Opinions, as we’ve been reminded in a most crass way throughout life, are like other things that each one of us possesses. I, for instance, am privileged each week to share my opinion with you in this column, and we should all relish in the fact that amongst those many things common to us all my opinion is what I expose. If you see in my work that I’m exposing another unmentioned thing we all have, I beg your pardon, and it wouldn’t be the first time that it’s been claimed to be what’s perceived of me or my work.
We take in so-called expert opinions all the time. Nightly news stories with excitable language convey how new, trendy foods are critical for leading a healthy lifestyle. Any visit with a healthcare provider will have you take in opinions, informed by a lifetime of their review and consideration of the medical arts and sciences. When it’s time to look for a new ride, you go online to seek out opinions from the industry, or from Jane or Joe Public. In fact, practically any shopping endeavor, particularly online, is rife with self-proclaimed experts on the topic.
Last week I wanted to try to up my houseplant watering game, not coincidentally after reading many opinions from virtual green thumbs wanting to affect the public with their expertise. I shopped a bit for hygrometers, the scientific devices that measure moisture in an environment, which for me was a pot of soil. The amount of digital space carved out of the internet and devoted to opinions on hygrometers astounded and overwhelmed me. I encountered countless Amazon reviewers and their $0.02. I discovered dozens of online magazine-styled articles that purported to be bona fide, reliable resources, few of which would be truly accepted in the actual bona fide gardening communities they targeted. Top five, ten, seven, 13, or 20 lists abounded, all about this one, little measuring tool. If you took it all in and wholeheartedly believed every word read, the upshot would be truly useless. Practically each and every type of hygrometer for an average lay-user could be found to be “the best” and “avoid at all costs” simultaneously.
That result was much like the healthy food advice meted out in weeknight news programming. First it was “Coffee is the worst thing for you!” Next thing you know, “What daily morning beverage can cure your ills? Stay tuned at 11.” Red wine, chocolate, fresh seafood and its mercury implications, going vegan or Paleo. On and on the list of foodstuff that has been claimed utterly healthy and then taboo grows. All this intelligence backed with scientific studies that are significant and repeatable.
How about living a more ecologically aware lifestyle? Same deal. We need to find alternate sources of energy. It’s been a mantra since at least the 1970s. Solar and wind power seem most common and acceptable. Then came, go figure, reports about wind turbines negatively affecting the bird populations, which in turn need to stay healthy in order to contribute to the ecosystem by spreading seeds, balancing insects. Wind is good, then bad. Go to hydro power? Sure, though environmentalist experts will cry “Foul!” because of the redirected waterways.
Medical opinions are like those healthy eating directions, always prone to spin 180˚ right about the time that you’ve conned yourself into abiding by the now-defunct advice. One of the clearest examples goes back a bit, and you have to rely on the internet to find its evidence, but there was a time during some of our lives when doctors endorsed certain brands of cigarettes. Pediatricians have advised all sorts of car seat best practices over the years, each pooh-poohing someone else’s direction. In one ironic view, there seems to be so much opinionating from medical professionals, alongside these other examples, that you could actually find “evidence” to support whatever lifestyle you lead by cherry-picking opinions. I’ve not tested it, but I betcha you can find research-backed opinions that the best route to long, healthy living is to never engage a medical practitioner in the first place. Maybe that’s hyperbole, but only maybe.
This game that I’m in, cybersecurity and privacy and the like, is no less immune to the effects of opinions. It’s one of the many reasons that computer users the world over continually conduct their online activities swamped in vulnerability and risk. There’s a common path in terms of your deploying cyber-defense best practices, such as using effective passwords and always keeping hardware and devices up-to-date. Users, generally, try to follow this expert advice but then inevitably lose their diligence, or fail to take the advice on fully.
You and I are aware and concerned about identity theft and other online shenanigans. Assuming that all computer users are not security experts—just like assuming a driver isn’t an ASE certified mechanic—we have to rely on a subset of us who keep tabs on the security landscape and create solutions for it. Here, too, the amount of advice, self-proclaimed experts, and limitless articles and information online is both overwhelming and constantly at odds with itself. In the most cringe-worthy scenario, sophisticated cyber-criminals put themselves in the public eye as security authorities and the results can be devastating.
What to do when experts and opinions conflict? One response that doesn’t hold water is the non-response. You cannot simply ignore the issue. You can’t just stop going to the doctor because you’re fed up with the continually changing advice. When your health manifests a risk, you are affecting others in addition to yourself so your actions are not solely yours to endure. Same with cybersecurity and our interconnected computers, and lives even. If you can commit to the “trust but verify” approach and examine your sources, it’s a start. That’s my opinion.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.