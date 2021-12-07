I’ve not done exhaustive, scholarly research on the phenomenon of violence in schools, particularly in recent years and decades. It’s a serious problem that’s been growing, much like the more typical subject matter I opine on: information security and privacy. Both areas of societal woes seem omnipresent, though the latter is surely more prevalent than violence. For now.
I’ve been teaching at the university level for just six or seven years and even in that short timeframe, as compared to some tenured colleagues who’ve dedicated their entire professional lives to imparting knowledge, there has been more and more activity in this violent area. New school safety consultancies popped up, new laws, and most regrettably new cases where the most precious of humanity lose their lives for nothing other than psychological deficiencies gone unchecked such that bullying gets responded to with murder.
Since only 2000, the count is in the hundreds. At hundreds of our children’s safest places, where they spend five days a week for the majority of their year, our innocent youth arrive in buses or carpools, ready to learn and meet others, though their day’s ended in horror and grief. An expanded field of psychological damage then sometimes results in fostering more violence. It is an amazing, and disheartening, time and place to live when seeing these trends. Since the last time I submitted this column—a week ago—for my editor’s review, there have been three more shootings at schools. Oxford, Michigan, has gotten most of the ink, but there was another shooting in Phoenix and a fatal one in Humboldt, Tennessee. That’s one week’s reporting.
We are not doing well in terms of quashing violence in schools. I also contend that we’re equally ineffective at less harmful, yet still meaningful, security concerns. I’m invoking those that I am more prepared and studied in discussing, and that surround cybersecurity risks.
Poor school officials. When they feel confident that their physical space is secure, which none really should these days, they must turn their concerns, and budgets, to information security. Schools are becoming more frequent targets of cyber-attacks.
While the three aforementioned shootings were happening during this past week, other schools were enduring, or suffering, ransomware attacks. They were so damaging that closure was the administration’s response.
The two institutions getting the most attention this week happened to both be community colleges. Butler County Community College in Pennsylvania and Lewis and Clark Community College in Illinois were attacked by cyber-criminals. Both closed their classrooms after hackers weaseled into the systems, encrypted the data, and demanded a ransom before giving the schools access again. Keeping the focus on higher education vulnerabilities and incidents, a respected threat analyst in the field reported that during the past three years around 70 institutions have been targeted with ransomware, which is only one of nearly countless forms of security risks educators and administrators face in higher ed.
According to Inside Higher Ed, and according to a criminal’s logic, community colleges in particular have become ready targets. “Follow the money,” as the saying goes. Insurance policies surrounding cybersecurity have never been written at a faster pace than they are nowadays, and these institutions have bought in. Thus, quick, ready payments go out. At least, that’s the compelling model to the bad guys.
The FBI’s been involved, and has put express warnings out to higher education institutions that the criminals have found them to be worthy, low-hanging targets for ransomware attacks. The money drives it all. We can see that based on the numerous, multi-million dollar payouts. The average payout exceeds $150,000 and more than a few have amassed millions in ransom for what are typically gangs of hackers. Go figure, they’re not always based in the U.S. either.
Whether the school is for elementary, middle school, or high school students. Whether it is a two-year or four-year higher education system. Medical and law schools. You name it, the educational environment is at the same time one of the most noble and necessary components of modern society, and is becoming one of its most dangerous.
I would never posit that financial losses or data security rises to the criticality of physical safety and the ultimate risks facing some students today … literally as I type this. However, school boards and university trustees all need to be cognizant of, and prepare for, both realms of risk if not others.
Institutional security and safety factions should consider both risks simultaneously. One can lead to the other, or criminals may synthesize them to cause even greater disruption. There were possibly times when school shootings were not weekly, or daily. There were certainly times—the majority of historical times—when when information security was no risk, at least in the digital domain. Times change, and not always for the better.
If you’re family includes a student of any age or ilk, be involved in their institution’s security and safety. Challenge teachers and administrators to hone and improve their defenses and preparation. At these rates, nary is the student who can feel truly secure and safe every time they go to that beautiful, important, and errantly called “safe space” where minds and leadership are developed. It’s too true that the bad actors, some being the most heinous, anti-socials, are forever looking for ways to exploit our centers of learning, ironic and disgusting as the acts are.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
