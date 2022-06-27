This is my last week as editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo.
After nearly five years at the helm, it is time I step away from the newspaper business as my family grows and priorities change.
Five years with you all as editor. A lot has happened in those years.
I moved here from my small hometown of Van Wert, Ohio to live in a community where I knew no one and nothing.
I’ve gotten married, become a stepmom, have my first biological child on his way, bought a house, made new friends, roamed the mountains and trails, kayaked the river, swam in the lake, learned and felt the love people in this town have for Corbin —
And I made this home.
The first week I started working here was NIBROC and the first story I wrote was about the festival. What the heck was a NIBROC?
Since then I've sat on the porch watching the solar eclipse with a grandmother who shared the moment with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I've cried with families after they've dealt with horrible, tragic deaths. I've eagerly awaited the opening of the horse racing track - that I'm sad to not be a part of now that I'm exiting before the completion.
I got to interview Williamsburg's Nick Wilson minutes after he won "Survivor: David vs Goliath" and I was able to get to know Rockholds' Elaine Stott as I watched her compete on "Survivor: Island of the Idols". Although being on "Survivor" has always been a dream of mine, I still say the months I got to cover these two living out their dreams on the show will forever be my top experiences in journalism.
I have had the opportunity to meet countless University of Kentucky athletes and coaches as they came to the Arena or elsewhere in town. Coach John Calipari, Benny Snell, Josh Allen, PJ Washington, Kevin Knox, Kash Daniel, Tyler Herro- the list goes on and as a born and raised member of Big Blue Nation, I still pinch myself at those opportunities.
But the majority of my days and many nights were spent making memories, being frustrated, crying, laughing and learning from the staff here at the newspaper office.
The reporters and advertising, circulation and production staff I have worked with are some of the most hardworking, caring people I know that will never get all the credit they deserve. They will forever be friends that are more like family.
I have spent many evenings talking with our nighttime editor Brad Hall about Kentucky Sports Radio, listening to UK football and basketball games on the radio, and getting to share about major milestones in life together like the birth of his son and my marriage.
I've been through so much with reporter Emily Adams-Bentley as well, as she has gotten married, had her daughter and is now pregnant with her son. I've got to learn what to expect with my first pregnancy as she's just a few months ahead of me.
Shari Sevier, my work mom as I call her because she washes my dishes and makes sure I'm taking care of myself like any good mom would, is of course irreplaceable as she has become best buddies with my stepson. He cries when he doesn't get to go to work with me to see Shari.
Les Dixon, Lisa Harrison and Trish Humphrey have been here with me from the start too, always willing to be listening ears and helping hands.
I have had so many good laughs with the folks at The Times-Tribune. I will never forget the time I sent former Times-Tribune reporter Timothy Wyatt to a fencing demonstration. I thought it was the sport of fencing and found it a little odd, but newsworthy, that there was going to be a class on it. When Timothy texted later saying that he was in the middle of a field watching people build a fence, it hit me that made more sense the Extension Office would host that type of event.
There was also the time former reporter Angela Turner and I pulled up to a regular traffic stop thinking we had found the scene of a much more serious crime that we had driven out to cover. As we rolled down the window about to ask where we should park, we realized we were absolutely not at the right place.
Through these five years, I have grown as a person. I have been humbled, awaken to my privileges, and not so quick to judge.
Learning the stories of various people, being understanding of their situations, and listening to their worries, passion, anger and pride has influenced every aspect of my life. You can't experience what you do in this business and walk away untouched by the readers and those you've interviewed.
So while it’s not goodbye because I’ll still be living, working, and growing my family here, it’s still a hard task to leave the newspaper because this has been a daily part of life and a major aspect of how I grew to know and love Corbin.
I appreciate all of you for welcoming me into your community and letting me make my home right here with you.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-2464 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.