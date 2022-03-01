Much as I’d prefer writing about new AI solutions, some data science technology that creates a more secure network, or a student’s innovative research, I’m compelled to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its information security and privacy implications.
It is a newfound way to realize cybersecurity when such a powerful force as Russia becomes warlike, both on the ground in dozens of areas of Ukraine and in literally countless and unknown positions in the ether that is cyberspace. In one sense, every waking day brings new technological information to humanity. The speed of IT development and evolution is that fast. Here, when it comes to tech’s envelopment into war, we have something truly unusual. I for one am thankful that it’s not mundane, and hope we never reach that sentiment.
I am not capable of sharing a comprehensive, deeply researched missive about cybersecurity and the cyberwarfare this conflict surrounds. No one person, and no one column, has that capacity. However, I have so many resources and am connected with groups, committees, and conventions so I can try to describe cyberwarfare and defense efforts by scanning those outlets and summarizing how we are all being protected. Recall, when one technological resource is compromised through cyberwarfare attacks, your and my IP addresses are only X-number of digits away from bearing the next attack. Or the ongoing attacks may soon find us on the network, global and interconnected as it and all the others are. How is our government working to thwart those results?
One way as we all have heard is through sanctions. Some of the newer rounds of sanctions have far-flung repercussions. The International Space Station has been occupied by peaceful, widely dispersed nationals for 20 years. It was built cooperatively by the U.S., Russia, Canada, Japan, and European nation-states. Currently, there are Russian, German, and American astronauts aboard. While seemingly harmonious and above political strife, the ISS and its crew are understanding that ideal is precarious. The ISS’s various systems and components are considered territorial extensions of their respective contributors. Thus, the sanctions that are being imposed on Russia extend to oxygen production, electricity, and propulsion technologies, all Russian components and systems, though all necessary for ISS’s and its crew’s survival.
We will not likely see those sanctions have the onerous effect that Moscow is advertising. They challenge the U.S. that, lest the sanctions soften, the ISS is bound to flail and deorbit to who-knows-where on earth’s surface. I trust that the overarching international partnerships in place are strong enough to avert that fate, though the risk ensues.
There are cybersecurity effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict coming our way as well as those being put up by us in defense. The Kremlin, unsurprisingly, began blocking access to American borne social media outlets. Facebook, Twitter, and other channels have the ability to provide reliable information to Russian citizens, and to filter out misinformation. We in the U.S. fully understand these capabilities, and the risks in handing over the informational reins to private entities. Despite that power and whether it’s properly granted to Big Tech, it can be useful up to saving lives. Controlling information seems part and parcel to war, and Russia’s cutting these sources off are intended to do just that. Social media blackouts don’t exactly amount to cyberwarfare, but along a wide continuum flanked by utter peace and utter destruction, the ploy fits.
Back to our defenses, if not directly influencing Russians’ access to social networks, America has focused on buttressing our cyberwarfare defenses. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security is now charged with coordinating the conflict’s defense preparedness and responses. The Unified Coordination Group is comprised of governmental agencies from local to federal, select non-governmental organizations, and private companies. Ukraine has suffered malware attacks at financial institutions, government offices, and other targets. Here, in the States, there are not yet any known, acute cyber-weapons trained on our institutions. Yet, this diverse and talented Group is planning for exactly that. It’s noteworthy that DHS realized Iran’s recent growth in partnering with Russia as this extra-conflict force is quite sophisticated in terms of cyberwarfare and defenses.
The Iran factor further complicates the conflict and how the U.S. is readying for security incidents that resonate out from Kyiv. It demonstrates risks in being part of the global society, and in operating on globally shared networks. Iran’s involvement isn’t really in the partnering manner, though they are providing Russia with resources and talent toward its cyberwarfare against Ukraine. Iran is rather, in one sense, taking advantage of the conflict and how it’s got the world’s attention. Its cyber-forces are attacking Africa, North America including us, Europe, and Asia. It’s going after defense agencies, local government offices, telecommunications, and oil and gas firms. These, if truly under the guise of partnering with Putin and against Ukraine, are unconventional targets.
Ukraine is, to state the obvious, bearing the brunt of its conflict’s technological warfare. Ukraine’s banks and systems, its Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its Security Services have all been attacked. Time and again we see how near we each are to cybersecurity incidents far away. One Target store gets hacked and hundreds of thousands of us are involved. Yahoo, Marriott, and so many other single points of attack rope in millions of us. I few of us present a pristine cyber-medical history, so to speak. That’s not because Joe Lunchbucket is a hacker’s target. It’s because we cannot escape being interconnected.
We’re seeing that in Ukraine. We see the responses from within, such as DHS, and from the wider global community. We see friends separating from foes, and how each side has piles of cyberwarfare and cybersecurity forces ready to wreak havoc. It’s yet another new day and what it brings in terms of risks bred through technology is unknowable.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
