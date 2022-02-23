In 1982 the CIA is alleged to have levied a “logic bomb,” a pre-cyberwarfare yet nonetheless technological weapon, that caused a Soviet gas pipeline’s explosion. Along the more modern, conventional understanding of cyberwarfare, in 2010 over 1,000 nuclear centrifuges were destroyed in Iran; the U.S. is said to have made a “winking acknowledgement” of its involvement. Military cyberwarfare strategy is prolific today. Military cyber-units can be found in Ecuador, Austria, Italy, Moldova, Finland, and Russia, Ukraine, and here in the good ol’ U-S-of-A.
I know, I know…. You’re clicking around, or more tactilely turning Times-Tribune pages, all comfy, sipping coffee or tea engaged or enraged or befuddled by my ramblings. So what in the Wide World of Sports does cyberwarfare have to do with the likes of us? We ham-and-eggers, plucking away at the daily grind and weathering five-dollar milk jugs have more pressing concerns than what nation-state powers staffed with some of the most elite technologists are up to.
If you’re a sportsperson, out there in season hunting by bow, firearm, or otherwise, you likely don’t have much of a hound dog’s place in the more traditional fire-fights of military powers halfway around the globe. The reach of munitions launched by rifle, tank, and all-but-few missiles from Eastern Europe is unlikely to stretch to our shores. You watch your favorite, ever-leaning news outlet blast file footage and live imagery of Ukraine’s border and Russia’s military might and think, “Boy-oh-boy, that powder keg’s nearing the tipping point.” or “They better gather up their essentials, lock the homestead, and head out of Kyiv until the skirmish settles.” However you react to the scenes that, from a mile up, don’t look too distinct from so many we’ve experienced in the past decades all over the world, it tends to be about “them” “over there” and in various other ways, simply put, nary causing you to be slighted by the violence or even its potential.
The munitions of the digital ilk, however, are a wholly different problem to reconcile. A loaded magazine fired from Ukraine in a, let’s say, nearly record-breaking scenario with a well-outfitted, trophy-laden marksperson might fire on a target two miles away. Maybe it even hits it. It certainly is not a bullet that reaches your reading chair here in the States. Malicious software, on the other hand, bearing all its caustic technological attack powers, can get to your iPhone, your laptop or tablet, in seconds with laser accuracy. Our hospitals, banks, government operations, and schools, likewise need not worry much about a ground war going on 5,000 miles eastward. They best be on guard, as always and forever, for hacking attacks including cyberwarfare launched from, maybe, the same physical space as a 9K720 Iskander, Russia’s mobile short-range ballistic missile.
Cyberwarfare (alternatively “cyber war” or “cyberterrorism”) is generally known, and continually debated, as the use of digital technology forces to wage war. “War,” itself, here deserves a quick description, not of mine, as representing “the continuation of politics by other means.” We can agree that, essentially, wartime acts have traditionally encompassed physical, hardware artifacts: rocks, spears, bows, catapults, guns, tanks, missiles, and nuclear bombs. There are others. Nowadays, most of those are managed with computers, and computers themselves and the malicious programs and capabilities made available by them are the newest tools of war. Neither wartime approach is limited to nation-state actors. Cyberwarfare might be levied by terrorist groups, political extremists, or even companies against their competitors.
The U.S. Department of Defense surely accepts cyberwarfare as an important component of both defensive and offensive efforts to maintain America’s security here and abroad. For over a decade, and likely much longer than the public record reflects, DoD has been working on its understanding and mastery of cyberwarfare. I’m no firearms expert, but with that ignorance and zero research I still guarantee you that in the entire lifespan of the ubiquitous AR-15 rifle it has undergone mere percentage points of evolution and change as has even the simplest malware program. The speed and frequency of all things technological, cyberwarfare “solutions” included, far outpaces hardware’s changes. Thus, DoD’s understanding is forever incomplete and its mastery, in the most practical terms, is unattainable. No matter, that well-financed and staffed organization knows the subject as well as any.
In recent DOD work, its Cyber Strategy has been delineated into Five Pillars:
- Build cyber-ready forces
- Defend DoD’s own network and data
- Prepare for and defend against cyberwarfare
- Build capabilities to control and shape conflict
- Create international alliances and partnerships
During the Obama administration the International Strategy for Cyberspace created the right to deploy military forces in response to cyberattacks. The White House explained that cyberthreats against America were to be considered like any other threat we receive. It committed to exhausting all diplomatic and informational options before bearing military forces on the threat, and that international law will frame any response. Nuclear capabilities and their proclivity to serve as deterrence remained in play and in fact are on the same “deterrence ladder” as our cyber capabilities.
Watching the Russia-Ukraine crisis from our safe environs may make their cyberwarfare capabilities appear as a spectacle. But know, as I’m apt to repeat in many contexts written in this column, that you are connected to them. We are all mere nodes along the Information Superhighway, interconnected and who-knows-how close, digitally speaking. You can pluck around a map and see how far, as the crow flies, you are from Kyiv, but neither you nor I can describe with such accuracy how “far” you are from a cyberwarfare target as the ransomware flies. Add to that truism the fact that it’s not how far you are. It’s how far you and everything you’re connected to are: your banks, social media websites, all the Gmail flailing in the cloud(s), and so on.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.