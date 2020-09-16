You can see it all the way below where I sum up my abilities in a manner that makes all this a little more credible. I’m a professor, a lawyer, and an ethicist. You know enough about the first two prongs I’d bet. Professors teach. Lawyers litigate. But, what in the world does an ethicist do? What gives me the chutzpah to claim myself as one?
To me, an ethicist is someone who’s able to examine ethical decisions, who’s been trained to create codes of ethics, and can see all sides of an ethical dilemma. It does not equate, necessarily, to an ethical actor, though I’d like to believe that anyone who dedicates themselves to understanding ethics is more likely to act ethically because she or he cannot invoke ignorance to explain away an unethical act. More practically speaking, I self-describe as a “trained ethicist” because as I’ve made mention of in the past I earned the highly marketable degree of Master of the Arts in Ethics. All you reading, or those whom you know, who’ve attended graduate school to earn a medical degree, an MBA, perhaps a master’s in a healthcare field, you know … toward earning a salary … probably skimmed right over their university’s ethics curriculum. Some may think, “Who needs to go to school to know about ethics, morals, and being an upright citizen?”
I did, I guess. More accurately, I’d earned a business degree, which is a discipline in “the sciences.” That’s why a business student earns her bachelor “of science” in business administration. I found myself wanting to learn the law, and to first bridge my business education and profession into law. Thus, with great cynicism and a dose of ironical humor, I thought that a worthy combo would be ethics and law [insert lawyer jokes at any time]. At my graduate school I was its inaugural dual-degree candidate pursuing that one-two program; so novel in fact that I created my own master’s curriculum.
As an ethics student I examined the nebulous topic, one that’s been developing as a discipline since Aristotle, in quite practical terms. How were individuals’ ethical decisions made? That was the real fundamental quest. I took courses about the Holocaust to better understand the train conductor’s ethic. I looked at the environment and why society compromises it for the sake of commerce, another very complicated ethical conundrum. A regional orchestra conductor taught a course about genius and madness, and I studied the decisions of these highly unique, talented, and disturbed artists. Literature. Legal ethics. A couple more. More or less, I traipsed across the functions and forums of society to figure out how ethics affects us.
Another true, and beneficial, component of earning an advanced degree in ethics, with an eye on lawyering, was that never could there be a verified, wrong answer. What I realized partway through that degree was even more important to a lawyer-to-be. Learning ethics allowed me to learn how to argue. In order to honestly look at a complicated, never-repeated set of circumstances such as the Holocaust with a desire to understand its decision-making required me to see all sides. I could, therefore, begin learning how to argue a client’s legal case even when I philosophically disagreed with their position. The phrase for lawyers is “zealously advocate,” and one’s zeal—not wholly coincidentally—is an ethical requirement in the profession. When you ever start wondering, “How in the world does Larry Lawyer, whom I greatly admire as a human being, con himself into defending that obvious scumbag criminal?”, that’s part of it. That’s enough on a lawyer’s ethic, so let me get back to how it relates to information security and your private, personal data.
“Ethics” and “morality” and “righteousness” and some others all sit amidst themselves in a Venn diagram, overlapping sort of way. There are distinctions, but know that when you think they’re commingled, you’re onto something. When I read a headline with “ethics” in it, I likely see it differently than you, but I still hold true that concept: our morality is tied to our ethics, and vice versa. I read a headline last week about the current administration’s “Framework for Ethical Data.” Alright, I thought. Here we go. Everything I focus on mashed up, and in the current political and election climate to boot.
A government that misuses data creates speculation about all its treatment of assets, for data is truly one of the most valuable assets in modern times. The framework agreed. “Decisions made with data touch every aspect of American life,” it settled. Its high-level principles, the real meat on the bones, could be amassed into a couple sentences that are meant to govern how six million government staff, contractors, and military actors must treat our personal data. In sum, government users of data must follow the law and act with integrity. They must be both transparent with data use, and accountable for its misuse. The government needs to keep up with technological advances. And, it must respect citizens and our data.
Whoa! What a breakthrough! How did we not implode, privacy-wise, before this day when the framework’s direction and these precious tenets finally hit govvies’ desks?
To me, forever on guard, these tenets are not only odd to see explained yet again, but their timing is curious. There are many, many places scattered throughout the laws and regulations, and policies and procedures, already governing the administration’s use of private information. Every agency, every bureau, every directorate has training and documents about this. How bad has it gotten that they need this framework reminder? Or, why else would it be ethical to push the initiative 50-60 days ahead of the election? Both questions of ethics, about framing ethics, that I suppose I’ll never have the intel needed to honestly assess.
