Ahh … "The cloud." Where is this cloud? Why do techies speak of but one of them--the cloud--when you nor I have ever been able to count them all? What is the cloud in these terms if not a nebulous mass of air droplets suspended in our atmosphere? The cloud that is invoked whenever it's related to data doesn't break down into the types you're familiar with: cumulus, nimbus, cirrus, or another 100 or so as defined in the International Cloud Atlas. The Atlas doesn't include an entry for the cloud that stores information, thankfully (yet).
There are various ways to discuss and describe the cloud, and from here on I will not be involving the meteorological variant. The more descriptive way to label "the cloud" will help your understanding of it, or begin to. When you hear or read about the cloud it's really cloud computing, an action, that we mean to say or write. In the late 1990s the now-defunct Compaq computer company might have made the first mention of cloud computing. During that heyday era of personal home computing I sold Compaq and other computers while in college, though we were touting Prodigy connectivity and the wildly complicated feature of using a PC as a telephone. No home users were needful of cloud computing.
The cloud became more commonplace, and especially in business computing, a decade later once Amazon's Web Service was launched with what it named the Elastic Compute Cloud. Catchy, right. Hmm. By the end of the aughts Google had its version, NASA created a cloud computing platform, and the concept was going global with some nation-states creating their own sovereign cloud spaces.
In a nutshell, and credited to a colleague among many others who wrap it up tidily, "the cloud" is just a phrase that stands for storing your information on someone else's computer. See, there is no physical, universal cloud such that hovers above the stratosphere and somehow holds the ones and zeroes that comprise digital information. When Amazon Web Service brings aboard a new client, maybe an accounting firm that's run out of computer storage in-house, it's merely carving out space on its own storage devices and letting that business transfer information to be stored with Amazon. Economies of scale make that storage cost infinitesimal as compared to what any individual or company would pay on their own. Securing cloud data alone would make it unfeasible to small fries.
Here's how cloud computing works for may of us ham-and-eggers. My iPhone is old, relatively slow, and as I'm prone to pinch, was selected as the lowest cost alternative. That means I have nary a bit or byte to spare, and I continually get warnings about low-to-no storage capacity. It's a problem I created, sometimes regret, and yet will likely repeat when I finally break down and replace it with a new device. Lack of space can be a nuisance. When it's time for the weekly iOS update (exaggerated … mostly) I sometimes have to shuffle off some apps, or spin through my messages deleting images or videos. I've survived.
I'm also like most in that I listen to music frequently through my sonically challenged iPhone and ear buds. There's literally too little space to hold even a couple of my albums. I'm the pessimist/skeptic/paranoid email user who tends to keep every email ju-u-u-st in case. It's irrational. I've had the same email address for decades and therefore my music needs, in terms of capacity, are only outweighed by tens of thousands or more emails.
Ahh … "the cloud." The cloud affords me space to keep all this information. Where is it? Couldn't tell you. There are many places where my information, or pieces of it exist. When I want to listen to a song, it's not stored on my appendage known as the iPhone. That device calls on it from the cloud: "Ed just clicked on Alone on Christmas Day, the Bill Murray and Phoenix reboot of the Beach Boys tune. Let me (it's the iPhone's voice, here, y'know) reach up into the cloud and nab it for him." Voila! When it's over, should I choose to not replay it again, the digital data that makes up the song shoots back "up" to the cloud. Whatever song I'd queued up next gets instantly transferred from the cloud and played. Those countless emails? Same deal. This morning I needed to get a message from an app registration from 2019. I knew I didn't delete it back then. I don't do that unless it's marketing hooey. I also knew it couldn't conceivably be on my phone of little space. However, that email popped up when I searched the sender's name. It, the email, was sitting in some cloud computing server farm managed, I presume, by Google because it's a Gmail message.
By the way, the term "farm" isn't only used to describe the field of racks of computer hardware that typically makes up a cloud service's storage like those neat, orderly rows of corn or beans. These farms of digital storage also span acres of space. Some of the most impressive cloud locations cover millions of square feet of space, and go through an equal number of gallons of water every day to keep operations cool. These are serious, billion-dollar facilities.
They also tend to be located in remote areas, such as Utah, the plains of Oregon, or the foothills in North Carolina. There's a bevy of them around Washington, for more practical purposes, though even the cloud farms in more populated areas reflect bland, nondescript facilities that don't give hints to the invaluable data they hold and protect. Or … do they? Protect, that is. Again, we're balancing convenience with security. The cloud is convenient, but is it secure? Always, a chance of rain.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
