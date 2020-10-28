Let me begin this week's column, seven days in advance of a pivotal day in modern American history, by stating the premise that information security and privacy relies on a solid foundation before the topic of the internet comes into play. That's not to say that the web spanning the wide world isn't as important a factor as this foundation. That global reach of connectivity is another premise to understand on top of its underpinnings. The foundation, these underpinnings, includes the rule of law, democracy, the protections found in the Bill of Rights, and America's place amongst its 194 fellow countries. The final factor--part of a community of nations--points to the foundation as well as the second premise, which relates to the global network of billions of connected devices all interconnected.
During my life the U.S. has held a special place in our peer, nation-states' perceptions. Our constitution, its rights, and the system of jurisprudence (one stemming from England's common law system) have been mirrored across the globe. We've been revered as innovators. Our commercial freedoms and opportunities attract talented millions from all points. Much of our culture, especially film, music, and television, inspires artists from all walks. Most of these had been already building up when I stepped into the scene. When someone mentions, "Man … To win the lottery. What freedom!" I think or quip, "too late." I got all five numbers because I was born into 20th century American life, and I even got the Powerball by entering life as a white male. As the word has become a slogan, I was handed the chance to indulge in a great life as an American.
Some of that American greatness has been falling by the wayside. This is a hard conclusion to come to because I still feel as blessed and fortunate as one deserves to feel. I have a rewarding professional life where I can sustain my family and serve society as an educator. Things I want for would be embarrassing to admit were I ensconced in other cultures: trinkets, things, experiences beyond life's needs. Contented as I may be, I see how America's cachet and prestige are subtly drifting away from our being. Part of what keeps us secure and avails our privacy relies on our global position, which in turn can be measured by these factors.
Breaking away from international treaties and accords sent clear signals of our newfound place in the world. Diplomacy sometimes was swapped for center staging. Keeping friends of the enemies of our allies nudges us further along and away. Any manner that you take it in, the importance of our place on this marble cannot be understated, and that goes toward the sakes of our information security and privacy. A weak, disoriented, unfocused target, to put it bluntly, is one over which foreign and domestic attackers of security and privacy long for.
I canvassed some international news outlets to see what the flavor of this election is in the taste buds of those whom can affect our relationships and status, globally. Mediatel Limited, a U.K. company, leverages its connections and technologies to bring "trusted, tenacious news and teamwork" to their stories. It opined on the first presidential debate as being "one of the most chaotic in American history." Chaos is not a trait that a trusted leader on the world stage wants to demonstrate. In Indonesia, where Secretary of State Pompeo currently is visiting, its Asia Times office writes that by staying neutral as between U.S. and China, its position will benefit. To put a point on it, from Jakarta the sentiment is a riff on an old American slogan from the Reagan era, "Just say no" to America. It's equally uninterested in saying yes to China, by the by. The BBC reports that, despite India and Pakistan's complicated history of being at loggerheads, they seem to coalesce when discussing next Tuesday's election. An interview with an otherwise mismatched pair from the South Asia diaspora, one from India and the other from Pakistan, both having coincidentally been at the White House on business the day of Sandy Hook, showed common ground. They both see and have experienced an "uptick in anti-minority and xenophobic rhetoric" and a "rise in hate, bigotry, and anti-immigration sentiment."
For many around the world who've never had the privilege to even visit America, the words adorning The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World, the art's full title, were emblematic of our position on such things. Not so much recently when actions drowned out the voices of those yearning to breathe free. You know, the huddled masses and all that.
Though you may read this as being of the political bent, and much of this week's substance as compared to others could lead you to that conclusion, a want to stay on message. It's not why we've found ourselves and our global reputation where they are right now, admittedly limited to the perceptions of non-Americans. That, the why, is for others to bandy back and forth, or for you to address next Tuesday or earlier. I'm impressing these changes on you because, like with many parts of being an American, I think we take many of its benefits for granted, to wit, information security and privacy.
The biggest and best in the room tends to become a target. That's a small price to pay for being the biggest and best. Everyone else still poses a target, and as we wend our ways down the global ladder from biggest and best, we may find ourselves pining for the target that was merely for the sake of our greatness. Now, our security and privacy may be targeted because of the slide downward, and relate to our perceived weakness. The foundation has been cracking, and these are the spoils.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.