, and therefore to the world over, will forever be part of the record. We see this play out regularly. [Insert politician, actor, pop star sensation, local news anchor, high school principal … it’s an inexhaustive list of potential insertions] just landed their lifelong dream of an opportunity. It hits the press, to varying levels based on which of these or any other person was flung into the limelight for their achievement or new post. Then, the media, or the trolls, or the haters or envious dive deeply into the internet. Lo! and behold, the subject, in all their poor judgment, half of anyone’s judgment being poor, dropped X-Y-or-Z onto the pathways of the information superhighway some umpteen years ago. It might’ve been racially tinged. Maybe it was some quasi-deviant sentiment. Drugs and alcohol seem to be part of the party. Words do hurt.
Of course, as we see it unfold, it matters not what the zeitgeist allowed as acceptable behavior whenever the damning “evidence” occurred. We give zero credit for anyone’s growth since whenever they exercised their speech rights it may have been succeeded by altruism, charity, and great advances in their social learning and behavior. Forget about it if you think that whatever was shared was meant as no more than lampooning, parodical rhetoric, or with a wink and a nod. Humor is no more of an excuse than ignorance of the law. The law, obviously, would allow nearly any of the published evidence under the protection of the Constitution, but as we all know having free speech means getting to say whatever, but having to pay the price.
When the wannabe researchers take the name-of-the-day and run it through the history of the internet, they’re compelling that price, and then some. The lesson, too easy as it is and unlikely to be refuted lest the debater next wants to endure the digging up of historical fodder on them, is that you must always be aware that whatever you put online can always be brought back up. Now, in practical terms, it’s not a fear that anyone should have. First, if you’re a goodly actor who appreciates your neighbor and yourself and your position in history and on this earth, you wouldn’t have any negative things to expose online. That’s always the hollow argument: “What do you have to hide? Just open your bag and let me root around if you’re clean.” Bogus. Why have protective rights. I’m off track.
More meaningfully and hopefully still practically, you should not fear having skeletons uncloseted from the internet because we all have them. If everyone was held accountable to the extent of what’s been going on—people losing their careers, homes, families, reputations, and so on—merely by way of unearthing the worst of their internet chatter, then no one could fulfill that position. No actor would get the role. No record deal for anyone. No politicians would get any votes. It’s melodramatic I’ll admit.
There’s a third reason that you need not truly fear the worst in terms of what you might’ve typed out too late one night in 2003. In fact, it’s not so cut and dry and complete. It is not the case that every one and zero that ever came together in the form of a human’s typed our, or clicked about, information shared online is actually available, much less findable.
The Internet Archive, now having amassed a quarter-century of billions of people’s inputs, does provide us with the Wayback Machine. It’s fun, frankly. Visit archive.org and poke around. There, for example, you’ll find the O.G. Ty’s Beanie Baby website. It’s [not] slick! There, you can also find 30 million books; 650,000 software programs; nine million movies; and nearly 600 billion archived web pages. It’s a not-for-profit that, with an annual $10 million budget, is unique in its accomplishment. The accomplishment is not comprehensive though.
The public and organizations are able to remove content rather simply from the Internet Archive. The Library of Congress stopped archiving every single Tweet (Huzzah!) for a reason. There’s simply too much information to contain. Little by little, the Internet Archive must purge itself to make room for new information. In that way, the Wayback Machine’s evolving like us.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
