Walmart, Amazon, and other enormous employers might come to mind if you ever think about ranking American organizations according to employee rolls. There are over 1.5 million U.S. workers who don the familiar blue vests of Walmart. That’s around the same number of global Amazon workers, a million of them operating here in the States.
Another employer that belongs in that discussion is the U.S. government. In a sense Uncle Sam’s mass of personnel files far outweighs those two private heavy hitters of W-4 distribution. Approximately six million people get paychecks that relate back to federal government work whether from being employed directly in civil service, serving under one of the military branches, or being employed by one of the thousands of private firms that conduct contracted work for the U.S. government.
There are other company payrolls in the millions. I’m referencing these massive organizations because with their numbers they tend to influence the culture, practices, and relationships among employees and employers at large. Even subtle changes to employment policies at any one of these workplaces have the propensity to resonate into the wider field of employers. Small, medium, and up to Fortune 50 companies see these exemplars in a special light, and oftentimes follow their supposed beacons.
This seems more meaningful since I perceive of practically half of all business having hung a HELP WANTED sign recently. The Great Resignation, a newfound catchphrase meant to explain some of the talent shortage, is in effect. For any company to attract replacement help, or to grow their business, they must acknowledge and react to the employees’ market that currently exists.
There’s a trend away from background checks. There’s a trend toward higher starting wages. There are relaxed prerequisites in terms of education and experience. All of these and many other changes are reactionary, and driven by outside forces. The economy, the pandemic, and public policies represent some signposts followed by hiring officials and decision makers. Also, Walmart’s, Amazon’s, and the federal government’s competition for employees influence the rest of the pool’s practices, and that tends to occur even without actual competition being in place. They’re more or less setting norms and expectations though not intending primarily to affect other employer-employee relationships.
One very distinct area that’s in flux, and nearly posing as a revolution in the work dynamic, is remote working arrangements. In most circles, working from home is a benefit. Conventional wisdom is all that is needed to get the gist of things in this regard. We need not ponder all the positions that cannot survive that model. Let’s home in and keep the discussion limited to those positions that may logically allow the benefit. Realize, if you will, that remote working just got an enormous boost according to one of the aforementioned, external forces of massive American employers.
For the first time in 10 years, the U.S. government’s Office of Personnel Management introduced a major change to its employment guidance that affects millions of its employees and contracted workers. The OPM is formally encouraging federal agencies to make permanent the recent work-from-home concessions stemming from COVID fears related to personal contact in the workplace.
I’ve written about the facet of remoteness that surrounds trust. As an effective supervisor, trust must be part of one’s makeup. It’s an artful line to hold, which might be balanced better with Reagan’s (and others’) adopted admonition to “trust, but verify.” No matter what comes next, if anything, there needs to be trust first to help progress the employee-employer relationship into true synergy, to target another nostalgic term from business annals of the eighties and nineties.
Apparently, after the federal government’s initial trust, activated early on during the pandemic when workers were sent home to log hours, it has now verified that the move kept productivity and quality apace with their more conventional office-borne results. With ample data supplied by hundreds of thousands of samples, it’s been affirmed that, generally, people want to produce good work no matter who’s paying for the electricity, internet, and [home] office supplies.
Now, with the underlying evidence, it will be even more commonplace to work remotely in those many and diverse agencies. In turn, I expect that Walmart, Amazon, and millions of other employers in America will also reexamine where their employees work. It truly may be a revolution. Commercial real estate will be put in jeopardy. Commuting will become redefined, and that will affect infrastructure engineering and developments. Utilities will have to understand how moving 1,000 people from one office building into 1,000 separate workspaces for 40-50 hours of service each week will change their practices. The insurance industry, food and beverage supply lines, and scores more factors complicate this new way.
That list includes security, to bring the expectations of this column back in line. Like you, when I read an online article, such as one about the OPM’s major shift at issue, I’m distracted with ads, clickbait, other articles’ links, and numerous other artifacts that make up any given web page. It is more than coincidence, to me, that one article I read, which was about the OPM’s encouragement, to prepare this piece was surrounded by security mentions. One link on the side was about Google’s new cloud security and how it will affect governmental work. Another would lead you to a Defense Department cybersecurity change. There’s a link to some cybersecurity agreement, or maybe coalition, between the EU, France as part of it, and the U.S.
The article that focused on the revolutionary work-from-home approach being espoused by the OPM didn’t remark on the security implications. To illustrate, those risks manifest from a typical home network setup where “SmithFam123” is the WiFi password. Follow the government and send workers home to operate. Do not omit or ignore the security imperatives, though.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
