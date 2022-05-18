Like you, each week I go to Kroger, Walmart, or some grocer for provisions. I happen to be the cook of the household. Biases what they are, I believe myself to be a credible, informed, even adventurous cook. During the past couple years, also like you, the proportion of home-cooking to dining out has greatly increased in the former’s favor. Though even before COVID, and presumably after and forever, because of my tastes and beliefs in my abilities in the kitchen I’ve always been more likely to prepare dinner than go out. Also because I’m more than a casual culinarian—or by merely using that word—planning, preparing, and enjoying meals made in-house is preferred over going out.
Less frequently, albeit regularly, I worship in church. Many of you and your families also leave the homestead for spiritual outlets. That number likely is less than the saturation of grocery-getters, Maslow’s hierarchy and plain cultural truisms being what they are.
One of the most frequent things I do is go to school. I teach, dontcha know, so a classroom is another destination from home base. These days my workaday is done remotely, particularly since the past couple years gave what they have. Most teachers are now in the classroom as much as I was before 2019, which is to say much more often than I got to church or the grocer.
Another place I arrive at from the safety of home, although only a few times each year, is a flea market. I never have an aim when I end up there, and mostly come home empty-handed, and quite pleased with that end. I’ve visited flea markets in Kentucky and Tennessee, in Illinois and Missouri, even sometimes vacationing (when that was a thing) along either coast or beyond. Flea markets present many intriguing experiences, and the shopping piece is one of the more slightly inviting facets. Just seeing what belongs to others is fascinating. The people-watching. The bartering and bargaining. Sometimes finding a tchotchke that I can’t avoid going home with. There are all sorts of valuable reasons to traipse around a flea market. If I include farmer’s markets into this category of destinations, now I’m up to, say, a couple times every month ending up at one or the other.
Now that I seem to be trending my travels into society in terms of diminishing frequency—multiple weekly trips for foodstuff, weekly to church, a couple times to indie markets, let’s call them—I’ll share some of the truly rare events that put me in the open.
Incidentally, I’m realizing how 10 or 15 years ago I might’ve already listed “malls” as a destination. Amazon, et al, as mall property owners, their anchor stores, and the other retailers lament, nixed that to an enormous degree. I “go to” Amazon almost as much as Kroger, and that’s nearly exclusively from within the safe confines of home.
I’ve been to Fiserv in Milwaukee for basketball games. Ring out Ahoya … M-U-Rah-Rah! plays Marquette University’s Golden Eagles band from the sidelines. Before the pandemic, that was at least an annual trip. I’ve been to Cloudgate, a/k/a “the Bean” in Chicago’s Millennial Park. I’ve vacationed in Orange County, California, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Amarillo, Texas, and if you are tracking the theme of this piece, even Buffalo, New York. I am very fortunate to both have an adventurous spirit, shared by my wider families, as well as the means, even when it might be a tent spot, to facilitate travel.
In one weekend’s time, to put the fine point on things, three quickly passing days of human history, every single one of these places or locations have been a site plagued by gun violence and murder. In some cases—Chicago, Milwaukee, Winston-Salem, Amarillo—the shooters killed for reasons such as randomness or vengeance. In others, the killers operated under some in the most heinous pretenses, were racially motivated, or committed mass shootings.
A “mass shooting” is typically characterized where four or more victims were injured or killed during one incident at one location. According to one group that studies gun violence, every 12 hours over the weekend another mass shooting occurred:
- The hate-fueled crime in Buffalo, New York, caused 10 deaths, with three others injured;
- Another mass shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California, added to the tally with injured victims up to 92 years old;
- The shootout after a Bucks game in Milwaukee included another dozen victims, both children and adults senselessly losing their lives;
- Amarillo, one dean four injured in gunfire;
- Seven injured in North Carolina with no deaths, miraculously; and
- In Houston, people just like you and me, moseying around folding tables of miscellany, witnessed or suffered as two lost their lives and three others were wounded.
I omitted the 16-year-old who fell victim in Chicago, a city where that’s not uncommon, though this happened at one of its iconic tourist sites. Chicago had four other deaths and another dozen injuries due to guns.
I guarantee this is an incomplete list of American deaths by gunfire during the weekend. When I, personally, began tallying up the sites of these tragedies and realized that I could have just as easily been at any of those places, I lost sight of the fact that I’m to write about information security and privacy.
Fifty-four victims could give two hoots about hackers when criminals in America are much more easily armed with fire power than code. Fifteen murdered victims left behind mere partial families, who with their recently deceased have morbidity as their most obvious future.
I already won the proverbial lottery of life. I’m a white male American who’s grown up in the internet era. Seeing how much potential there is to face this threat, these psychopathic purveyors of deadly weapons … odds are evening.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
