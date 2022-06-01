In the wake of the Buffalo, New York, mass shooting, a senseless, evil, racially motivated killing spree, the space my editor affords me was leveraged to discuss it. Sporadically through the years, when I cannot contain myself, I’ve been compelled to find unconventional ways to connect nearly any phenomenon to information security and privacy. Nary is the modern-day circumstance devoid of a nexus even when it may seem slight. Information itself like the law and, allowing philosophical connections, humanity are all part and parcel to living our lives. Further, if you can stand my argument that information is omnipresent, there must be room to consider its security.
My 100-word preface above, somewhat, seeks your permission to again push the line of information security’s ever-present influence because, again, this column has nothing to do with the Top 15 Cyber Vulnerabilities, or How to Craft Peerless Passwords, or other such expected subjects in the security landscape. When I took the same license after Buffalo, as I have in these limited cases over the years, I assumed that there would be some months or more before I disembarked, in a manner, from your expected de rigueur of the weekly palaver. After all, my true intent is to use this space to share about InfoSec and help you understand its threats and risks, and to explain how best to avoid them. I am not setting a trend otherwise.
Notwithstanding, I am going to stray yet again and too soon, albeit with a more solid line connecting security and privacy principles, eventually about social media.
Obviously, the horrific events of one week ago in Uvalde, Texas, directed this path. Two weeks after the mass shooting in Buffalo one of the most horrific gun violence incidents in our lives occurred. We weren’t without intervening American tragedies, the phrase of which the world is repeating too often. Everyone, from everywhere, from both aisle’s sides and those straddling it have since been [rhetorically?] asking, “Why? How?” As you read this you, most likely and hopefully, are asking these almost childish questions. Frankly, I do not even know what questions to ask anymore.
The two answers bandied about have surrounded gun laws or mental health. Anyone, clinically or with mere common sense, can conclude that an American in 2022—living in one of human history’s most fortunate places and times—who organizes a shooting campaign such that they intentionally purchase militia-styled armory and ammunition in order to shoot 8-year-olds, is mentally ill. How could you say otherwise? You are of sound mind, presumably, and could never conceive of such indescribable devastation. Anyone else who perpetrates those sins must have mental health problems.
We cannot, as an American society, be suspect of people with mental health issues. Despite my presumption that you are of sound mind, the more accurate way to characterize it is to say that you are of a sound mind, with perhaps some blips on the chart. Johns Hopkins, among others in the research vein of mental health, has reported that over one-fourth of American adults suffer from a “diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.” Was the gunman armed with numerous firearms and countless rounds of firepower in that group. Must be, right? If you buy into the experts’ statistics about the scope of American mental illness, then you also have to assess that, among the 19 children’s families that forever lost their sense of family as it existed on May 23, one-fourth of them are suspect and shouldn’t own guns. They all need mental healthcare now, as do their extended families and the entire Uvalde community.
Pointing at mental health as the predator is ineffective and shortsighted. If taken to its logical conclusion, the 400 million firearms owned in the U.S. by a population, one-fourth of whom have mental health issues, would have to be severely culled. That leaves gun laws as the remaining of two major answers espoused. But, does it?
There is an extension to the mental health “solution” that has tag-teamed its espousers’ positions. That camp embraces the infeasibility of addressing the tragic American narrative rife with mental health issues when they add one circumstances. They do not expressly contend that it’s okay for mentally unhealthy people to own assault rifles. However, they water down the mental health factor by adding that there should be ways to predict what happened in Uvalde, Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas, Columbine, or at Marshall County High School in Draffenville, Kentucky. There are more. A lot more.
Since Columbine, and calculating just the 10 most deadly school shootings in American, 148 victims fell to gun violence. Again, that’s not all of the mass shootings since Columbine. That’s only the 10 most violent ones in schools. There are, literally, hundreds of additional school shooting incidents aside from that number tallied.
Back to the mental health answer, and its secondary factor, according to some. To predict whether a person with mental health issues that has legally purchased high-powered firearms—there are more than one most often—and all the accoutrement that can only be reasonably characterized as paramilitary in nature, some say that their social media accounts could have predicted this. They don’t yet know how to scan social media, who does that, the privacy implications, or who to alert.
That is infeasible and likely illegal. It’s infeasible even more so than the prospect of going after gun owners with mental health issues. Imagine investigating any social media post that demonstrates hate, violence, revenge. Not to mention the billions of such sentiments made anonymously. Plus, you can’t have a Second Amendment without a First Amendment. The standard of violent speech that’s allowable in America also makes this a ridiculous notion.
So what is left? What can be done? Who will lose their children, their grandchildren next?
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
