Over the weekend I had the rare treat of attending a major sporting event. It makes little difference about the particulars. For our purposes, (a) it had nothing to do with Coach Cal or the NCAA but (b) it was about the same kind of logistics as a game at Rupp, if you’ve ever had the pleasure.
Twenty-something thousand of us from various distant places left our comfy homes at different times throughout the day so that we’d all bum-rush the limited parking facilities simultaneously. For the unlucky one in the driver’s seat [clearing throat, wanting attention] we pulled out cash to earn the treat of waiting in a line, before and after the game, in order to park then leave again. That overpriced element wasn’t the first of many. It began with buying the seats months earlier. Generalizing, and note I’m talking pro sports today, a ticket is pricey outside of standing room or “partially” obstructed view seats. The misused word in quotes comes from another event I went to after my miserly nature influenced such a seat purchase. It was partially obstructed in the way that William Tell’s crossbow shot, which split the apple atop his son’s head, was only partially dangerous. Tell was a good shot, sure, and the boy survived. But it was pure danger. For this game I bought viewing tickets. They were in the second-last row of the facility. The view was good. All the action clear, panoramic. I couldn’t exactly read uniform letters or numbers, but at that height no one missed a play. One seat cost more than any of us would normally pay for a dinner for two. Way more.
Also, thank you Ticketmaster. I got out my abacus so I could calculate about 18% of the high-priced seat to give to them for something. I asked them. “Dear Ticket Masters, What was all that extra money for? You’re masterful, but at what?” I heard a faint chuckle from their West Hollywood offices.
Once inside, we all hooted and hollered while disproportionally favoring the home team for a couple hours. The elite athletes punished themselves for our amusement. Those thousands of consumers all forked over the same obscene level of hard-earned scratch for food and drink that, mainly, stayed at par with the lunch lady wares of any institutional cafeteria. There’s something ironic in the fact that you can either pay six bucks for “mechanically separated meat, pink slime, meat slurry,” which is the list of hot dog ingredients published at Wikipedia. Or, for free, you can wait for a sports team’s interns to shoot the same stuff, wrapped in paper of course, toward the fans with compressed air guns. Add a soda that sells for what a 12-pack of it goes for on the street and the dinner bell’s ringing. Bring a co-signer to buy merch.
The fact that it was an expensive day, dollars-per-hour and many other perspectives, isn’t really my focus. I just wanted to capitalize on my space in your paper to vent, more or less. We can all agree that if you want to attend a sporting event, major concert, or anything similar where masses of people share their yen to be entertained, it’s going to cost you. Fine. What else these days do you think I and my family were chatting about as we were getting ready to join a random collection of humans in the closed-in, armrest-sharing, airplane-seating-room coliseum? I’ll give you a hint: It’s not a pale lager made in Mexico. That’s right. The fears and flames surrounding COVID-19, a/k/a coronavirus, couldn’t escape our breakfast table while I was scrolling news about the contest upcoming, finding off-site parking (ever the miser), and sipping my joe.
Basically, all but me at the table were freaking out. Well, “freaking out” as much as a bunch of privileged people heading on a day’s adventure and sipping decent coffee could muster. A couple of them who’d traveled for the event were fielding texts from other family members like, “Are you guys still going? Did you see that Seattle closed? My neighbor’s nephew works in a hospital in Dallas where a doctor … a medical doctor … said she wouldn’t go to a card game much less a sporting event right now.” Some packed Lysol wipes, a way-deficient mask, and an extra case of water. “Preppers” is a newish term for “survivalist.” They were prepping.
By now, we’re all back into our respective grooves. The game’s long over with half of us, including me, loving the results. I’d succumbed to the outlay of money, trying my best not to sum it all up and think about what I could’ve done with it. The visitors headed back home. But, did we bring anything back that we didn’t want? Again, you know what I mean. As you’ve heard, who knows at this early point. For those who are lucky enough to be in an area where there are COVID-19 tests, the going rate is about a two-week lag between contracting it and discovering it. I promise that some in my group are still wondering, actively. I can’t.
Maybe it’s naïveté. Rationale? Apathy? Not sure. I just can’t get myself too concerned. Let’s say there were 20,000 people there during a few hours of elbow-rubbing; it might be low. As I write this the CDC is reporting 423 cases in America and 19 deaths. With over 330 million Americans that’s close to a one-in-a-million chance. A little more, but close. Of those 20,000 air-sharing neighbors, and still according to the CDC, there are hundreds of other risks more likely to end a life before coronavirus. I know, it’s an important risk. We don’t know everything. Still, we are a peaceful society, and maintaining a reliable, informed, and objective perception must go on to keep it that way.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
