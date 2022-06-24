Sometimes I feel like taking my mindset and curiosities out of this world. This is easily done in the internet era that we’ve lived in for decades. With relatively little effort or expense, jump online, find a topic or place or culture, including outer space and beyond, and go deep. To do this via the information superhighway is ironic and fitting at the same time.
It’s nothing much unlike being so engaged and engulfed in a book that you lose yourself thereby separating from reality. If you’re not much the reader, an MCU movie or one of the growing list of Star Wars franchise offerings can do the same. Some pursue pharmaceutical or spirits-borne ways to detach from the real world, but that simply hurts more than it helps. Spirituality, in the non-beverage sense, is the better route.
It’s ironic to escape to the world wide web in order to get away from the same world that first bore it out and now maintains it. Virtual reality, artificial intelligence that drives those “realities,” and complementary technologies rely on human intellect, ambition, and productivity. They also rely on the resources provided to our world. Taking yourself out of this world by way of the internet is as oxymoronic of a prospect as two people being alone together, indulging in the jumbo shrimp appetizer, and later watching the sun grow smaller.
Since 2019 if not earlier, going beyond earth by going online has had the propensity to better reflect the extraterrestrial desire itself; the yen to escape the blue marble’s ugliness, and then do so by getting lost in the internet’s fodder. I’m alluding to Starlink.
In 2002 the inimitable Elon Musk founded his Space Exploration Technologies Corp., more commonly known as SpaceX. Say what you will about Musk, and there’s a great deal that can be said, but SpaceX might be considered typical for this visionary. Twenty years ago he planted SpaceX in the greater Los Angeles area in order to be a private provider of space launches, spacecraft production, and its third line that is what I’m focusing on today: satellite communications. Think about that for a moment … 2002 was the time when Musk initiated this then-futuristic organization.
In 2002, for example, President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty. Michael Moore’s “Bowling for Columbine” dug into the cultural issues underlying school shootings. Also on the big screens in ’02 came Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man.” Oh, how much has changed in modern life over two decades!
The billionaires’ rocket club started around that same time with Musk joined by Bezos and Branson. Three commas weren’t enough, so these pillars of commerce, innovation, even greed, set their aims outside of the world. I suppose they, too, needed to escape though while we’re relegated to what forty bucks a month gets us in terms of internet speed to “get lost,” those guys were taking the idea most literally.
Aside from launching people into space a few minutes at a time, which both Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic and Bezos have done, in that order, Musk seems more intent on practical space adventures. Namely, his efforts through SpaceX are potentially serving many more than the millionaires—thousands of them at this point—who’ve reserved or otherwise committed to seats on the consumer rocket ships.
Starlink is the third prong of SpaceX, and will provide incomparable benefits to those of us left on earth. Starlink is the name of Musk’s “constellation” of internet satellites. To date, SpaceX has launched 2,400 so-called “small” satellites into low earth orbit. I used the quotes around small because that rating of satellite can weigh as much as a ton. SpaceX has various models in orbit, and 400,000 internet subscribers who use Starlink. Most of the newer models of satellites are around 500 pounds. Musk has governmental approvals for thousands more. Eventually, the vision realized will be that tens of millions or more earthlings will get their internet communications via Starlink. It is especially intended to serve developing areas of the world, and the world’s more challenging geographic locations where internet infrastructure is daunting if not impossible.
More or less, Starlink works like your own internet service. Instead of a signal coming across fiber optics, cable systems, or the old landline transmission, Starlink shoots your Amazon shopping fodder—assuming Musk isn’t systemically blocking Bezos’s [former] commercial channel—and your entertainment news and your banking through the air, much like the rarely procured and often problematic satellite internet services in use pre-Starlink. From there, you have a router, just like you do now. And your home or office WiFi spreads the web to each smartphone, tablet, laptop, thermostat, car or truck … You get it. Everything that’s part of the Internet of Things is still that sort of thing, it’s just that the internet first goes into and back from outer space.
How long does it take to send ones and zeroes from earth to a satellite and then back to earth? This technology’s latency, the delay that information takes to get from A to B, is all of 35 milliseconds. One thousand milliseconds make up one second. Thirty-five of them speed by unnoticeably. Heck, if I’m watching a Cubs game on satellite TV and chatting with another fan who’s watching via airwaves—i.e., as “real time” as possible—my latency is at least a full pitch, which even coming from Aroldis Chapman takes more than 35 ms.
Starlink may be the internet’s future, and is surely providing one of earth’s most useful commodities, information, to so many who could not otherwise attain it. It’s both other-worldly and down-to-earth. And, for me, even learning about it and where it could take us all is relieving, escapism or not providing said relief.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
