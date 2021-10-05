During October, there’s also likely a National Grilled Cheese Day, or an International Whale-watching Week, or some other contrived moment of time set aside for a special cause, phenomenon, or activity. That thing—setting aside some time every year for pet interests—always catches my attention. It’s ramped up so much in the past 10 or so years that nary a day goes by without its being attached to something remarkable enough to have its own “Day.” Even that most elusive of dates, February 29, when it comes, is known as National Time Refund Day. Most days reflect many such memorials. They rarely have any meaning to me. I find myself chuckling at most of them.
In October, the whole month is set aside to help you and everyone be more aware of cybersecurity. That’s one of the more sensible approaches to naming a period of time every annum. It surrounds a problem that is growing, affects you and everyone you know, and in terms of its scope and damages it’s a problem that has no bounds.
This is the 18th year that it’s recognized. It began as a government initiative when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Cyber Security Division partnered with a star player in the cyber defense game, the not-for-profit group National Cyber Security Alliance. The underlying theme throughout its history has been “Our Shared Responsibility.” You can see why, yes? Everything you use that’s connected to the internet, from computers and laptops to smartphones and tablets to garage door openers and SUVs, presents a potential vulnerability to be exploited. When one weakness gives way to a bad actor, they’re bound to keep traveling the nebulous, incalculable online pathways finding more victims and doing more damage. When I fail to secure my devices, I put you at risk.
You understand how big of a problem cybersecurity is to try solving by being aware of life around you. Every day there are crimes reported, data breaches levied, privacy flouted, with personal and financial losses being the common thread. In 2019, the government calculated that $3.5 billion were lost to online criminals and fraudsters. The first quarter of 2020, advancing the trend, dramatically jumped up due to the sizable risks caused by the pandemic’s shutdowns and remote work and school responses.
It is estimated that just over five billion humans join you online every day. That’s an enormous shared responsibility. By the time you read this, that number will have grown. There’s no doubt that within years anyone who has at their fingertips the infrastructure and economic wherewithal to be online will add to that number. There will always be small populations throughout the world who do not use vehicles, cook only with fire, and will never watch a Seinfeld episode. Everyone else, though, is bound to get connected sooner or later. You must forever improve your position amidst this virtual sea of shared users. How though?
In your workplace, where the increases in cyber-attacks rose sharply last year with the added oomph of the pandemic’s effects, you would be nearly heroic by even discussing cybersecurity. Oddly, it just isn’t an active enough topic in most business settings. Risk aversion rarely supersedes more profitable initiatives. Securing information costs. It does not create profits. Or, might it? Certainly having a more secured work environment could save in insurance costs, might bolster your reputation in your industry, and could lead to morale boosts among the team.
As you travel, which many of us are planning to after being homebound during last year’s holiday events, you have many opportunities to live up to your shared responsibility. Be wary of over-the-shoulder eyes. Do not flippantly connect to every WiFi signal. Better yet configure your devices to ask you before connecting. I know … What a pain to have to tap once to connect! Don’t advertise on publicly viewable social network platforms that your family is leaving the homestead vacant for five days while heading to Columbus to have a turkey dinner.
At home, whether you’re an early adopter or are the marketplace’s Luddite, more and more traditional appliances and electronics connect online, ostensibly to make life easier. They can do that for you, and they also can create havoc if not properly and securely configured. When you advance to having a coffee maker, thermostat, or watch that is a “smart” version and connects to the networks, you are responsible to us all to exert care. Each one of those serves as a doorway for the bad guys, so lock your doors why dontcha?! Do not lazily leave the manufacture’s password in place. Read the documentation that comes with your newfangled artifact, and look online for more security advice from its community of users.
Passwords are where you really need to take action in order to live up to your shared responsibility. If there’s one giant vulnerability of cybersecurity it’s the “password123” people out there. Get with the program, eh? You’ve never moved to a new place, or installed a new door, and just tacked a Post-it note that reads, “locked.” No. You actually secure it with an effective lock, which still doesn’t totally foreclose a savvy criminal’s ability to breach. Fix your passwords this October if nothing else. If all 5.2 billion online citizens followed some basic rules of the security road when managing their passwords an entirely different threat scene would come into view.
Use long passphrases, not just passwords. Instead of “MASHfan1972” try “M*A*S*Hwasan OvErratedtVshowin1972.” Don’t use common words in your passphrase, and do use uncommon spellings. Try “383smallBLockenjinsru1e” where you purposely misspell “engine” and replace a small-L with the numeral, 1. Every login gets its own password. Sharing is not nice, here.
You and I have a shared responsibility this October, and continually, to help society be more secured. Take your responsibility seriously.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.