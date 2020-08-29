The last time I mowed my grass at my rental house I’ve lived at for the last three years was much like my first.
I’d let it grow too long and it was wet. The lawn mower kept coming to a halt as the blades got stuck in the wet clumps.
I was getting frustrated but the hour or so it took me to mow gave me time to reflect on my three years at that house.
It was a lucky find that I wasn’t set on when I first saw it. When I moved here I had one day to find a place and it was that house in the middle of town or an unfinished trailer in a more ideal spot out from town.
I did a walk through when the renters before me still lived there and the awkwardness of that made me barely look at the house.
The Lord knows what he’s doing though and blessed me with my little house nestled among a neighborhood of the nicest folks you could meet.
While I felt alone and away from friends and family, they stepped up to show they cared, would help me out at any time of day or night and one, Larry, would let me crash on his couch to watch Kentucky football and basketball games.
I am so thankful to have moved into that house. It was quick to learn I was safe, had some friends right next door and if I needed anything, I had people to ask.
As I mowed my grass that last time this weekend, I looked at my flowers I planted in the first few weeks or days, I can’t remember, of being there. Three still stand strong, a couple spots I’ve had to replant.
You don’t always think about how much your heart grows fond of just a building like that. But I guess it’s more the work I put into it and the memories made - the hours of digging up the weeds and grass to start my landscaping in the front of the house, the hours of digging in the back trying to make a back porch (tree roots decided that was a no go), walking the cats in the yard, Emmylou (my puppy) flopping off the porch step when she was just a few weeks old and being scared to come down off it for weeks after, and even the tears I shed while living there.
But even if it is just the memories there, it makes me sad saying goodbye.
Now I’m settling in to a new house, in a more ideal spot, and with the ideal person. God puts us where we need to be and as I sit on the back deck looking at the rolling hills, creek and tree line that I”ll soon be married in front of, I know this is where I was meant to be.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
