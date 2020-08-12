No matter what side of the aisle you tend to walk along, you’re hearing from both main parties’ spokespeople that the upcoming general election will be scandalous. The 2016 results had one side cry “Foul!” at Russian interference, and the upcoming exercise of democracy has preemptively been called fraudulent by the other side. Foreign campaigns of disinformation and propaganda, submitting a vote via the U.S. Postal Service, questionable roles played by Big Tech and “the media” all appear to be contributing factors that lead to contrived, mala fide voting results.
I’ll duck out of the arguments about media and tech, not because I’m biased amidst my weekly pieces that end up here, in the media. Heck, compared to our excellent staff writers, my thoughtful fellow columnists, and our über-dedicated editor, I’m but a tooth on one cog that’s spinning within a Swiss watch of Kentucky-based media; and, we’re of course, not part of the major media markets that, typically, are the targets of the one side that takes such issue. Simply put, I don’t think that news, perceived as fake or genuine, is approachable in a thousand words about whether we need to worry about the election coming in 80 or so days.
Also, hard pass on discussing the abilities of the USPS and whether its capacity can handle massive mail-in voting logistics. One, I’d have to study up on how that agency works. I’m told, through the media, that one side believes it can’t handle it. Not for nuthin’, but that one side has the juice to repair any problems in the USPS, but I digress. Not only am I technically ignorant about our postal service, but I also don’t think it’s worth my hunt. This is entirely based on my conjecture that (a) it’s likely that more people file taxes than vote, (b) for many years past and still today, to a lesser degree, the USPS was the primary route used to file one’s taxes, and it seems that no one ever got up in arms about failing to keep the Treasury Department’s registers from humming in April, and therefore (c) if it can handle that one day in April then it can handle the one in November.
That leaves me with a yen to explore yet again the remaining source of potential influence over the 2020 general election: foreign interference. How much did it move the needle in 2016? You may as well ask for a medical opinion from three MDs, who will return three prognoses. Was it a factor? That one’s cheating. Of course it was, and it will be again this year. While I gave props to Russia above, some will remember that in the wake of 2016 I wrote about some of these issues shared among Russia, China, Israel, Iran, and others. We, historically, love to face off against Moscow and the Russian Federation, so it’s always front and center in these talks.
The U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center is one slice of our Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Generally, scholars and experts agree that this function of American democracy was born on April 18, 1775, when Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride forewarned of the battles of Lexington and Concord. There, our intelligence, as a strategy, was born. We’ve advanced some since. The NCSC spans our social systems toward securing information and safety. It tackles insider threats; counterintelligence; cyber threats; supply chain risks; and develops policies and strategies to mitigate risk to Americans. The agency, which keeps close to its vest much of the factual details, is headed by William Evanina, former FBI Special Agent with assignments as critical as the post-9/11 investigations. He’s all over this for us, hopefully to some avail. Evanina recently summed up what you likely know already. We’re headed to another polluted, diluted, and challenging election. China, for its part, appears to press in a manner that hopes to remove the president. Russia, to even out the criminally framed field, is attacking Biden and his camp with propaganda. In the NCSC’s Strategic Plan spanning 2018 to 2022 it refers to Russia as “a full-scope cyber actor” and that China continues to “actively target[] the US Government, its allies, and US companies for cyber espionage.” Iran gets attention because it will “leverage cyber espionage, propaganda, and attacks” while North Korea “remains capable of launching disruptive or destructive cyber attacks to support its political objectives.”
Yep, it’s going to get messy. Evanina, however, on Friday, followed up his July commitment to monitor and mitigate the “evolving election threat landscape.” It was already evolving, and presumably that evolution’s foundation was at least as early as 2015, or so. Our foreign adversaries—How else can they be described after merely examining how to interfere in our democracy?—will continue their covert and overt influence to sway American voters. The NCSC is preparing to thwart their attacks against the election infrastructure, too. This, in the wake of 2016 when essentially every Secretary of State claimed that their voting systems were secure, disconnected from the wider internet, and bullet-proof. Uh-huh. The foreign states are continuing to steal sensitive data related to elections. Evanina wants you to rest assured, despite the dire promises, that those are “difficult” jobs, that election interfering business. Difficulty, in my experience, does not seem to slow down idealists. What to do?
Since May, the NCSC has delivered around 20 classified briefs to security stakeholders related to the election threats. It’s working deeply with the FBI and Homeland Security, necessary collaboration. These are requirements: Keeping Congress, the campaigns, and the political committees in the know (as well as the public in limited doses), and teaming up with complementary law enforcement and security agencies. But, were those activities not part of the 2016 election season? The foes evolved, now counterintelligence needs to, stat!
