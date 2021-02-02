Vehicle technology is amazing. The notion of autonomous cars still seems as realistic as the Jetsons’ futuristic flying cars, which by the way are also in active development. A car or truck’s smartness used to be limited to the machinations of automatic transmissions, power steering and brakes, and temperature regulated heating. Probably, there were more components then that might land on the smart continuum—I’m thinking that, for example, even conventional carburetors were engineered to smartly mix air and fuel. Also, note that I’m not intending to go into old-fogey mode here, lamenting the fact that I used to be able to wrench on an engine with not much more than, well, a wrench.
Nowadays (verging on fogey-ness, true enough), a modern family truckster is chock full of smart features. Swaying when you spin your head to quiet the kiddies? Self-straightening technology brings the car back into a lane squarely. About to pass when another vehicle’s outpacing you in a blind spot? Beep-ding-buzz!! Your car disagrees with the maneuver, and debates you likewise. Incidentally, when will the time come when these smart cars advance to performing road rage on our behalves? Competing beeps and buzzes arguing between themselves, digitally. Who, err which vehicle, wins?
For me, there’s a nebulous but findable middle point. I’ll take the climate control features, the navigation, anti-lock brakes. I’ll leave the light blinks and noises about my lane compliance, or the slowdown that’s imposed during my less-than-defensive driving style. More importantly than some of these nuisance “features” there’s a swath of smartness in cars and trucks that downright concerns me from a privacy perspective. Invoking privacy ideals necessarily brings information security into the discussion. Privacy, also constructed as control over your personal information, is carried along by, or dissolves in the absence of, information security practices.
I belong to a professional organization comprised of law enforcement’s computer investigators. It’s a privilege to be welcomed into that set because I certainly am no sworn law enforcement officer, nor do I contribute to any such investigations. Rather, as a courtesy and hopefully to some benefit of the organization they allow educators in the space to join the fray. On a daily basis I receive dozens of emails from the group’s listserv. Some surround policies or technologies used in digital forensics. Some message strings discuss the profession, its advancement and education, and other ancillary topics. The most engaging and intriguing, though, seek out investigation strategies and tactics when a case involves a digital device. I’ve seen refrigerators, doorbells, all sorts of computers, mobile phones, and tablets, and every social media platform being kicked around as to how to get into the thing and learn facts of the matter.
Among those widely varied digital devices, collectively known as the Internet of Things, or “IoT,” are vehicles. Aircraft are vehicles, though they don’t come up too often. We’ve known about data collection in aircraft for generations. The common device is known as the “black box,” and it’s built into aircraft in the most bullet-proof (literally?) way in order to have a record of information should the worst fate befall a plane. In the 1950s a flight went down en route from Singapore to London, and coincidentally one of its investigators had earlier lost his father in a plane crash. Neither disaster left evidence enough to reconstruct and understand the events leading up to the carnage. The investigator, also a chemist by profession, was elsewhere in attendance at a trade show near the time of the crash at issue. There, he was exposed to a small pocket recorder. It was not pitched as an aircraft crash reconstruction miracle, but David Warren sure saw that potential. From that concept, Warren developed the flight data recorder that recorded altitude, air speed, fuel, and vertical acceleration information. His FDR was also carefully designed to withstand the enormously damaging trauma implicated, such as deep waters pressure, extreme temperatures incumbent to fuselage explosions, and the like. The container, after being strengthened to those standards, was enrobed in bright orange to make it easy to find amidst the wreckage. It’s moniker of being a black box points to its mysterious operations that few understood then.
Aircraft black boxes have been a boon to safety. Hundreds of otherwise elusive sets of circumstances surrounding plane crashes have been clarified through the technology. The fact that most modern vehicles carry some similar sort of data collector is a positive, too, right? Well, yes and no in this security-minded fellow’s opinion. The daily requests for help in criminal investigations, the listserv comprised of international law enforcement officials, include cases reliant on learning about a car’s whereabouts and related evidence. Should a criminal case, especially one involving the more heinous crimes resulting from malicious intents, get a boost from vehicular data pulls, that seems reasonable and beneficial to society.
Alas, there’s always another side to the ol’ coin. In 2015 Wired magazine exposed the Theodora (wicked witch) to the black box’s Glinda (yes, the good one) when it reported on the hacking vulnerabilities inherent to Fiat Chrysler’s Uconnect system. Around the same time, Toyota’s “smartness” was being taken to court in a lawsuit alleging that its technology was prone to takeover by a so-called black hat.
It’s nearly impossible to even identify all of the components that make up a car or truck, much less the ones that record ones and zeroes as you drive from A to B. It’s therefore impossible to drive without the privacy infringement. Our cars are safer than ever. They’re smarter than ever. And, ask those in my group and they’ll applaud their propensity of being the best witnesses in criminal cases. Fine. Good, even. Yet, realize that outside of that controlled setting your control, your privacy, puffs right out the tailpipe (EVs, notwithstanding). Smart? Sure. Private and secure?
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
