I, like many faithful Kentuckians, have a morning ritual of listening to Kentucky Sports Radio each morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Thursday we had an extra three hours that I missed as I was working to post stories online nonstop for hours on end.
Friday morning I was trying to listen to some of the show I missed as I was getting ready for work. As I was brushing my teeth, I just started crying — the result of a long 36 hours of constant breaking news, stress, anxiety and to be honest, a little fear.
I’m not trying to scare anyone or say they should be fearful, but it’s a very surreal experience we’re living through right now. As newspaper reporters, we are so invested in getting information out to the public that sometimes we forget to think about ourselves — that’s true for me anyway.
As closings and season-ending announcements were made, I was robotic in just posting the information. As March Madness was cancelled, I was devastated as it is my favorite time of year, unbeaten by Christmas, summer, anything. I love watching the tournament and come on, I'm a Kentucky fan, I always think the Wildcats could win it all.
It wasn’t until I was able to walk out of the office late Thursday night that I had a minute to think about my family and friends and the effects of this pandemic.
To be honest, I’m worried for my parents. They both work in retail and work with the public daily. They also fall into the vulnerable population.
I am concerned for my co-workers who have to work in the public as well. I came in Friday morning and used disinfectant wipes to clean everyone’s work areas before anyone else got there to try to be proactive.
But I’m here, my reporters are here and we feel committed to bringing you the best news coverage we can about COVID-19.
We are in an unprecedented time. I don’t know what lies ahead, but I do know that we will continue providing the best coverage we can.
We also realize that that’s not all you want to read about. We all desperately need some relief from this high anxiety time where so much uncertainty lies. Right now the newspaper will be heavy coronavirus effects content as we try to figure out what this means for our community, but we will incorporate other stories as we can.
We want to be your top local news source by providing you the most up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus.
One way we are doing this is by marking all our coronavirus-related stories as breaking news stories so that everyone can read them for free. If you read our newspaper online, where we are providing updates all day, you will see many stories marked as breaking news - some that may be a few days old as well. That is just to allow you to read it for free. Usually we allow you to read five free articles, before we ask that you pay for a subscription to support the reporters who are providing you that reliable news.
We hope that you will still support us by buying a subscription, but in a time like this, we realize that our community needs to know everything we can give them.
Another way that we are trying to be your top news source is by giving you a list of closings and cancellations on our website. To do so we need you to email us that information as those closings and cancellations are decided upon. Please email them to newsroom@thetimestribune.com.
As Gov. Andy Beshear continues to encourage us, we need to be Team Kentucky right now and everyone do their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Please stick with us and support us as we work hard to give you all the latest news and updates on the effects of this pandemic.
And for those of you like me who will be missing March Madness, Kentucky was going to win number nine this year — without a doubt.
Erin Cox is the editor of The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at 606-528-7898 or ecox@thetimestribune.com.
