Sure, 2020 is behind us and here comes a glint of optimism for a brighter future. Whenever a timed increment presents I’m skeptical though. It only just so happens that in this time zone, during this period of human existence, and based on a geographic place where everyone agrees that time begins—Greenwich, one borough in London, England—the new year began some four days and change ago. I’m trying to at least make you wonder whether 11:59:59 p.m. on December 31, 2020, was truly significant or was it a merely arbitrary point in time that we concede as being important.
Whether the cynic in you comes out when thinking about that does not keep time from marching on, and most of our social systems and calendars rely on times and dates to maintain order. It works for us, arbitrary or not. We enter into a social pact of sorts that we will abide. Is 90 feet the perfect distance between bases in MLB? At first, it seems arbitrary no less than having 30 days to respond to a lawsuit, taking a quiz limited to 20 minutes, or baking bread with precisely one-and-a-half teaspoons of yeast. Those metrics work, but are they perfect? Are they the best constraints? These almost useless queries won’t expand the baselines, and certainly won’t keep the American political system from advancing either.
In 15 days our leadership at the highest level will change, January 20 being yet another point in time that is significant, if not resulting from a shot in the dark. The President-elect will be sworn in as the President, and along with him comes a massive change in government staffing. During the last changeover around 4,000 positions awaited review and confirmation. While it takes nearly six million, including military and contracted personnel, to run this sophisticated and complicated government, this relatively little slice of appointees wields much power and influence over what life in the U.S. will be like for four to eight years to come. Amongst them are those who will be responsible for using, improving, and repairing the technological channels to communicate with us, the same channels prone to hackers, if I may. Let’s meet some of the incoming White House Office of Digital Strategy Team, with information culled from the President-elect’s December 28 announcement.
First comes Brendan Cohen, Platform Manager. A platform manager generally is responsible for overseeing one or more technology platforms. A platform, here, of course is not the dais that our public officials mount before an important speech, nor the political position that an elected official espouses, such as running on the everyday-worker platform. Technology platforms are generically the software and hardware that run an application. If you develop mobile applications, you might focus on Apple’s iOS platform or the Android platform that competes with Apple.
Here, the work will likely surround what communications platforms are strategically best, and how to heighten their effectiveness in getting a message out, reliably. Cohen comes from Wisconsin where he worked on Governor Evers’s campaign before helping Massachusetts politicians, then jumping into Biden’s camp during primaries. Jaime Lopez, who comes from digital experiences in social media, the Cancer Research Institute, and Democratic political campaigns, will serve as the Director of Platforms. These platform-leaning positions are both necessary in times of modern communications and also therefore relatively new to the White House. The key, though, remains in the effective communications, a subject important to any politician since time immemorial.
Part of reliable and valid communications relies on collaboration and team building. Thus, there are members of the White House Office of Digital Strategy hyper-focused on building relationships. The Director for Digital Engagement points to us. We’re the ones who need to be engaged with White House communications, The People. It’s our House, after all. Cameron Trimble was tabbed for this role. Trimble is a Howard graduate from Ohio who’s worked at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, as well as with political offices and in industry.
Another collaborating role on the team is that of Partnerships Manager. Without managing and developing partnerships, communications suffers. Aisha Shah will take that on with an especially useful global perspective having been born in Kashmir, though she was raised in Louisiana. Shah also has ties to the Smithsonian, as well as with the Kennedy Center, and brings private sector experiences, too. Another similar position is part of the team, the Digital Partnerships Manager. Maha Ghandour, who hales from the entertainment sector, will be responsible for building partnerships in the digital domain. She’s been a highly successful influencer manager, a discipline that, again, is new and needed. Ghandour was born in California, raised in Washington state, and educated at Cornell.
In addition to working on the relevant platforms and building collaborative relationships the team includes all the creative types. Carahna Magwood is the Creative Director. Abbey Pitzer is Designer. Jonathan Hebert, Video Director. Olivia Raisner is the Traveling Content Director, most presidents being on the road domestically and abroad for a considerable amount of their tenure. There are others.
None of these names are household in celebrity. You won’t find entries for them in Wikipedia. They, like so many of the 4,000 appointees are the hard-working, faceless, tie rods and piston rings that keep the crankshaft spinning so that the White House’s driveshaft turns the axles and wheels, hopefully forward. Although reverse is sometimes needed, to continue the metaphor. Despite excellent credentials and experiences this administration like any other will falter from time to time, if not already. You can see, though, how much it takes to even reach that level of success.
While the calendar pages change every 28, 29, 30, or 31 days—again, formulaic or random?—the ardent nature of running America seems to repeat, just more moderner than before.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
