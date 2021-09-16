IN THE LOOP: The pandemic is a local issue and we have to do better

How are we going to get past this pandemic?
I have recently taken some time to seriously reflect on where the Tri-County stands in our battle against COVID-19. This column might not get us anywhere, I don't think I intend it to, but I think a real conversation needs to be had among community leaders that isn't being had.
As of Tuesday's daily COVID reporting, Whitley County had the highest incidence rate in Kentucky - not the counties that include Lexington or Louisville or some other county that has a big city. Our small communities right here in Whitley County are battling and Laurel and Knox counties aren’t far behind.
Why? Why are we struggling so much with this pandemic, in our rural communities?
How many people that we know do we have to see die before we take COVID-19 seriously?
Over the last few weeks I have seen numerous prayer requests for members of our community battling COVID or for those who have been left grieving as COVID took another life. We personally know these people. I've seen some post and personally heard from many who have said they wish they would've taken COVID more seriously and it was worse than they thought.
How many more health care workers from our local hospitals do we have to hear from before we take their word over someone else's from some other place from some Facebook post we saw?
I feel like no one feels like it's their responsibility to take a stand and say: we have to accept this IS a local issue and we have to do better.
I ask where our local leadership is on guiding our communities through this. Apart from Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus posting a Facebook video last week asking for community members to get the vaccine and Williamsburg Roddy Harrison promoting the vaccine a couple times on the radio, our local leaders have been quiet. No one has been saying much of anything — just absolute silence. And the silence has been devastating.
(Author's note: Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. reached out to me after reading my column and noted his efforts in advocating for the vaccine publicly and privately - on the radio and in private conversations. He also said he talked with school board members and concerned citizens supporting the schools in their mask mandates. I didn't note these efforts and I may have missed others, but I still believe that our community leaders need to work to advocate louder for our community to consider their best defense against COVID because we shouldn't be leading the state in COVID rates.)
Look at where our counties are compared to elsewhere in Kentucky — I'm not going to even try to make comparisons outside of our state like many are doing. Yet we still have had festivals, large group gatherings and many are still on course to happen in the coming weeks.
Do our elected leaders not feel like their constituents want the best defense against the pandemic? Or are they not saying anything because they're like me and felt that it wasn't my place - that medical professionals needed to take the lead?
But in reality our health care workers are OVERWHELMED because of the lazy approach we have been taking. And here we are with the Kentucky National Guard having to help at our hospitals, we have ICU beds full and we still sit here arguing on Facebook over whether this virus is serious enough to get a vaccine or wear a mask to protect our defenseless children.
I question myself as the editor of this newspaper if I have not done enough to express how serious this virus is. We worked tirelessly in 2020 covering the pandemic from all angles. As events, schools, etc. started to reopen and be held again our small staff was spread too thin to cover all the events in addition to presenting the COVID information daily as had been done in 2020. Our reporting this year has focused on talking to the health departments and hospitals, but somewhere along the line we have a disconnect from what our local health officials are saying and the reception from the general public.
I got my vaccine in June, felt like I did my part, threw my masks away and lived life as if it were pre-pandemic. But in the last month, I've realized, we're not there yet. My mask needs to be worn and I need to step up and be a better leader myself.
So who needs to stand up and say something and who is going to do it in a meaningful, making a difference way? Is there anything we can say to make a difference or is it just actions that need to happen to stop the spread?
I don't know the answers, but I do know that we need to do something to stop the losses our community is enduring and I hope that we can at least all agree on that.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-2464 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.