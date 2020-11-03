I wonder what’s on your mind today. What’s occupying your delightful November 3? Maybe it’s something historical. If you’ve traveled the parkways across Kentucky you likely encountered General Motors’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant where America’s supercar, the Corvette, is made. Well, usually. It’s down with the rest of us, mired in the pandemic’s effects, and not currently in production. Still, if you’re way into that sort of thing, then you may be celebrating the 109th birthday of the Chevrolet Motor Car Company on this November 3.
If you’re of the true crime bent, then you might recall November 3 as the fateful day when little Michael and Alex Smith, sons to South Carolina’s most infamous mother Susan Smith, lost their lives when she drowned her kids in 1994. Or, if you’re last name happens to be Lundgren, and you come from Sweden, then you might be celebrating Uncle Dolph’s 63rd birthday today. That seems all too acute to actually relate to our readers. I’m offering these and many other distractions, but I suspect that in fact you already have set your focus on something else.
I suppose that when the two candidates for the next U.S. presidency have both claimed that this will be the most historical election in our time, of course they’re right. Shouldn’t it be the case that with every four-year period of advancement, more would be on the line? If we’re doing our jobs as one of the world’s leaders, culturally, civilly, ethically, and productively, then each successive presidential election will have more on the line than the previous ones, by definition. I haven’t read that much into the claims of the two. I think they’re just stumping, and happen to be accurate too. Does it hold true, though? Will this be the most important election for us? In my line of logic, that should be the case because we’ve come so far since the last one.
There’s at least one way that we have grown since the 2016 presidential election. We, alongside every other Western nation that relies on technology and communications to thrive, are defending our elections against computer threats, disinformation, and foreign meddling all facilitated by the internet and advanced communications. If you are aware of this election enough to know the two candidates’ names—sadly, it’s regularly reported that a considerable proportion of voters don’t know the names of their congressional candidates; a smaller sect is unaware of the two big dogs too—you also know that once again we’re prone to hackers. You may wonder then, or “fear” could be the word, about how well we’re defending this, the most meaningful election (since the last one).
First, the political hijinks that played out during the 2016 election courtesy of China, Iran, Russia, and some other nation-states, haven’t stopped. Microsoft reported that yet again hundreds of organizations in the U.S. have been targets of propaganda campaigns. Both parties are subject to the noise, though no serious election infrastructure damage has been realized, yet. Between just the three nations mentioned, there are thousands of daily cyber attacks.
It’s not always malice aforethought that leads to voting problems. Technology, by its nature, can be buggy; an irony since buggies, sans the Walmart variety, long since vanished before computers arrived. Anyhoo, sometimes that one was meant to be a zero, and the phrase from the 1980s or so, “garbage in … garbage out,” still applies to coding software applications. Thus, for example, in the most recent midterms in Texas some voters were subject to the machines, err, recalculating their votes. When a voter opted for the straight party ticket selection, thus casting for everyone on the ballot with either an “(R)” or “(D),” trouble might have been brewing already. Texas has, in recent years and generations, become much more fast-paced than its history suggests. No more languishing on the ranch, whittling sticks. They’re on a mission, and oil and gas and its competitive forces are pushing them towards the Type A lifestyle. So when the voting machines didn’t respond to the straight ticket pull immediately, and the voter’s Texas-sized impatience took over having them click around the screen for a response, the machines were apt to change their straight ticket selection. All types of unintentional problems relate to the machines, the infrastructure, and the systems. Power outages, bad software, and even polling place staff issues hamper the perfect world.
Back to the bad guys. So far as I’ve read, there hasn’t yet been a case where hackers actually changed a vote. It’ll come. And, you wouldn’t have read it here first. My sense is that we in the cybersecurity community generally understand that to be yet another inevitability. Even without the pure act of changing your vote from Old White Male 1 to Old White Male 2, the bad guys are steering the mindsets of voters. Fraud at the polls began much earlier in time when influence strategies made their ways to our soil. For now, and despite this subtle fraud, federal and state officials all agree that mail-in and in-person voting is free from the more direct fraud activities that are falsely claimed online and in social media circles.
In the end, the best way to secure our election is to get informed (too late?), cast your ballot, and even consider volunteering time to support these pinnacles of democracy that happen every couple years. Like anything in life—your family, job, vacation (that’s when you take your family and leave behind your job, and go somewhere unusual for a while), your Christmas and other holidays—the election will be imperfect. Just like they all have been. Be a patriot and acknowledge our imperfection but still vote. Be patient while awaiting the results. Rest assured that, as imperfectly as anything, we’ll have a valid 2020 election.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
