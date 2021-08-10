Because of the daily work that I do, and the businesses I’ve been involved in over time, it seems fairly natural for me to think about the world’s goings-on. Each day I interact with people who call somewhere other than the U.S. home, though many of them are living here now. I’ve done a stint within the vast arena of national security where diplomacy ruled the roost, necessarily, because when you work with various and sundry cultures even mere communication has to take into consideration a perspective beyond one’s neighbors and immediate locality.
Operating in Southeast Kentucky, at first blush, might make you presume that such a perspective is unwarranted. We know each other (all too well?). We encounter one another during daily errands. The swinging employment doors tend to have repeat visitors. The uninitiated likely think of this environment as being pretty insular, protective even. I didn’t grow up in the Tri-county area, which anyone could tell from that statement since my description didn’t read “come up.” It didn’t take long though to debunk that inaccurate view of insularity. It’s much more welcoming and curious than it seems actually insulated, though it’s that too.
Here, for example, we support those national security interests and our federal government. There are U.S. Department of State operations where files stemming from, literally, every corner of the earth are handled with care. Perhaps you, your family or neighbor work in that capacity so there might be a more real connection to the global community than such uninitiated would believe, but less presume so I suspect. At nearby University of the Cumberlands a goodly proportion of the student body comes from all parts, too. If you’ve ever been buzzing around Williamsburg, pre-COVID mind you, during graduations or new student orientations, the scene is as much Little Hyderabad as it is a typical day in the ‘Burg. Restaurants, stores, hotels, and gas stations buzz with the din of India’s (and other nation’s) almost countless dialects.
If convincing words are needed, those above are simply meant to remind you or open your senses up to the fact that no matter how proud and protective you may be about your hometown, no matter how those people or cultures don’t fit or can never do so, you and I are part of the bigger system of humanity. That system is growing as you know if you’ve seen Bezos or Branson launch lay-folk into space over the summer. That system is certainly interlinked as you know if you’ve heard of the novel coronavirus and its COVID-19 disease. Since 1969, that worldly system has been connected by way of internet communications, too.
We may be tired of reading, hearing, (writing?), or heaven forbid experiencing the ugly side of the internet. The hacking, ransomware, data breaches, and so on are a scorn on this otherwise industrious and frankly life-saving technology. In the same way that modern transportation transformed society in the 1920s, once it really got going across America, there might be a similar evolution with internet security. I mean to say, there was a time when cars were finally so pervasive on the roadways, unsafe as the vehicles and drivers were, that news about car wrecks were equally prevalent. Fast forward and wrecks are still a daily, hourly, or more frequent occurrence. Only the most devasting ones get any ink nowadays. Maybe, in turn, we’ll grow weary of the daily, hourly, or more frequent stories about hackers.
First, though, we have to acknowledge that the Information Superhighway is a different network, meaning worldly, than is Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System, of which I-75, I-64 and many others were original “members.” We don’t have an International Highway system. Rather, we have oceans, another global pool of problems for another day.
In the most accurate sense your computer is connected to Yashwanth’s in India, which is connected to Kwang’s in China, who’s connected with Hermano in Brazil, and on and on. When either of those computers gets compromised, yours is potentially next in line. Want to know why a million scholars have produced tens of millions of pages of scientific research, none of which can satisfactorily say exactly where the internet’s data is right now and where it’s going? It’s because that’s unknowable in terms of the entire nebulous system of information.
We do know, however, that the security issues are as endless as the internet itself, and if you buy into anything I’m sharing, please believe that when things go awry “out there,” they’re bound to come into your home next. By just a cursory look at one day’s media stories from around the globe, let’s see what the state of the broader broadband security is:
• Israel – StarHub, a telecommunications company, is its latest to suffer a data breach. Or, see Check Point, an Israeli cybersecurity provider, that identified Amazon’s e-book platform was infected by malware.
• Kenya – One-third of Kenyan business corporations reported being attacked by cyber-criminals during a six-month research study. That’s nearly 8,000 attempted (or successful, companies tend to stay mum on the effects) cyber-attacks.
• Ireland – Defense Forces, its armed forces branch, deployed the intriguing skills of so-called ethical hackers to counteract recent black hat hackers bids to infiltrate Ireland most sensitive systems of defense and intelligence.
• Italy – Vaccine bookings in Rome stymied since hackers breached Lazio’s website, a governmental hub of information affecting healthcare, defense, personnel verification, and other critical public functions.
We don’t need 80 days to go around the internet’s world in this way. It is what it is, and there’s no turning back. What, then? Be aware. Know your place in the world, and embrace that the world has a place for you—where you are right now—but all of its places for your personal, private, financial, or healthcare information. You can’t pick your neighbors, but you can know them.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
