The technology professions reflect a unique patchwork of people, mostly highly trained, many with degrees, and a handful who were self-taught and seem to be nearly prodigies. When thinking about the diverse cast of backgrounds and roads that lead them to their work it reminds of musicians. They, too, can be successful whether they’re untrained but brilliantly talented or Julliard graduates who’ve been vetted as elite musicians by their peers. Both sects of professions share an uncanny dedication to their craft, if I dare may use the word for technological feats, as another parallel.
That hyper-focus, the drive and ambition, to become subject matter experts can be seen along a continuum that bears points of obsession and, at the higher end of the spectrum, antisocial behavior. If you can see how industriousness might turn negative, then you might understand how the tech pros also succumb to professional burnout—read, therapy required—up to suicidal tendencies. In school I worked on some research with an orchestra conductor. He wasn’t a world renown, multi-platinum record artist, but he headed a successful regional orchestra and studied under some of the greats, such as Bernstein and Solti. Our work was not musical, other than it serving as some context. We were studying the relationship between madness and genius, the theory being that creative geniuses were inordinately prone to clinical madness. That was around 15 years ago when I’d only had about five years of tech work under my belt.
I’m recalling some of that research this week. Only now I’m using it as a backdrop to think about IT professionals. These techies, again like professional musicians, can let themselves be enveloped by their work. Whether in Silicon Valley or the Silicon Holler that Southeast Kentucky is striving to create, their tireless work creates countless innovations and immeasurable profits. Sixteen-hour days are the norm in those circles. Their life-work balance—I know, you’re used to reading about work-life balance, but that order is wrong in my eyes—does not exist. They’re always “on.” Despite what the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders might have to say about these obsessive types, they seem to me to be earning an unusual benefit these days. See, they’re so lased in on their work that it provides a healthy distraction from the nonstop bad news about COVID-19 and its effects.
We could use some distraction. Usually, and especially around this time of year, the garden might give us distraction. Or, for me it’s Major League Baseball. Sure, I plant seeds every year. Then, some weeks or months later I’m standing at the Farmer’s Market tables “harvesting” the fruits of other’s labor. Whatever it is, it will behoove you to tune out from the barrage of novel coronavirus aftermath. To see how fruitful that may be, I’m turning to the Technology section of the news to learn, and share with you, about how those potentially socially distorted IT smarties continue to grind their intellectual work toward creating new solutions. There’s little evidence of COVID-19, though some of their work is related, admittedly. So, let’s see what’s being produced during a period of time when everything seems to be standing still.
Apple’s newest MacBook will show off its Magic Keyboard, offers double the storage of the previous model, and is faster than ever. The Magic Keyboard is described as a “scissor mechanism with 1 mm of key travel” that is meant to make typing more comfortable and stable. Who would have thought back in 1873, when the first typewriter was being produced, that nearly 150 years later we’d still be improving the thing?
In the comforts of remotely working from home, the restless IT set can’t let technology rest either. So, one staff writer from PCWorld uprooted and organized seven ways to make his Android smartphone faster and last longer. That’s a symptom as much as anything else: “I lo-o-o-ve tech. I need engagement. I’m stuck at home. I’ll innovate with the devices right in front of me!”
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, which you know is a heady institution from its recent admittance of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s daughter, designed an algorithm and software application that uses smartphones’ front and back cameras to assess who within a vehicle is driving and whether the car or truck is actually in motion. Then, it debars that driver from using the smartphone itself. Distracted drivers are causing wild accident numbers and we know that smartphones aren’t going away any sooner than the automobile. This innovation will help us protect ourselves from the sometimes lethal combination.
Let me take a quick interlude, here, to dispel the mystique of technologists’ use of the word, “algorithm.” It seems science-y, techie, and hard to describe to “lay” people, but it’s not anything special, frankly. All an algorithm amounts to is a series of procedures performed by a computer that leads to some outcome. Truly, it’s not rocket science. The word has been in use since at least the 17th century. Don’t let us IT types use it in the elitist manner that we tend to. In fact, when you made biscuits Sunday morning (mine added jalapeños and cheddar … blasphemous!) you were doing nothing differently than an algorithm does. It uses ones and zeroes. You use Clabber Girl and flour, if you can find it.
The tech news goes on: A “hydrogen-on-tap” invention to power vehicles; a Bluetooth-controlled massager; development of an open-source, “sustainable” smartphone; artificial intelligence software that helps healthcare workers diagnose or assess COVID-19 cases (see, we can’t fully escape it); a virtual reality concert in Finland celebrated May Day with appropriate social distances….
All this in one day. Goes to show you what intentional drive and unintentional distraction can do in the face of even the most unprecedented of life’s interruptions.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.