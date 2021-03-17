Information privacy is a subject everyone continually tries to embrace and understand. Our personas can be characterized by the plethora of private information that describes us in oh-so-many ways. We are partially made up of these data points, so have a vested interest in privacy. At this very moment you can be considered a vast data set, much of which is static, some dynamic. Say you’re of the reader’s age that would typify someone following daily news and opinions that you’re reading now. That generally but not necessarily indicates that you have reached adulthood. Thus, some of the information that makes you you includes biographic data like height, eye color, fingerprints, and facial recognition. Those likely are static data at this point in your anthropomorphic development. Other biodata used to describe you are dynamic. Your weight fluctuates. Hair color, I’ve experienced in recent years, changes. Men’s ears are uniquely in a state of change in later life.
Biographic information is only one angle. You also are personally identifiable through information commonly known as demographic data. That, too, may be standing still or in motion. Your age, income level, and gender are familiar demographic data. Geographic information, education backgrounds, and family histories all include further details about you. Then comes another entire spectrum of personal, usually more sensitive, private information. All of your healthcare information, some quite private, embarrassing, and even affecting other data sets—e.g., preexisting conditions influence your financial makeup in terms of life insurance cost—contribute to your informational composition. That notion of financial information represents another large component.
There may be millions of distinct data points capable of describing you, though they will never fully define you. Before last mid-century when computers began storing, calculating, and analyzing information, nearly all of those pieces of data were in play. Few truly rely on modern technology to exist, though passwords reflect one clear example otherwise. Passwords, too, are part of your private information network. Back in the day, if someone wanted to build a dossier on you that included the most commonplace sets of information—biodata, demographics, health and financial information, and the like—tactics such as public records reviews, library research, personal interviews, and good ol’ dumpster-diving were in order. Since the 1970s, and surely by the time the nineties arrived when Main Street households were installing personal computers, more and more of our informational makeup has been getting easier and cheaper to collect.
I’d like to repeat for some of you my near mantra that privacy equals control. That’s not my own creative equation: Privacy = Control. Nevertheless, I’ve written enough about it that you may think so. It’s an accepted principle in cybersecurity, and I suspect that you can see the logic without a bunch of security techies coming up with it. When you maintain private information, many pieces of it suggested above, you are exercising your control over it. On the other hand, as soon as you complete the sign-in sheet at your dentist’s office, or submit a job application, or send an email … control … lost. Mind you, most of those entities that then share control over your personal information have gads of laws, regulations, and industry standards working all meant to assure you that, despite your giving up some control, they in turn will treat your information with respect for privacy being top-of-mind. That’s the law. Also, speed limits control my car’s velocity. Ri-i-i-ight.
We can’t blame the law or rule on its faulty application when it fails to actually maintain privacy of your personal information. It’s the person. The person either fails to live up to the law, ignores it, accidentally or maliciously flaunts it. Whatever. These laws, as a measure of control like a posted speed limit, only go so far in being effective. They are nonetheless a necessity.
Laws that prohibit your medical caregivers from sharing such private information have worked, generally. Banking regulations that result in those annual mailers about what financial institutions do with your personal financial information protect you, generally. Schools that hold sacred your and your student’s grades spare the embarrassment of public disclosure (he writes, anxiously tugging at shirt collar, knowing his own college marks though now teaching in said higher ed), generally. Yet, in zero cases does the law wholly give you back the same control that you held before passing along your personal information. Without those laws there’s the dystopian possibility that no person would ever ‘fess up or relinquish control by completing a form, making a purchase, getting healthcare, or going outside of one’s own thoughts. Civilization would not have advanced past the development of communication or language. Whoa.
Our laws, whether rules of the road or the myriad privacy protections on the books, are continually evolving just like men’s ears—it’s still weird, to me. Some opine that privacy laws, as a body of governance, are still in their infancy. It was only a couple years ago that the European Union enacted its General Data Protection Regulation that governs and limits the sharing of personal data of the subject 27 states’ citizens; even when non-EU countries are handling those data. Electronic transference of data had been ongoing for decades already, and note that our privacy laws lack control when compared.
Now, before Congress and for a second swipe, is the Information Privacy and Data Transparency Act reintroduced last week by Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.). In America there is not yet one overarching standard of data privacy. Each state and territory must understand its limitations and the many others that might influence their residents and businesses. It’s a mess. Civil rights and liberties, and plain human rights are all at risk. With the EU already ahead, our catch-up game must now get motivated else we lose one thing all Americans [believe we] enjoy: personal control.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
