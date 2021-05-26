In the Tri-County, and hundreds of similarly rural-leaning areas throughout the U.S., there’s a continual struggle to obtain reliable, speedy, accommodating internet services. The phrase “rural broadband” is bandied about tantalizing us into believing that the wait is nearly over. This is not to say no one’s acquired improved internet services during the past few years. Yet, far too many are still managing deficient or totally lacking connectivity. Many deal with 1.5 MB speeds while connecting more and more devices, working more frequently from home saddled with that performance, or otherwise being shuffled along with outdated technology. “Rural broadband” still serves as an oxymoron in practical terms.
There are, indeed, changes coming as they have been slowly and steadily. In the past few months we’ve seen Elon Musk’s SpaceX, shortened from Space Exploration Technologies Corp., somewhat litter the skies above our atmosphere with hundreds of satellites. It’s a fascinating project. The aim is to shoot up into orbit hundreds more of these broadband-beaming spacecraft until there’s an entire network of them sending internet signals all over the planet, effectively blanketing us with always-on browsing capabilities. SpaceX claims that around 1,500 are needed to provide the coverage, while the FCC has authorized them to deploy up to 12,000.
The Tesla pioneer is not alone. A firm called OneWeb is in this “mega-constellation” business, and Amazon, go figure, is developing its own fleet of thousands of satellites known as Project Kuiper. The ethics and space-environmental issues of these operations are for another day, and build upon the ever-expanding list of tons and tons of spacecraft, mostly commercial in nature, that are smattering the skies. A real traffic jam of sorts is building up there.
The whole notion of satellite internet provision isn’t new. We’ve been “treated” to satellite TV companies’ versions of high-speed internet via satellite technology for over a decade. Still, I’ve never spoken to one single consumer who was (a) pleased with its performance or (b) found the rates to be reasonable. It appears to be merely a move of desperation to connect via the satellite systems currently available. Enter Congress, too, as part of the systemic effort to supply all humans with internet, no matter how joyously remote they may live.
State and local governments may be getting financial boosts and incentives to build out new broadband infrastructures. The Rural Broadband Financing Flexibility Act was introduced last week in a bipartisan Senate push to do just that. In a nutshell, it’s a plan that works to partner governments and private industry by way of tax-exempt bonds to finance the projects. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), both from areas of America where broadband continues to pose challenges, have long had their eyes on these projects and upgrades. With this newest bill the federal government swaps tax credits for up to 10% of an internet service provider’s infrastructure investment. The state, too, earns a $5 million investment in tax credits each year partially for being responsible for certifying project feasibility and locations.
The so-called digital divide is yet another way that the world describes those who live in rural areas. For some, family and history provided the place. Others voluntarily moved away from modernity. No matter the path, the divide got crossed or was already evident. Being detached from the internet, or even being attached but in an insufficient and unreliable manner, creates a disadvantage; that’s debatable I trust some would opine. Opportunities don’t tend to cross the divides frequently, easily, or permanently unless the divide fills in because of the creeping technologies’ influences. Again, not everyone from the holler, if I may, welcomes the influence. Incidentally, talk about a real divide? Think about this problem for the developing nations where mere sustenance continues to be challenging. There are real divides, like Grand Canyon-esque, in society today that make my whining about 1.5 MB internet embarrassing, to say the least.
The disadvantages can be trite or seriously meaningful. Growing up, our household never had cable TV or internet. We couldn’t get nearby neighbors to cooperate with the costs to bring the lines in, and couldn’t swing it alone. Maybe we could have, but it would never be justified. Then, the TV issue was nearly nil to us since we’d never had anything more than the air feed. Watching MTV and such elsewhere was a real treat. Clear TV was a treat. Then, the internet in the face of my technological acumen was also trivial in nature. In other words, the divide, the wrong side of which found me, was there but didn’t really affect my life.
Now though, when everything’s connected and all work is reliant on the internet, it’s no fanciful thing we’re talking about. It’s becoming a necessary utility. Socio-economic justice demands its implementation. Heck, even the agricultural community will now extoll the serious benefits of overcoming the divide and modernizing their practices. The data-driven decisions alone facilitated by being connected can make or break a season. The divide, now more than ever, needs to be cinched up. Industry is helping that, as is the government. It’s a systems-grounded problem: all the components of the system—the people, the rules, the technologies, the money—need to be harmoniously playing the symphony of a solution.
The Senate bill is promising. The networks of satellite internet providers seems hopeful. The people—that’s you—tend to be more interested than ever in filling the divide. Businesses, at least the thoughtful ones intent on finding as much talent as possible, should invest in broadening the band. We need to see this through because it’s the right thing to do. Those who desire to stay divided … bully for you! Sometimes I feel the same. My hope is that this system ever improves and justice finds its way into all places.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
