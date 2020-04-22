Here we are, nearing the end of April, which is a significant month while in the muck and mire that is the novel coronavirus and its COVID-19 disease. There’s a nearly universal notion, seemingly arbitrary to this guy, that when the Gregorian calendar, a time device created by the Pope in the 16th century, gets to one of its natural monthly breaks all will be well with the world. Hmmm.
We like the stability of deadlines, whether a final exam is due at midnight on such-and-such a date (that’s this Wednesday at midnight my goodly Legal and Ethics students), or the “end” of a pandemic’s effects. Thirty days to answer a lawsuit. That’s after the Hammer’s had two years to file suit from the wreck. Neat. Orderly. And, pretty arbitrary.
All this is meant to contemplate how necessary it is for our current crisis to adhere to some end-of-month demarcation. More disruption, whether from protests or unanticipated results of striving for normalcy too soon, will have adverse impacts on our information security and privacy. There. Check. There’s almost always a nexus between life’s events and the two, omnipresent topics of information security and privacy. I write about those common facets of life because I teach them and because they pique my curiosity. I’m no expert in epidemiology. I know a little about policy development, but certainly not at the nation-state- or state-level. I study it as an attorney, and learn about it as an informed citizen. Though don’t come to me for a policy-level answer to the question of when stay-at-home should lift without creating negative results.
How about you? Can you get real, I mean truly real within yourself for a moment? Can you dig down deeply into your constitution (small “c”) and acutely personal ethic for a beat? Do you, if you’ve found that reality, have a good sense of when it will be healthy, and I mean for-the-common-good-healthy, to open commerce and entertainment and other so-called nonessential establishments again? Of course, that’s your answer. My inability to answer that call should be apparent, but let me be clear that I would never want to be pressed for that because (a) I’m too ignorant about public health norms and laws and the doctoral-level economics chops to address it and (b) even if I were intellectually up to the challenge, who’d want to have that asterisk next to their name in the history books? Not it.
When I, therefore, try to learn what others have to say about April 30, or whichever of the various deadlines—terribly fitting word, incidentally—given COVID-19’s lifespan by politicians I have to first consider their merit, experience, and knowledge of these important disciplines: healthcare, science, law and policy, economics, etc. Over the weekend, I taught for around 20 hours, but still caught glimpses of what one faction is saying. Both in the Commonwealth and around the country I saw pockets of protesters calling for an end to the lockdown. To be clear, it seemed to lean along the lines of political boundaries, at least among the two main parties’ positions, but that’s beyond my point and I have no comment on that angle. However, I did conclude that the groups were not communicating their ideas in a way that a subject matter expert in medicine or the economy does. That’s my conclusion, and it’s based on nothing about them, individually. Maybe there were in fact M.D.s learned in diseases and public health crises. It could be that there were Ph.D.s from the University of Chicago’s lauded economics program. Even if that were the case, they were not positioning themselves as being credible in those disciplines. And, again, those are the types of people, the experts, who I want to hear from about this magical midnight in time, perfectly sandwiched between Pope Gregory XIII’s Aprilis and Maius. Recall, his calendar was made in 1582 and never considered things like Daylight Saving time or leap years.
So I turn to a place that many loathe, scoff at, or otherwise deride: “the Academy” (harrumph, harrumph). Hey, I’m part of that thing. I’m in no ivory tower. I’ve not yet earned tenure. But, alas, I teach and I do so with great seriousness, care, and reward. And I do that at a university that is part of “the academy” (see, I dropped the capitalization to show some humility). No matter the reason that I turned there, I think anyone who’s still with me, and is so most honestly, couldn’t refute the fact that when academic research tackles a subject there’s some credibility to it. What most learned institutions from Harvard to the bipartisan, public health-leaning think tanks (not traditionally in the academy, but doing the same bona fide research) to numerous state institutions, whether Red state or Blue or either with opposite pockets of academicians, they’re all pretty much in concert. And, by the by, scanning other parts of the world and talking with people over the weekend from at least four countries results in kind. The common, well-informed set tends to believe that 240 hours from now is too soon to lift the restrictions.
This is tough to digest for me. I’ve got cabin fever like you. I can’t believe that my Easter Sunday morning was spent homebound. I’ve lost count of the days and am wondering whether I’ve lost count of the weeks. The question is, What is the risk of reopening too soon? And, What is this all costing us, and what might it continue adding to that tally? I’ve not heard reliable answers to those preliminary questions, so how can I decide whether to go to the movies and dine out safely next Friday? It certainly shouldn’t be up to me.
