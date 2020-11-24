What about 2020 has been conventional, traditional, or normal? It's rhetorical, obviously, because everyone can answer similarly. It's fitting then that Black Friday, which you've come used to knowing as landing a few days from now, the day after Thanksgiving, has in practical terms already begun. Historically, "black" days have been entitled as such due to some tragedy, usually on quite the grand scale. The Black Friday that was part of such linguistic coloration in the nineteenth century, for example, represented September 24, 1869, when the economic state of America was upturned after a couple finance types caused the Panic of 1869. They were closely woven into the Grant Administration and leveraged their connections and craftiness by trying to corner the gold market. They'd invested heavily in gold and then worked to stop its production and pathways to the market. Their gold value leapt, but other commodities, exports, and markets lost up to half their values.
The Black Friday we know, or knew, as related to retail sales and spending wound into our culture some 80 years later when Christmas parades culminated with Santa's sleigh along the parade route and shopping trips to start the season. In a 1951 issue of the industry journal Factory Management and Maintenance, "Black Friday" was written to note the day, but it was meant to characterize the mass call-ins from workers who wanted a four-day weekend. Most agree that it was the retailers that first noted it in shopping terms as Black Friday, referring to accountants' ink color choices where red signified losses and black meant profits.
This year Black Friday, in those commercial terms, began anywhere from a week to a month early. Auto dealers, retailers, online marketers, the whole lot of them have fallen into what may be called Christmas creep, when the holidays begin and potentially end farther and farther outside of their calendar representations. Holiday creep is not limited to Christmas of course as anyone who visits Walmart on February 15th can tell by the Easter goods getting stocked. Sparing only a handful of days, it's basically a yearlong holiday sale with different color schemes being some of the only indications of which one is coming, a month or two later.
Because of the creeps, plural intentionally, it appears I'm bringing this a little late to the party. The first creep being the too early shopping wingding creeping outside of its standard Friday morning launch; recently, we know, even the shopping day has crept since Best Buy, et al, began opening at midnight, or stopped closing on Thanksgiving in the first place. "Creep," the verb. The other "creep," in noun form, is the bad guy or gal on the internet waiting to pounce. Those creeps' holidays expanded when the stores' creeping did. All the more opportunities this year thanks not only to the stay-at-home mentality and its online purchasing habits, but also because this year is simply the most recent one and we've been moving toward online commerce outspending the brick-and-mortar mode for many years already. It's as if the banks all added four or five more doors to their buildings and vaults, and at the same time added 20 or 30 more banking holidays to leave the store of money untended. A bank robber's dream!
You've already been shopping perhaps, and only now am I here to share some tips to help keep your family and finances secure. Nevertheless, I have some, you already know some, neither of us follows them all, and so repeating or even putting them out there seemingly late is better than just letting the hackers have their way with you. Their laurels are not being rested, incidentally. How about whether you already have put yourself at risk and started your internet purchasing, or have not yet begun, in either case try to follow some relatively simple, yet powerful, security practices? Here are a few that can truly spare you great deals of post-Christmas woes.
Thoughtfully and slowly consider any email, call, or text message that seeks your personal information. My default is to be wary. When there is a web link in an email, hover your mouse over it to see what results. You'll be surprised to learn that messages that appear from Amazon include a link that does not. Before answering a call or a text that's unfamiliar, run the number through a web search. They'll call back if it's legit. Or, you may find that it's not legit and you'll have avoided some risk.
Update your devices. Not much more to add. Just do it. Take one hour out of your weekend, such as what might have been drive time to a mall, and systematically go through each laptop, phone, or tablet and ensure the most recent software has been updated to it.
Don't buy that Guchi purse or CuisineArt chopper from Chuck's Online Emporium. Shop only from known sources. That's not to limit you to the big players. If you wonder whether such-and-such.com is bona fide, that's a sign, and your hunch can be investigated with little effort.
With just those three strategies of security, this shopping season expanded as it is might be one of the more secure ones for you and your family. Spread the word, too. Especially if you have family and friends of the more seasoned set, who inevitably are some of the most targeted victims of phone scams and online fraud. You'll thank me.
And, I Thank You, our informed, engaged readers. I am grateful the year round for your interest and audience. I research and write about these things because the risks are enormous, nimble, and pervasive. Also, as anyone who writes could admit, I write to be read by others. The attention is greatly appreciated, and I wish you a Happy Thanksgiving and a secure Black Friday.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
