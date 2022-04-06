Whether it stems from my experiences leading students toward their higher education objectives, or it comes from much deeper underpinnings of life experiences, cheating has become a frequent source of misery in my workday.
For the uninitiated, “academic integrity” is a common, two-word phrase used in university administrations. It is meant to capture all things related to cheating, copying, and otherwise reflecting academic dishonesty. You may be surprised to learn that academic integrity violations are higher than ever these days. “These days” being those since we’ve gone to remote learning and made even more precarious the sometimes fragile mental states of higher education students.
Traditional students in their late teens and early twenties already are ensconced in the havoc of life based on age alone. Boys and girls and theys are becoming men and women, and theys still I guess. In many cases students live independently for the first time. They’re surrounded by peers, also quite ignorant and inexperienced at the ways of the world. Further, they’re dropped into what may be pressurized, stressful scenarios. Keeping grades up, competing against other elite academics and athletes, gaining acceptance in Greek life or other social circles. Balancing the risks of alcohol, drugs, sex, and countless other temptations against the perceived rewards found in them all. It’s a mess.
Take all those factors and amplify them with the pandemic’s unknowns and these budding adults have real life lessons to learn. Meanwhile, their professors are demanding performance in class. Or, in dorm, or at home. I maybe shouldn’t be so offended when I deal with an academic integrity violation. Or, with all the more of them lately. Just looking at a few schools that will remain nameless, an NPR review in August found that academic integrity violation claims (not to be presumed to account for all violations, of course) rose two, three, or more times in 2020-2021 than their count from the previous year. In those three institutions, that meant over 1,300 additional cases. When taken seriously, and when carefully dealing with these violations in light of all the potential legal implications of failing or removing a student based on the claims, this is a serious resource killer for schools.
I shouldn’t be offended when I encounter a violative student. I should treat it as a teachable moment. I should be more compassionate about the times, both in terms of the life-changing times many students are embroiled in at their age, and in terms of the historical times of COVID-19. I am offended though. Disheartened may be the better way to say it. It’s such a complicated and complex problem.
During the past half-century, more and more often when complicated and complex problems arise, here comes technology to the rescue! Maybe there’s no ultimate substitute for good policing and policy-making. There are all sorts of tips and tricks that professors rely on to proactively steer students away from cheating. We never give the same tests twice. We ask open-ended questions rather than true-false, multiple-choice versions. It’s never enough, and the cops will always be chasing the robbers no matter how much care is spent setting things up to never even invoke cheating ways.
After exhausting the proactive skirting of the subject, then we might rely on technology to help. There are learning applications that scour the internet and research annals robotically looking for matches between the existing information already having been created and published and newly submitted work by students. When a student copy-pastes a paragraph from Wikipedia to explain how HIPAA works, these artificial intelligence powered robotic text comparers denote a “hit.” A report is generated informing the professor about the original source, who authored it, and where it can be found, even if it may have been copied from a previous student. From my own experience, this is an oddly gleeful moment.
See, we oftentimes sense the cheating even before we can prove it. Students who are particularly lazy cheaters do nothing more than drop some copy-pasted paragraphs into their own paper. The voice, tenor, language use all violently change in that very obvious moment. Simply put, it reads as though two people wrote it because they did. With the policing technology, now when I sense it I can address the student, quickly get past the excuses and lies, and point directly to the Wiki page, other student’s paper turned in two years earlier, or academic journal article. “Are you saying that, cosmically, you and the original author, a professor from Oxford, simultaneously crafted the same verbiage to describe how to harden a network against ransomware attacks?!”
Students, and criminals likewise, can be industrious. They’ve found workarounds. For example, one scofflaw did a rudimentary find-and-replace function in his paper. He replaced all the spaces between his copied words and sentences with characters. Then, he changed the font color of those characters to white. At first blush, you’d never see the subterfuge. The application that compares student submissions didn’t display any hit because, effectively, the doctored work was totally new in the system. Cops and robbers, again.
There’s a corner to be turned here, and it surrounds privacy. Some technologies do more than compare static work against existing publications. There are new applications that, for instance, watch test-takers by way of their laptop cameras. If a student opens a book, the spy-like watchful eye takes note and signals a professor. If a student switches their browser from the exam website to Google searching, same result. An alert is sent.
Who’s watching the watchers? Active monitoring like this is rife with privacy problems, and thus a concerning Congressional report was published last week. Things such as lack of parental consent and inappropriately focusing on minorities were found in many monitoring “solutions.” Most schools don’t realize the litigious risks, and we should all look for legislation to come.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.