Those of you who’ve reached the quarter-century mark, in terms of time served on earth, possess the common sentiment, and state nearly in unison, that you will never forget that fateful Tuesday morning 20 years ago. Right now it may even be the same time that the shocking, unbelievable news was breaking. You have thought about it countless times since. It’s become part of life itself quite profoundly. It’s not that it truly affects your day-to-day activities. There are sporadic moments that recall the feelings, the confusion. There are subconscious thoughts that invoke your wide-eyed, unflinching response to the Towers, the jumpers, the billowing, toxic sandstorm headed uptown and from river to river on our most valuable island.
We tend to assign specialness to certain milestones of life. A 50th birthday. Your five-year anniversary at work. Ten thousand hours of practice making perfect. These notable moments can at the same time seem arbitrary—why not celebrate every seven-year increment rather than five?—and universally recognized, thus replacing some of their capriciousness with reason, or at least with habit or pattern. Today, September 11, 2021, marks such a milestone since 20 years have passed after the horrors in Manhattan, at the Pentagon, and in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. We will not forget after today. And, in five years we will memorialize it anew at the 25th year’s passing.
At the first year’s memorial, and at its fifth, even 10th each time to a lesser degree, all that could be remembered was the shock of it. Slowly over time at these marks some of the sorrow, shock, and utter uncertainties were supplanted with feelings of retribution. The recently ended war was in force, and within years the head of the snake, bin Laden, was killed. Over time, you see, we never forget but how we remember and what we attribute to those fearful moments and hours changes. This is no different than any other reaction to tragedy, whether personal or societal, as time passes. In one sense, maybe just my own mind you, this phenomenon is simply evolutionary. You may have read about or heard about the five or seven stages of grief. Who knows how many stages there are? You count up yours and I’ll tally mine. Either way, they trend in the same manner: negatives, turned mediatory, turned positives. Acceptance and hope characterize the final stage, though it all began with denial and shock.
I’m hopeful that we have turned the stages’ corner and are on the upswing about the 9/11 attacks, despite not being able to, nor wanting to, forget them. We can do both. We’re complex and capable, which is why we could be full of grief and at the same time act vengefully.
Because the reason I’m here is to share with you about the world of information security and privacy, both of which, like every other facet of life, were deeply and permanently affected after 9/11—see the USA PATRIOT Act for one glaring example—I’d like to see whether we’ve evolved from the earlier stages of grief to 20 years later having something acceptable resulting.
We can look at how the lessons learned from 9/11 might be applied to protecting our cybersecurity, a topic that was available back then, but few of you acknowledged or were involved in. Today, you and me and everyone are entangled in cybersecurity. No escaping it.
One of the memorable phrases within the daunting 9/11 Commission Report or from its authors was that our government demonstrated its “failure of imagination.” That stuck with me for whatever reason. Well, I suppose I know the reason, which is that we might all fall prey to such blinders, and that failure and its unknowns are scary stuff. It was Graham Green who first wrote the phrase “failure of imagination” within his doxologically titled novel The Power and the Glory referring to the human sentiment of hatred. To me, it’s ironic that he wrote about the failure of imagination as to hatred when the terrorists’ hatred for America, and the Western world at large, was imaginative to the degree that the hatred’s subject, the U.S. government, failed to see it coming.
This lesson, engaging imagination and giving it freedom and leeway to expose otherwise unforeseen consequences, falls right in line with cybersecurity, crime altogether in fact. It’s one reason why the cops always chase the robbers. The robbers are inventive and creative, while the cops and their protocols and processes and their compliance with them take up so much of their capacity as to fail to imagine out-of-box, novel criminal ways. Do we need to recall the most simplistic criminal tool used in the then-new millennium: a box cutter?! It’s humiliating, frankly.
We have other lessons to activate. Let’s stick with tech. In 2001, there weren’t great inroads into big data analytics or artificial intelligence, two currently imperative tools to combat cybercrimes, as well as national security threats. There’s an excuse, therefore, to have not levied them in advance of 9/11. Think about all the capabilities of those days that only became part of life after the attacks. The airport screenings. They weren’t awaiting Silicon Valley’s inventiveness to become a thing. Targeted drone attacks. That was available, though never imagined to be useful that Tuesday morning. Even data analyses that were part of the program were ineffectively utilized. Today, we need to continuously invest and reinvest in technologies that can thwart cyber-attacks as well as terroristic ones.
I could go on. The common thread is that, essentially and as always, the bad guys have the wherewithal, imagination, freedom, and an idealism that simply isn’t afforded in Washington. There, lawmakers and protectors are saddled with politics, regulatory confines, and lacking imagination and idealism. We may be evolving, but we do not seem to catch up effectively.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
