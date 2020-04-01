Security in any form always implicates a balancing act. Many examples that you experience illustrate the point. You use a password to access email. The fact that you have a password of any strength, even if it’s the dreaded “password” or “1234password,” sets up a level of security around the information you want to protect, your email messages. Yet, it makes you take an extra step or two to access the email yourself. Your security is balanced against convenience. If you are a conscientious email user of the 21st century then your password looks less like an actual word and more like the unique key that it should be. That makes sense. You wouldn’t buy a car if your dealer took you to her lot full of trucks and when she pressed the key fob’s “UNLOCK” button all them opened up, right? You make a modern day password to avoid that by using a strange, less-guessable combination of characters like “:"8H^&e635ut,” which I just created by using an online password generator set to “strong.” Again, that added layer of security costs you time and you may need to now create some sort of file, protected of course, where you keep your complicated passwords. By then, you’re balancing your time against security, plus you’re chipping away at your overall security because you have to keep a copy of passwords somewhere in case you don’t remember :"8H^&e635ut.
The struggle appears all over. Your debit card has a PIN. Your fingerprint unlocks your phone. How about when you need AT&T’s help overcoming its network and service woes? First, you must give them the last four digits of your Social before they even consider chatting with you. That, incidentally, feels like security ebbing and flowing. You need to give private information to validate who you are before they meddle with your account. That’s great. Otherwise, with malicious intent some bored, deviant meddler could create havoc with little effort. However, you also are giving some company, and who knows how many people there, 44% of the one, unique Social Security number that the U.S. government knows you by, even if you change your name. More examples fit. If you’re with me then you understand how the moment we rolled a stone in front of our cave-dwellings we began down a path of security, sure, and also of balancing the benefits of such security against the costs of, for example, the added efforts to maintain it.
It’s not only time that security costs, though. In very serious ways our security practices cost us some freedoms and privacy, too. “Privacy” for this purpose to me (and others … I’m not inventing the concept) means “control.” You control your private information when it’s yours to use, or not, to everyone else’s exclusion. If you and only you may distribute it, change it, hide or unveil it, then you are controlling it. When someone else can do any of those activities, or countless others, then you have lost some control and the information that you believed was private, or that you wanted to keep private, just ain’t so no more.
Think about some of the most private information that identifies you. Not “private” in the sense of secrets, skeletons in the closet, your dreams and guilt. No, I mean the data, the information that defines you and therefore when misused may detract from your you-ness. I’ll explain that with something from my own experience relating to the Social Security numbering program. Mine was poached. If you’ve ever enjoyed the privilege granted by the government that affords you access to databases of information about people and businesses in America, then you know that one way to learn about what sensitive information they hold and how to navigate them is to self-report. You run your name and other private information through the ringer, and learn. For me, one thing I learned was that someone appeared in the databases was using my Social Security number. That, therefore, meant to anyone who’d identify me with that number—think credit purposes, and such—that I was actually less of me than I am. This is a weird thing to write, and read I presume, and is heading into philosophical territories that we need not visit. In the end the Social Security Administration cleared things up. I don’t know what happened, if anything, to Mr. Martinez for lifting my digits.
What’s more personal than a Social Security number? How about fingerprints. When you set up your phone’s security, or any other number of devices, to recognize your fingerprint it feels quite secure indeed. “What, someone’s going to cut off my thumb to get into my phone?!” You still lost privacy, control. You gave your fingerprint data to Apple, or whomever, so that its device can conveniently authenticate that you’re you. Only now your fingerprint is held on some Cupertino, California server. What could happen? Probably not a thing. But you certainly lost control of something even more uniquely you that a nine-digit number. The new face recognition login routine? Same.
All of this is to get your mindset ready for yet another security balancing act, and this one comes straight from the pandemic files. Over the weekend the Wall Street Journal reported how the government is tracking movement of citizens and others in order to gauge the current norms of socialization. Are restaurants, parks, shopping outlets still opened, and other locales serving as meeting places for 10 or more people? Our phones can answer that question and others posed by the government.
Around the world in various levels of privacy invasion this is ongoing. We’re in “unprecedented times, “uncharted waters,” and all of that. Is this emergency of such importance, though? Is the balance in our favor? Do we forfeit our control? Where’s the line?
