Americans’ fifth season, atop those attuned to annual climate changes, is enjoyed by few, though involves most: tax season. You may have already filed with all the hoopla about slower-than-usual refunds. If you owe, you are likely punting until the April 18 deadline. A fairly customary approach to federal income taxes, outside of the CPA set or others with wealth who should exercise care over taxable events, is that despite being subject to them all year, we don’t give them two hoots until now.
You may not even give income taxes much thought during tax season. With all the online, gamified tax preparation options available, or if you’re of the ilk to employ one of those artful professionals known as certified public accountants, doing taxes, as it were, may have morphed into not much more than a one or two day blip on your radar. Even if you are more aware of them, which is healthy I’d both opine and lament, you probably don’t give too much attention to the agency that runs the whole shebang, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Internal Revenue Service.
The IRS, if you give it credit, is about as American as anything. You must understand that taxation, as a political issue, was the kernel of our national identity and fueled the American Revolution. Yet, the IRS wasn’t exactly a thing then, nor did the forefathers and fighters have designs for it in the late 18th century. Still, without the issue of taxation at the federal level, there may have never been the impetus to create our great nation.
It was in 1862 that Lincoln passed the Revenue Act that bore the Office of the Commissioner of Internal Revenue. Ironically, the model for Civil War funding solutions was ripped from Britain’s taxation approach, which by then swayed away from commercial and property taxes and focused on citizens’ income to produce revenue. In addition to its arcane and archaic history that few know, much of what the IRS is doing today gets little of our attention.
Two IRS issues, both invoking cybersecurity and privacy and both actively ongoing during this tax season, are likely as foreign to you as the foundation of the agency itself. I’ll share some high-level descriptions and of course pepper in my proverbial [untaxable] $0.02. First, let’s take a look-see at how one of the more controversial, theater-of-security, destroyer-of-privacy technologies is interwoven. I’m typing about facial recognition. Next, I want to continue my own education and confoundment over cryptocurrencies, though couch it in terms of the so-called tax-men, a now-taboo way to describe the force of diverse IRS professionals.
I’ve shared some here and there about FR already. It’s an incredibly important law enforcement and immigration technology, and rife with ethical risks and other concerns. Essentially, FR applications deploy artificial intelligence to find matches between, for example, a foreign applicant seeking a visitor’s visa to come to the States, and all of the collected “mugshots,” some of which are actual mugshots, collected by the U.S. Government over time. Its use expands beyond governmental, and even within government its use expands beyond gathering and using criminal intelligence. False positives and negatives only scratch the surface of FR’s controversy. The simple collection and utilization of our most personal data, our literal selves, is questionable on policy.
The IRS is wrestling with these concerns. This year’s tax season includes an FR piece of the puzzle for you and me. Currently, the IRS requires that many citizens submit a selfie video in order to verify their identity before collecting a refund. You can see the logic, what with all the rampant ID theft. Because the government is relying on a third-party vendor to manage FR collection and verification, and Congress believes that such a sensitive and security-laden process should be relegated to being run solely by the government, the IRS is now backing away from its use. Great timing! In the coming days we should learn where this lands, but already for many the horse is out of the barn and their selfies are now part of the information superhighway.
All the while, the IRS must continue processing tax returns, conduct its other daily business, and since these past few years, at least, embraced another challenge that envelops security and privacy: cryptocurrencies.
Crypto’s inherent anonymity is the bane of the problem. A mile-high description of the blockchain technology framing Bitcoin and others’ operations was published in previous columns (or, all over the place, Wikipedia, etc.). I will spare that repeated undergirding that provides the anonymity. Suffice it to say, if you are a criminal and want to veil your assets, crypto is as functional of a laundering tool as any. Similarly, if you want to conceal your profits from the IRS, and “earn” the recovered income taxes alongside the wave of profits being made in crypto, that’s the form your monies should take. That’s not going to be so effective for much longer.
The IRS is lobbying (wrong work, legally) Congress to give it similar authority that the FBI holds when it comes to reporting currency transactions. I can say that the process is unknown to me, and likely you, too, but there is a federal government form to complete if you ever transfer $10,000 by cash. The government … she must learn of these things. In that same vein and with that same logic, the IRS wants Americans to be legally compelled to report their crypto profits.
Though the present push surrounds securing lost revenues from the criminal element, it’s only a matter of time that the rule, assuming it gets activated, will affect the public at large.
The IRS slowly is embracing these cybersecurity technological issues, and for us to be aware is the minimum needed to be goodly taxpayers, and refund seekers. Happy tax season!
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
