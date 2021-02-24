Just three years ago and around 300 miles from the Tri-county area a western Kentucky high school in Marshall County joined the horrific list of mass shooting incidents, news of which we seemed to read or watch almost weekly for some time. Lately, the mass shooting has become either a waning phenomenon or has been usurped in the media by the past year's COVID-19 saturation, a horror in its own right and one ongoing.
Benton, Kentucky, and the Draffenville community where Marshall's high school sits, appear familiar. Benton serves as Marshall County's governmental seat with fewer than 5,000 residents. A Walmart complements some small, local businesses most of which participate in the annual parades, such as the one to celebrate Tater Day, the local tradition rooted in the 19th century, communal ethic that passed around potato seedlings to practically anyone wanting to boost their crop or garden yields. City officials celebrate Benton's "closeness of neighbors, the friendly strangers, and the relaxation lifestyle."
On January 23, 2018, however, Benton's identity drastically changed from Rockwellian charm to devilish fear and pain. Gabe Parker, a 15-year-old student entered that Tuesday morning unlike any other because he was toting a loaded Ruger. Along with the hardware was a motive and plan that were activated almost immediately. Just before the eight o'clock hour, after first checking that his friends were outside the scope of intended targets, he traveled the halls firing at fellow students with what witnesses described as "lifeless eyes." Within minutes the lives of Benton residents changed forever.
Two families, those of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, would never be able to recover since those two students, also 15, were killed in the attack. Eighteen other students suffered either from bullet wounds having been directly hit, or resulting injuries from the chaos and rushed exodus from school buildings. Amidst all that madness, Parker maintained his senses enough to have ditched the Ruger and joined others posed as just another victimized student.
The Marshall County Sheriff reportedly took Parker into custody at 8:06 a.m. after witnesses identified him to a teacher as the shooter. Last April, Parker pled guilty, having been prosecuted as an adult, and received two life sentences. His motives, despite acting as an adult and therefore conceivably being informed and aware of his actions, are not useful here. What usefulness could this tragic event even contemplate? The answer, limited to the perspective of this column, implicates privacy.
I vividly recall that week and the news from the Pennyrile, the region, you may surmise from the "-rile" rather than the "-royal" herb or its tea. My classroom of a dozen or so met during one of its first Spring semester meetings and we kicked around the concepts of privacy, data held on mobile phones, and how law enforcement could possibly glean valuable evidence and intelligence in mass shooting cases. The San Bernardino shooting was still a resonating story after Apple refused to break into a shooter's iPhone for the FBI; the FBI found a firm to do it anyway. It was a thoughtful discussion, especially because some of my students were just sitting in high school classrooms hundreds of days or weeks earlier, easily imagining themselves as part of such a scenario.
We were compelled to bring up privacy because if police could seize phones for evidence, they could also access irrelevant, personal information. What information could the FBI or sheriff's office find within the nearly 100 phones marked for potential evidence? What risks were introduced? Is it fair that a victim's phone was searched? Would you, student, have offered up your phone to the government? It if weren't based on an evil, deadly event, that day's class would've been wholly positive.
The merit of those discussions, whether in a classroom of college smarties or over coffee or tea with friends, can be found in the exercise of critical thought. Lots of "yeah, but"s are healthy to me. Challenging each other's views of such important issues as privacy, technological limits, and governmental power are necessary to continually improve the human experience. One conclusion arrived at in our course focused on law, ethics, and tech, was the pattern of (1) tragic, newsworthy incident followed by (2) realizations of the legal system's shortcomings, related, and therefore (3) some new laws or regulations result. This pattern isn't limited to computers, information security and privacy. After the Enron scandal tanked its share prices to nearly nil, despite its advertised valuation in the billions, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted to hold public companies and their accountants, well, accountable.
So too did the Marshall County High School shooting evolve. Two weeks ago the Kentucky House passed House Bill 273, the Bailey Holt-Preston Cope Victims Privacy Act. In a nearly unanimous vote the lower chamber passed HB 273 to amend the Open Records Act. That law went into effect long before mobile phones, and their cameras and video capabilities, were tucked into everyone's pockets. The current Open Records Act contains exclusions for certain criminal investigation imagery. Perhaps you can successfully use the Act to gain access to information surrounding a crime, but photos or video that depicts death, sexual assault and other such sensitive depictions are outside its openness. For now.
HB 273 will now go to the Kentucky Senate. If passed into law, at least in its current state, the Bailey Holt-Preston Cope Victims Privacy Act would afford limited access to the previously excluded imagery. Parties to a legal dispute including such information, their attorneys, or insurance companies, could gain the newfound access.
"At what cost?", privacy proponents will ask. Once legal access is given, how effective will controls on its further exposure be? The balancing act of privacy, justice, security, and other effects deserve our critical thought. On the one hand …. Yeah, but ….
